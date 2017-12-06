Woman dumps ‘abusive husband’ in court

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A Bulawayo woman yesterday opted out of her marriage in court, saying she no longer loved her husband. Ms Memory Mutanga (25) told the father of her three children, John Mazani (31) from Emganwini suburb, that she was quitting the marriage in front of Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube.

“I no longer love him, so I want out of the marriage,” said Ms Mutanga.

Mazani was charged with domestic violence after he assaulted Mutanga on November 20 for spending the night away from home.

Ms Mutanga has since moved out of the matrimonial home.

Mazani said he assaulted his wife out of anger after she gave him contradicting answers when he asked where she had spent the night.

“Your worship I did this out of anger. I asked my wife where she had been all night and she gave me two different answers, which did not add up,” he said.

“At first she said she was at a friend’s place but to my surprise I met the friend in the morning when she was from work and she told me she had not seen my wife. My wife changed and said she had gone to town to clear her mind so I got angry and assaulted her.”

Mazani said Ms Mutanga had left their children alone in the house while he was at work.

Asked where he thought his wife was, he said he suspects she has a boyfriend somewhere as he had seen messages on her phone that prove there is someone in her life.

Mr Ncube fined Mazani $100 or 90 days in prison.

Prosecuting, Ms Margret Takawira said Mazani assaulted his wife, accusing her of cheating.

“On November 20 the accused and complainant had a misunderstanding whereby the accused was accusing the complainant of being a prostitute,” said Ms Takawira.

She said Ms Mutanga sought medical attention and a medical report was produced as an exhibit. The Chronicle