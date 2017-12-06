Zapu steps up campaign against Zanu PF

Zapu is lead by former Home Affairs minister Dumiso Dabengwa who was tipped to be part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government which many analysts thought was going to be inclusive.

The party’s national spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the former revolutionary party was never caught up in the euphoria that swept the country following Mugabe’s fall.

“Zapu was never caught up in the euphoria that followed the deposing of Mugabe some weeks ago.

“We celebrated the first of the steps of dismantling the dictatorship Mugabe led, but we remain alive to the bigger job ahead, that of freeing Zimbabweans from Zanu PF mismanagement of the economy and oppressive tendencies by the party,” Maphosa said.

He said the solution was removing the system altogether as keeping it in place would continue worsening the plight of the long-suffering citizens.

“Zapu has always been consistently calling for the dismantling of the governance system that Zimbabwe inherited from the colonialists in 1980, a system that was designed to suppress, oppress and marginalise certain sections of our greater society,” said Maphosa.

Maphosa added that as subscribers to equality and equity they will continue to advocate for devolution of power to replace the current central governance system.

In the new dispensation, he said they anticipate wholesome electoral reforms to level the playing field.

Mnangagwa, 75, a long-time Mugabe aide, was inaugurated as the second Executive president on November 24, following the resignation of Mugabe ahead of a planned parliamentary impeachment vote on November 21.

The long-serving Mugabe had earlier been placed under house arrest by the military whose intervention led to the detention and fleeing of a cabal of ministers whom it accused of being criminals.

Mnangagwa had been earlier fired from both government and Zanu PF to pave way for Mugabe’s own preferred successor who many suspected was his wife, Grace. DailyNews