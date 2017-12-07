Opposition awakens from deep slumber

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Fungi Kwaramba

After being snubbed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he appointed his Cabinet, opposition parties are now ganging up against the new Zanu PF leader who has indicated that the country would go for elections in seven months time.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai

Amid indications that MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai turned down overtures to join Mnangagwa’s Cabinet, the Coalition for Democrats (Code) has assigned Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa to lead talks for the formation of a broader coalition.

Presently, there are three major coalitions: Code led by Elton Mangoma, MDC Alliance led by Tsvangirai and the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC), led by former vice president Joice Mujuru.

“After the euphoria died, we are now focusing on the elections. We need to prepare for the elections because we all realise the task ahead of us and if we are not united we could end up playing second fiddle. Dabengwa is presently engaging churches so that they meditate in unity talks with other coalitions,” said Code spokesperson Mjabisi Noko.

Prior to Mnangagwa announcing his Cabinet, the opposition parties had hoped that the new Zanu PF leader will take on board his rivals in a transitional authority of sorts.

This did not happen.

Mnangagwa included in his Cabinet some technocrats that are his associates to work alongside ministers from his Zanu PF party.

Now, with Mnangagwa’s stock rising after an inspiring inauguration speech, and having masterminded former president Robert Mugabe’s downfall, the MDC led by Tsvangirai said it is now trying to convince Zimbabweans that the war has not been won as the Zanu PF entrenched system is still intact.

“We had put eyes off the ball but now we are back to basics. We are going ahead with plans for 2018 elections and are occupying ourselves with voter registration — that is our main focus for now.

“We don’t want to lose focus, other issues are subordinate to that, people were almost losing sight of the ball, we want reforms first, this is the end game, this is a build up to the end game,” said Obert Gutu, MDC’s spokesperson.

On Monday when he swore-in Cabinet ministers, Mnangagwa indicated that the country would go for elections in the next six to seven months.

He called on Zimbabweans from across the political divide to unite and grow the economy, which had almost collapsed under the stewardship of his predecessor.

But there is no room for such niceties in the opposition, with PRC saying while removing Mugabe was one giant step towards tackling a system that previously rigged elections, the task ahead now is to ensure that Zanu PF is defeated by a united coalition come 2018.

He said Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe because of legal provisions in the Constitution, should now level the playing field before seeking his own mandate.

“We are still trying to reach out to other players. But after Mugabe’s fall it should be noted that the Mugabe must go mantra has not been the correct identification of the problems that Zimbabweans are facing, Mugabe was representing a failed system — that system is made up of several layers which amongst other saddening facts is none mitigated interference in civilian matters by the military.

“Clearly it is a remiss to suggest that Mugabe was responsible for this crisis on his own without those who were with him taking collective responsibility, those who served with Mugabe to make this country suffer also have a collective responsibility to step down with him. The euphoria was a bit misplaced,” said Gift Nyandoro, Mujuru’s spokesperson.

And as the country hurtles towards the crunch 2018 polls, Nyandoro said there is need for the Mnangagwa administration to put in place requisite political reforms.

“We believe that among the key demands to the new administration is the issue of electoral reform agenda, there are several issues that cannot be realised in the next seven months such as the economy but on elections he must deliver. Mnangagwa is not a product of an election but of a legal process that nominated him so in order to assert himself he needs that mandate from the people  and not a technical one,” said Nyandoro.

Ahead of next year elections the opposition is demanding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission flushes out military personnel within its tanks, level the electoral playing field and also allow Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to vote. Daily News

  • Deep slumber?

  • I think here we have to be frank with each other MDC is the major let down to the generality of Zimbabweans because they lack real political strategies. Tsvangirai ‘won’ or had the elections not announced on time in 2008 until all the people lost confidence in the elections and what did Tsvangirai do? He fled to Botswana and left all the people who supported him vulnerable some being butchered, their houses being torched by fire. If he had the balls and real strategies he could have stood his ground. This time around MDC is speaking of democratic elections, do you think the generals are fools to work day and night to remove RG, Jonso and Kasukuwere to pave way for Tsvangison to take power????? That is a pipe dream in fact a fallacy and a hooey. Politics is not about just democracy it is also about power. These guys you complain about, they prosecuted the liberation struggle which was not a democratic process but it was a real war. In removing RG do not think it was a simple thing but it was to really take the bull by its hones and putting their lives on the block. So to dream of an MDC just taking power from them by merely speaking and wishing things out that would be a great betrayal for all right thinking people. Even from of old real kings and real leaders were fighters. God never ordained weaklings to lead hiding under the guise of democracy. Even at your home a real father is one who can protect his family not one who would cry out to a man from another family to come and protect his. I don’t see real men of leadership in the opposition, I only see cry babies and opportunists. To wish that AU/SADC/UN to come and remove ZANU that is wishful thinking. Right now I see ED garnering a landslide victory because he has proved himself to be a man of the moment. If only he address economic issues then the deal is done that is my humble opinion I rest my case.

    • True that

    • Well said bro

    • imi makaitei when your vote was stolen.Tsvangirai has done more than his part ,what have you done besides being a keyboard warrior, dont just criticise for the sake of it.some of you dont even use your real names on social media but he stood up and showed his face when and his balls when you were all in hiding , start your own parties if you think you have something better to offer.stand up and be counted instead of bringing down those who have done something and are still doing their best for a better Zimbabwe.

    • Wanted to add something to this but I failed disappointingly…Well well said bro!

    • Mary Tendai Chitura we are now in a better Zimbabwe without Tsvangison’s contribution

    • kutotyira sacrifice yemabhora ake koo vakarasikirwa nehupenyu

    • Matigari Mwanjuruwinji oh dont be in such a rush to dismiss him, u havent seen that new zimbabwe yet kkkkk

    • And just yesterday one of his deputies, Chamisa was wasting Parliament time putting questions about small houses….They are not serious these guys.

    • we are already in a new Zim no more police marauding the public and swindling them of their hard earned cash in the guise of traffic offenses. Now we can talk politics everywhere without fear of being victimized or abducted. Now we have new leaders giving us hope as they have hit the ground running to revive the economy. Can you imagine all these just in two weeks? Zim is moving forward join the train

    • Kkkk makasara mdc is not finished. Mark my words. And most of you here you are commenting from diaspora

    • Tapiwa Taps Musiiwa yes can you imagine such levels of misdirection? can we really wait and watch our august house being reduced to a village courtroom

    • Raphael Mazhokota we are right here in Zim my friend we have nothing to fear we are the real patriots

    • kuvhotera ZANU, a big no,ndinotembei nyika yakaparara varipi

    • Wel said

    • Guys only God’s intervation is the solution panyaya iyi cz Zanu has got all the machinery to stay in power n especially nw that military junta is part n parcel. Wait n see henyu cz garwe with the way he got into power he can’t jus allow a democratic transition n be a president for 7 months. We’re in for another rude awakening cz they know free n fair elections havalume kana ka1

    • Which new Zimbabwe are they talking about ? Not yet Mnangagwa became a President by ginya or force to topple Mugabe he used the army to dislodge Bob what is called a coup . Tsvangirai won the elections in 2008 without using the army . Remember those Chiwengas are the ones who denied us independence again . Mnangagwa has no chance to Morgan believe why they are crying fowl about MDC MPs now ? Busy recycling deadwood on nothing is going to change Zanu Pf will never change don’t fool ourselves. Is our Economy improving ? Bread and butter issues that’s what every Zimbabwean want . MDC is still strong again mark my words

    • But we can not blame Tsvangirai alone, we the people (voters ) have got a role to play too, we can’t sit and wait for Tvsangirai to do everything all by himself, As for the 2008 victory, we knew how we voted and we the masses were supposed to rebel and conduct mass nation wide demonstrations to get back what was stolen from us, in fact, we were supposed to organize a powerful March to the state house and DEMAND that Tsvangirai be inaugurated as president with an immediate effect!!! We were not supposed to let fear of army get in our way!

    • Chirotai murambe mchirota mchit mdc yaper

    • Hamuna chamunoziva

    • Taurai yenyu max

    • That baboon Mnangagwa was not elected constitutionaly . If you recognize him as a President of country your are lost he is a member of Zanu Pf faction that wrestled power from another faction with the help of the army which is not allowed in a democratic country so stop praising him . He served as trainee for 37yrs under Mugabe he is a failure as well

  • Kuvukura uku!

  • vakatomama,

  • You’ll be clobbered come election time Tsvangson

  • Manga muchida zvemahara

  • MDC is FINISHED!

  • They can gang up against him but through democracy anyways I believe the armies are still there.

  • Tswangirai must resign and let younger pipo lead n start campaigning but u will never win while u are divided,
    • Ano resign after elections bec ndiye munhu anepachi in zim baba

    • Why should he resign? His colleagues are cry babies

  • True that

  • Mdc Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 was always awake they should only push for extension of registration dates and diaspora vote 🗳
  • The working methods of zanu pf won’t deliver much desired outcomes. It’s still a cabal of looters with a high degree of self entitlement. That chain must be broken. Real progress will be ushered when people look beyond party politics and saving their own skin.

  • You Tsvangirai fled to botswana becuase you dont know how was the situanian at the country side,, Zvimwe bvunza

  • akuWukura achingowukura Garwe richingoruma

  • Opposition wasnt supoz to get involved they were supoz to sit & watch coz this bickering wz at their advantage.

  • The only thing which people managed to get for free was Man to rule the people only needs working hard and having People in your hurt so please show us all this difinacly you will have our votes less talking and more deeds to people

  • Tsvangirai murwere, he is very ill and need to rest & take care of himself and hand over the batton to a younger, energetic fit successor, otherwise he is no different to RGM who held on to power despite the obvious! I won’t be voting MDC for that simple fact.

    • Couldn’t agree with you more

    • Kurwara haiz mhosv kuya

    • Mombe Mumunda you’re missing the point..,🤔

    • Kana wakaona uchi vhotera zanu unenge uchida minamato yakasimba. Can anyone tell me who among the opposition parties can beat zanu besides MDC musapusa vanhu imi

    • Who forced you to vote for MDC if I may ask..your vote will note change anything

  • haufe wakatonga zimbabwe tvangison hakuna anokupa mukana wacko. Inotonga nevakarwa hondo zanupf ichatonga igotonga igotonga imi muchingovukura

  • History is study of past evens kkkk

  • Kkkkkk teerera musoro wenhau

  • Tsvangirai you already failed

  • If you don’t support MDC you are not suppose to utter any nonsence you enjoyed inclusive government after a big suffering in this country .Guys Tsvangirai played a vital role to rescue all Zimbabweans regardless of which party we supported. Now people who has a short sight call him names.when he kept quiet after winning election going to Botswana was not of his own it was after some consultations coz the very same people who you celebrating the soldiers refused to recognize his victory then the next move WS to slow down and save the nation .politics you don’t look at one angl but both angles maida kuti adiyi angarwisana nevanhu vane pfuti iye asina let’s try and reason we should appreciate him since independence he is the only opposition leader who had an impact the stubborn ZANU pf can actually feel him .instead of make funny out of his illness let’s be human and pray for him you never know God can make wonders he has done it before he is a miracle working God.Tsvangirai is a Zimbabwean I don’t see why a fellowmen should cherish his illness its not humane of course they might have their squables and so which doesn’t have.

    • True that kungotuka hakuna

    • Trish, you can tell us if you want the doctors to your house or you want the hospital because you are sick and need urgent treatment.

  • Wanyora mudhadha wetsvina iwe

  • Tsvangirai is greedy. You can see the warning signs. That’s another Mugabe.

  • Vanhu imi musapusa imi. For 37yrs what has zanu pf achieved besides appointing corrupt officials, unoona rimwe zimunhu richitwasanura maoko richiti typa kuti “ndicha vhotera mnangagwa” chi chaamboita muno munyika and don’t tell me kuti give him time because he had 37 yrs to contribute to the nation but he failed. Lets not blame Mugabe alone for the problems that we are facing because vana Mnangagwa there were part of the system that is a fact. Now mukunyengererwa with fake promises moti zvinhu zvichanaka tell me what type of leader who appoints a cabinet made of old wrinkled fate corrupt people like mpofu. What future do you see in that person. Kwanzi Tsvangirai is power hungry, the party itself has endorsed as the candidate not himself. He has proven to be the only candidate who can bring zanu on its knees.

    • Imagine..these people are so naive..just a few days they endorsed Mugabe..the next day they dont like him..the next day they blame Tsvangison…they easily forget who Tsvangirai is…Ask the likes of Gwisai, Sikhala..they’ll tell you Tsvangison is a brand more than MDC..its us civilians who let that man down…we are cowards…

  • Matigari Mwanjuruwinji….dont be so naive…so you wanted Tsvangirai to go in the streets by himself and stage a demo against Mugabe…nekutya kwenyu kwamunoita ikoko..you are so disgusting nxaa

