Brace for Zimdollar return: Mutsvangwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will soon reintroduce the Zimbabwean dollar which will be anchored by international goodwill, Special Advisor to the President Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

The revelation comes as economists have called for the bond notes to be demonetised in favour of hard currency borrowed abroad.

Government abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009 after the currency had been rendered worthless by hyperinflation.

Zimbabwe then introduced bond notes in November last year, which have since vanished from circulation.

“One thing for certain which touched the president’s heart was the issue of re-introducing our own currency; that matter has generated a lot of interest amongst investors from South Africa, China even in the European Union who want to see this country progressing,” Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday during a meet-the-people rally in Manicaland.

“He has the goodwill to do it. That goodwill will give confidence for the re-introduction of our local currency. We will then start to rebuild our country with a stable currency so that we develop as people.” Daily News