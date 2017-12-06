Zodwa Wabantu returns to Byo

The controversial Zodwa was first due to appear at Club Connect, Harare Private Lounge and Club 263 in Mutare in September but pulled the plug on the shows after local actress Anne Nhira petitioned politicians to ban her from gracing the gigs.

This was supposed to be during the Harare International Carnival.

Last month, the South African socialite cancelled her two appearances at Harare’s Private Lounge and Club Connect at the last minute.

She later said she was afraid of being arrested by deposed former president Robert Mugabe who had publicly slammed her for choosing not to wear underwear at the functions she graced.

Finally, Zodwa says she is ready to dazzle at both Club Connect and the Private Lounge in Harare after the fall of Mugabe.

This time around, the dancer who has risen to stardom because of her racy dance moves and declaration that she does not like wearing underwear, will first appear in the capital tomorrow at the Private Lounge before flying to Bulawayo for her performance at Club Connect.

Despite her failure to come to Zimbabwe on two occasions, Zodwa’s fans cannot wait to have her either in Bulawayo or Harare.

“You know Zodwa just like her name tag Wabantu is for the people so let her come but we hope this time around she will make it.

“Imagine last time I was even willing to go to the Carnival in Harare to have a glimpse of her after I missed her first show here but she didn’t turn up,” said young Dj Stango.

Socialite, Buhle, told Southern News that she likes the atmosphere and the euphoria associated with the arrival of Zodwa.

“I am not a fan of Zodwa, but I just like the way she gets down to her business and how she has managed to gain fame and fortune through her unique trade. It’s a bit unique that’s why you see many people are really anxious to see her, including those who attended her show the last time she was here,” she said.

DJ T Bass, who is one of the organisers of Friday’s show, said they had put everything in place to avoid a last minute no-show by Zodwa.

“We really want to apologise to our fans for the failure by Zodwa to make it on two occasions.

“But to make sure that she comes this time, we have already sent someone to South Africa to bring her and the good thing is that this time it’s not us who put the dates. She did it herself, so definitely she will be here,” said Dj T Bass.

Zodwa is expected to arrive in Bulawayo from Harare on Friday morning. DailyNews