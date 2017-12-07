ZPC struggle for new coach

By Mugove Chigada

ZPC Kariba are expected to announce their new coach this month, amid indications they have failed to pin down their first priority candidates.

They have been linked with CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

However, they have since failed to sign Chitembwe.

The club’s spokesperson Fadzai Chisveto denied they were after Pasuwa.“We are actually surprised by some of the comments we have come across in the media.

As far as we are concerned, the executive is on the ground. We are yet to finalise on the issue and once we have identified our coach, we will notify you.

“It is a process but I’m sure before the end of this month, the executive will have a candidate,” Chisveto said.

ZPC Kariba was under the guidance of coach Sunday Chidzambwa who announced towards the end of the season that he would not seek to renew his contract.

Despite Chidzambwa’s diplomacy on the issue, as he pointed the issue of results, it later emerged that there was bad blood between the coach the club’s executive.

With CAPS United having moved in to ensure their coach is not prized-away, ZPC Kariba could also be forced to consider some of the coaches that were assistants to Chidzambwa.

Paul “Popopo” Chimalizeni, who was manager in the technical set-up, could take up the hot seat in the event that ZPC Kariba fail to hire a high profile coach.

Popopo is believed to have been closer with the executive, a situation that threatened to split the dressing room, with Brenna Msisika being a close ally of the former coach.

Indications were that Pasuwa, who is being linked to all the big post available, may not accept the offer if put on the table.

His manager Gibson Mahachi remains mum on his situation. “For now there is nothing we can say about Pasuwa. If there is anything you will be notified,” he said. H-Metro