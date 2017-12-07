ZRP decline council request to remove illegal vendors

The Zimbabwe Republic Police declined the Harare City Council’s request to have illegal vendors evicted from the Central Business District.

Council has expressed concern over the continued illegal activities and had sought help from the ZRP who said they can only intervene to council’s aide if there is a court order.

However, council has said it going through acquiring a court order which they said was “a very long process”.

Concern has been raised as council said a lot of garbage was being generated between Leopold Takawira Road and Julius Nyerere Way.

“The major concern is the issue of push carts which are blocking roads particularly the area between Julius Nyerere Way and Leopold Takawira Road which is generating a lot of garbage.

“There is need for urgent remedial action. Of major concern is the issue of illegal settlements and illegal canteens operating in service lanes,” council said. H Metro