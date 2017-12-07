Pokello’s paradise crumbling

By Dakarai Mashava

Socialite Pokello Nare, who allegedly received a Toyota Hilux Vigo bought by her step father, ex-Finance minister Ignatius Chombo using State funds, is putting on a brave face.

This is despite the fact that the so-called queen of swagger’s marriage to Ghanaian Elikem Kumordzie is also reportedly on the rocks.

The two married in 2015 two years after meeting in the Big Brother Africa competition.

In a series of cryptic messages on social media this week, Pokello has tried her best to project a picture of calmness despite the raging storm in her paradise.

“You will hear good things about me; you will hear bad things about me. Think what you want. I ain’t clearing sh*t up,” she wrote donning an outfit from Cici Fashions who have just appointed her brand ambassador.

In another picture on Instagram on which she is stylishly carrying firewood on her head, the former Big Brother Africa contestant defiantly writes:

“This picture is a reflection of the kind of woman I am, embedded in strength, the epitome of style and flair. I carry my trials and tribulations without missing a step. You are watching the memoirs of a journeyed woman.”

Next to another picture on Instagram on which she is on a bicycle, Pokello tellingly writes:

“Do you see the clouds hovering above my head? This is me with my designer shades on, always clad to the nines because I have learnt to navigate the terrain with the same composure and grace I travel with on the highway.

“This picture is a reminder that as an individual you must never lose the ability to self-actualise. Self-actualisation allows you to accept the truth and that will give you the strength to move on.

“One must always have a sense of self-awareness; you can lie to the world but always be completely honest to yourself.”

Even though her marriage remains clouded in mist while her stepfather is continually failing at the courts in his bid to be get bail, Pokello appears hopeful that her problems will be over by the end of the year.

She revealingly retweeted a message by one Sebebe: “I refuse to step into 2018 with 2017 problems.” Daily News