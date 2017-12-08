Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

Brace for Zimdollar return: Mutsvangwa

1,509 125

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will soon reintroduce the Zimbabwean dollar which will be anchored by international goodwill, Special Advisor to the President Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

Christopher Mutsvangwa (centre) speaks during a press conference in Harare. (Photograph: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images)
Christopher Mutsvangwa (centre) speaks during a press conference in Harare. (Photograph: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images)

The revelation comes as economists have called for the bond notes to be demonetised in favour of hard currency borrowed abroad.

Government abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009 after the currency had been rendered worthless by hyperinflation.

Zimbabwe then introduced bond notes in November last year, which have since vanished from circulation.

“One thing for certain which touched the president’s heart was the issue of re-introducing our own currency; that matter has generated a lot of interest amongst investors from South Africa, China even in the European Union who want to see this country progressing,” Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday during a meet-the-people rally in Manicaland.

“He has the goodwill to do it. That goodwill will give confidence for the re-introduction of our local currency. We will then start to rebuild our country with a stable currency so that we develop as people.” Daily News

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • maboot ozara ne cash

  • Aaaaaaaah

  • It wl be better! We ar so tired wth these so called plastic money

    • Just attend little lessons on commerce to understand how currency matrics work….having the Zim dollar without sound economic policies backed by a 70% all sector production is amount to zero.In our situation the production is on minus scale since no industry is functioning.
      In theory yes but practically very impossible.

    • Kkkkk sure. Own currency is sustained by a sound industry. Thus no importation of basic goods.

  • Hmmmmmmm before renovating industries. Our country was really destroyed by Bob i dont think if that madala was thinking straight normal

  • Cde It Cant, Logcutter, reign in your children first be4 you claim to be mother of Zim, this season v… https://t.co/2Q2NxMk9P4

  • This guy is talking too much chii nhai ngaadzikame mhani is he part of th government ???

    • Yes he is the minister of information and also special adviser to the president..hz gud we love him here in Zim.

    • Taura zvako kuita sekuti ndiye atove spokesman wa ED

    • Ndiye minister of information here hanti hanzi akabviswa here

    • Haasi minister of information and his not a minister but ndi Special Advisor to th President….. I wonder what hez advising iye achitaura zvisinga shandi kudaro

    • Kutoshaya kt zvikumbofamba sei bhora pasi Mr advisor

  • We wait and we wonder-Phil Collins

  • Lets hope it will be valuable!

  • This train is moving too fast.Is the driver sober?

  • Akushanda ku department ripi futi Chris. he shold also find an adviser mface uyu

  • It’s too early to talk about the reintroduction of the Zim dollar.

  • Industries must start working otherwise the money will not survive the black market

  • chine speed chimdhara ichi, dhora haridzoki zvekumhanya serukovo rwamunya huku kuchirugu uko kkkk asi une bond dhora kumba kwako kanhi iwe mdhara

  • nosense nonsense

  • Zimdollar torida chose asi a lot has to be done inorder for it to be sustainable companies should reopen,trade should be free worldwide,farming should be funded.At least we can safely reintroduce ZW$.Ask Gedion he tried to remove the zeros without policy changes within a week the Zeros were packed again

    • Im positive the best will be done to make it a reality. Lets keep the Hope alive.

  • its too early for that bullshit

  • First abolition of bond note and let the USD follow normally and slowly introduce the Zimbabwean dollars

  • Characters like Mutsvangwa should never be allowed in any public office in whatever role. He is an overzealous misguided factionalist who failed as an ambassador

  • Mutidzisire mazinhamba enyu kunge naira kk

  • Chris knows that Zimbabweans will jump and cheer for nothing. We’re already jumping and cheering for policies that are yet implemented.

    • Spot-on Chris is a politician playing w citizens emotions. Zim dollar it’s too early first n foremost our balance of trade is still on the negative. More work need to b dne…….ieconomics dzepiko

    • Kkkkkk Xoli abantu bale confusion vele iZanu pf leyi we are talking about akula lutho vele

  • Bvepfepfe ririkuwanzwa chokwadi muromo hauzarirwi nerwizi why promising n promising . Create jobs first. We are getting more poorer than yesterday because of empty promise

  • Introducing the zim dollar with the economy in comatose is suicidal

  • Since thy said planning i hope their plan will come to effect after many sectors in the economy start showing positive signs of growth

  • Uyu munhu anonzi Mutsvangwa naGire square square havana kana kumbosiyana…river mouth

  • Or thy can do a widely consultation from the general publi, captains of industries, business community and then put together contributions

  • Slow down guys
    Let’s build our economy first

  • Ooooh finish …lets hope i won’t curse the day i marched together with these guyz

  • Am watching you Mr too much talking

  • Mutswangwa ,mrume mukuru kuda zvinhu kunge paperbag,

  • Mwari Huyai… Vanhu venyu….

  • Vanhu farirai mari yenyu,ko $US ndomari yenyu here.

  • Zim situation is like HIV , don’t mess around with it , u will go six feet down if not careful in tackling it, take the proper medication and it will be fine with us

  • Kusurisa MDC imame,magandanga power

  • Zim dollars is the only way to go but first arrest money changers

  • If the president listens to his special adviser the he is doomed .Give Mutsvangwa a mic and he will start hallucinating

  • Zim$ again!!!!?

  • the economic environment is not yet ripe….we need to open as many industries as possible for that rubbish to come back

  • Why introduce Zim dollar wen yr budget not even in bond pure madness iyo

  • AS I WENT THROUGH THE BUDGET I MUST ADMIT IF WELL HANDLED THEN IT WILL WORK OUT. But we EV two things that I taken note of since Independence. Having good ideas but not putting them into good use , we still remain rigid at the same spot. Its like talking g fluent English in a pub yet u are so poor. Everyone will say u are educated but but that will never help u either. Heard of retirements. My suggestion was the president shud EV led by example when he nominated his cabinet. Some members are well near or above that age. He shud EV at least introduce youngsters in that cabinet.

  • We need our currency

  • Magumbo Portia Hanti uyabona owakumatshelayo

  • If he manage to do it that mins he is a leader fo shooooo

  • Kkkkkk ah, tongai Garwe

  • anyone looking fo $US ane Zim Dollar ndibate…50%
    kkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • I like Ambassador Mutsvangwa he could stand against grace he never boot licked them and wen he talks he talks zvine musoro ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽

  • Ngaridzoke ,taneta nekudadirwa nevanochinja mari

  • Ko anopiwavanhu mahara ma bearer cheque acho hini !uyuwo wokuba mapant pachimio

  • Heyiii speed yanyangisa pore pore vakuru

  • We appreciate such a move

  • This Mutsvangwa talks too much

  • Too many promises,start acting before we remove u in 2018.Elections around e corner,please dont rig.

  • Distance over time=?Mutsvangwa hold your horse.

  • Yes unless big industrial like zisco steel ;lanciaSteel ;& zimasco plus other big companies comes back from there its a yes zim$ will work but not now maybe Another November December next year from there we will start clapping hands

  • ngavaite …..tovadonhedza next year. We cant keep on with clueless stuff

  • Kkkkk haaa Advisor waPresident wavo ma1 chaiwo

  • Makuzvitadza manje, stop it!! Too much propaganda from this the special advisor, ummm. Wy doing a marathon?

  • Advisor ndiye anozoita spokesperson futi here?

  • Hon. Prime Minister Chris Mutsvangwa

  • Ummmm plz wait

  • LOOKING at this crew, you can tell ukuthi kuzaphuma izinto ezingasile emlonyeni yabo

  • Ko cde victor matemadanda vakazipiwa post ipi mugovernment akashanda sitereki murume uyu

  • Kkkk ndoo vakaipwanya vave kuyimutsa …… Hhhhh its funny hey this train is moving to the ryt direction now

  • zimdollar futi kkkkkk

  • Zim dollar ripi racho musahumana imi.

  • Protocol please Mutsvangwa jet speed plus too much water mouth

  • Can someone explain to me who is Mutsvangwa and on whose behalf does he speak and comment

  • its too early guys fix the economy first

  • That will be very very good special for us we are using us dollar and sending us dollar home and bonds note realy killing us back home becourse its not the some and is not with it

  • mutsvangwa anotaurisa weduwee

  • It sounds like good news.We want our own currency.But I got question I would like to ask,people lost their in banks ,others have been saving that money for many years,they should be owning businesses, houses,cars but they lost everything especially diasporas,what govt will do??we want that money to be paid back.

  • Uyu anonyepa

  • Kutonga kwaro

  • I need 4 seatbelts for the potential hit here….

  • kkk comrade you blend well with the camera, chimbo gara uri out of sight https://t.co/MiAF8G3OOU

  • You are planning you down fall don’t experiment with economics

  • Ko Bond nderenyika ipi????

  • Umlomo ongahlalwa mpukane, umlomo kawugcwalelwa mfula, izenzo kungemazwi.. .ngawami lawo

  • Ndaita mari. Dry bones live again!!

  • Same same naGire

  • We can’t take any more of this endless talking vaMutsvangwa.
    “Totenda dzanwa dzaswera nebenzi”
    Action please 🙉😨

  • Mutsvangwa is too talkative he risks creating tensions in the new system,he should never be 100 metres from mic or any journalist as his hazardous

  • Makurasika comrade dzikamai

  • Urikumhanya too fast, hora pasi

  • Ini hangu pachangu zimdollar handiridi ikozvino dai rambomira

  • is it the job of the advisor to make policy pronouncements.?. just wondering

  • Ngaatiudze zvekuti mabasa evana achafambasei zvichaita rini maus aya agara arimuno mombotipa toshandisa tisingaiti mitsetse kuma bank voudza uyu weeconet kuti kumaecocash kurongeke vape vanhu mari dzavo zvisina uvhevhe