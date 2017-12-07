Fooled AGAIN…… Zodwa not coming

By Trust Khosa

Controversial South African dancer and socialite, Zodwa Wabantu – real name Zodwa Libram – is NOT coming to Zimbabwe.

The club sensation was billed to perform at Private Lounge this evening, the 7th of December at Private Lounge but missed the flight with her whereabouts unknown, show hosts say.

Show organisers – Divine Assignments – were left counting losses after it dawned Zodwa was no longer coming after missing the flight and switching off her cellphone.

Added to that, show hosts sent a representative to Durban, South Africa to ‘escort’ Zodwa to Harare but she was reportedly ‘playing cat and mouse’ despite efforts made by event organisers.

“We sent our representative to South Africa to make sure we bring her to Zimbabwe but she was nowhere to be seen.

“When our representative left for Durban, he was welcomed by her sister who took him to the hotel and advised him Zodwa would join him soon.

“The representative waited for her at the hotel room but she was nowhere to be seen for the greater part of her stay,” says the source.

Initially, Zodwa was billed to perform in Harare during the Harare International Carnival.

However, she failed to attend the fete after actress Anne Nhira ‘successfully’ petitioned the then Acting Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Patrick Zhuwawo to stop her from coming and the wish was granted.

After that attempt, Zodwa indicated she would be available on November 10 but missed the show citing security reasons.

This time around, Zodwa went into hiding and switched off her cellphones after she learnt Divine assignment had sent someone to escort her to Harare. On Wednesday, her cellphone was no longer reachable, which forced Divine Assignment to cancel the show. H Metro