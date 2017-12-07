Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Evicted white Zimbabwean farmer told he’s going back home…. as Mnangagwa intervenes

By Ed Cropley | Reuters |

A white Zimbabwean farmer kicked off his property at gunpoint in June has been told he will be going home within days, the first signs of the post-Robert Mugabe government making good on promises to respect agricultural property rights.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Rob Smart, a 71-year-old farmer from the eastern district of Rusape, said he understood his case had been taken up by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who heard of Smart’s violent eviction while at an investment conference in Johannesburg.

“Apparently Mnangagwa saw that and flipped his lid,” Smart told Reuters by telephone, saying new provincial minister of state Monica Mutsvangwa had assured him the eviction would be reversed.

“Our new governor is getting us back on the farm,” he said.

According to media reports at the time, Smart and his family, including two small grandchildren, were kicked off their Lesbury farm along with scores of workers in early June by riot police armed with tear gas and AK-47 assault rifles.

“They came with guns and riot gear and tear gas – it wasn’t just us, it was all our workers as well, the whole compound,” Smart said. In all, the eviction would have hit the livelihood of as many as 5,000 people, he said.

“LAND REFORM IS OVER”

Reuters reported in September that Mnangagwa was plotting with the military, liberation war veterans and businessmen including current and former white farmers to take over from 93-year-old Mugabe.

In the latter half of his 37 years in power, Zimbabwe’s economy collapsed, especially after the violent and chaotic seizure of thousands of white-owned commercial farms under the banner of post-colonial land reform.

Mugabe resigned last month in the wake of a de facto military coup, paving the way for Mnangagwa, who had been purged as his deputy only a week before, to take over as leader of the southern African nation.

War veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa, husband of Monica Mutsvangwa and now a special adviser to Mnangagwa, said Smart’s treatment made clear the new administration was serious about restoring the rule of law and sanctity of property rights.

“Land reform is over. Now we want inclusiveness. All citizens who had a claim to land by birthright, we want them to feel they belong and we want them to build a new country because this economy is shattered,” he told Reuters.

Smart said he was working with the local authorities in Rusare who were under orders to track down looted and stolen property to allow him and his staff to bring the farm back to production.

”We will have a Christmas with no decorations in a house that’s a bit empty,“ Smart said. But mentally it’s going to be a bloody nice one.”

  • Hmmmmmmmm sounds great now but i wonder where wll all those fucken corrupt baboons will go coz they were already staying inside

  • Do gud n ppl wll forget what ever evil u did n life wll go on thats wen bygones wll b begones. And tell yo army to stop harrasing pple, zim ppl hv never knwn peace of their minds.

  • I smell a war in Zimbabwe there something bihind e door we think we open

  • Restore investor confidence

  • Kutonga Kwaro!!!!

  • Mr President ndovimba mobvumirana neni kuti Zimbabwe belongs to Zimbabwe l hope in ur fermily hakuna murungu so land belongs to black majority l really support u asi APA kwete hatidi kurasa gwara remusangano

    • Hapana kurasha gwara apa.

    • President wedu ndokugona kwete vamwe vanongoda kupamba. Land is for zimbas not black zimbas my frent

    • We want production papa. This is direct investment. Those who benefited land have to take back varungu jus like what Ray kaukonde was doing

    • Kurasa gwara kwei unoti uvhu mazai here aunorarira kuti agochochonya nhiyo rinoda kushandwa rega President vape vanogona kuburitsa zvirimwa zvepamusoro mariri nyika igoenda mberi nebudiriro

    • Mukurimei zvamakapihwa minda hauna kana nehuku zvayo

    • the land belongs to all zimbabwean that means
      white,black,indian, chinese it doesnt matter what colour you are as long as you are born and
      live in zimbabwe.. ..Zimbabwe is for everybody

    • if they want land ngavapiwe ma6 hactor akapiwa vamwe 1 man 1 farm

    • But their is white people born in zimbabwe are they not qualifie to have land

    • Now l need a prazi l have my on money to work on it they keep saying wakaiwanepi mari a lot of things l think raicisime is still in our country bcz lm black that’s why its takes time

    • White people they qualify BT ngavapiwe 6 hactor dzakapiwa vamwe

    • Ndokugona minda inoda kurimwa vanhu voguta haikona kusunga ura vanorima tinavo vana vedu vatema nevachena

    • Mmmm sure munhu anochemera purazi tractor chaiyo haana Ane tumombe tuviri ungarima puraz sure

  • That way i give yu a point ED

  • Chabvondoka Bishop. Gerarathere!!!!. Being a man of cloth you should have known better

  • There is soil in Europe

  • Land is for all Zimbabweans irespective of race.

  • If we are all Zimbabwean why should we deprive each other equal opportunities especially when it comes to land doesn’t matter yo race lets share our resources equally..

  • are we not the ones who voted fo e constitution

  • Vanhu venyu varikutema huni nekuvhima hapana kurima

  • Panyaya yeminda kana kti mapurazi kune vaya vasinga rimi vanotoda kupiwa chikafu nemadonuor ivo vari kumapurazi ngavatsvakirwe kwekugara vachipiwa chikafu variko kumapurazi kwoitwa kuti kupiwe vanorima chaivo vangadaro vachirima zvipfuyo csc yovhurwa kana magrains gmb yavakusha apa vana vanogona kuwana mabasa ekuita panekundoshanda kumapurazi ejoni

  • , Futi varikurima sora grass kungouraya zvinhu chete

  • Land to the people of Zimbabwe black and white nyika yonakidza

  • shame to Dr Made chionai zvoita wanofunga kwete kuti gore negore no importer
    maize
    wheat
    nzungu
    soya beans motonyora zvipepa muma screen ema truck MAIZE FROM ZAMBIA DONT DELAY musata

  • Finally …a lil light at the end of tha tunnel!

  • Good decision.keep it up

  • Rimaika zvamazara tumbudzi nemabonongwe vanhu vachitambiriswa chibage mapurazi makatora

  • I don’t think Mnangagwa can rule Zimbabwe the way we want Zimbabweans

  • Haaa ngaadzokere arime pane avo varikuswera vachiteya mbeva nekutema miti yavasina kudyara vachidzinga vanhu mumakomboni, Zim yanga iri bread basket yabegging basket.vari kuita mahumbwe mumapurazi ngavabude kwete kukambira zvamusingagone mukapihwa mafertilizer nembeu munotengesa.

  • Home wre

  • Well-done Mr President ❤️

  • HE ED is right. He is on a mission to unite all Zimbos irrespective of race. Well done President. Makatinonokera kuuya panyanga

  • asi waingova mumwechete akatiza here nyika yose? kkkk upenyu hunochinja nenguva pfupi vedu. kurarama neraki wakati Tuku

  • Wonderful I’m happy!

  • Me I am more Zimbabwean than whites and those who feel sorry for them