Cop who burned Chihuri’s house named

By Arron Nyamayaro

A Support Unit sergeant, Munashe Zura, guarding Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri’s house ran amok after his bid to loot property from the latter’s house was foiled.

Police sources says Chihuri’s gardener saw the suspect stealing household property and alerted an officer who had come to the house for routine inspection at around 9:45am.

The officer then confronted the suspect who retaliated by firing shots from his FN rifle towards the officer who quickly sought cover and called for backup from Police General Headquarters.

Backup swiftly arrived and gun fire ensued lasting over three hours. The suspect allegedly tried to escape by using one of Chihuri’s vehicles but failed as the house had been surrounded. He then set the house on fire damaging a significant section of the property’s roof”, said the source.

The suspect, attached at ZRP’s Support Unit, was then arrested after running out of ammunition.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe Fire Brigade then put out the fire before ZRP’s forensic and ballistics team attended the scene to conduct investigation. The incident took place at 47 Binton Road where Chihuri’s property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed.

Social media reports that the police commander was destroying evidence started spreading and the source said Chihuri was in a state of shock over the fire at his house.

“As we speak Commissioner General Chihuri is still in shock following the incident and I want to believe he needs counselling urgently since he is under attack,” said the source.

“The sergeant splashed petrol and set the house on fire before he was arrested and we are still to know where he was taken. Zvekuviga evidence ndezvevarikushuvira kudzingwa kwavaChihuri izvo,” said the source. H Metro