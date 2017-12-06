Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


State House renovations stall Mnangagwa occupation

By Farayi Machamire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to move into the residential side of State House as it is undergoing renovations, a top government official has said.

Zimbabwe’s then acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and his wife Auxilia (R) attend the funeral ceremony of Peter Chanetsa at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, on January 7, 2017.
Former governor Peter Chanesta died on January 2, 2017. / AFP / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba told the Daily News yesterday that the State House had been deserted and left to degenerate after former President Robert Mugabe decamped to his Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale.

“Is there a prescribed period in which the president should move in? When was Cabinet sworn in?” Charamba asked rhetorically, further inquiring why the Daily News was concerned over the moving in of Mnangagwa into the State House.

“The State House is for offices and the Zimbabwe House is the boarding facility. That place has not been used for a long time, it’s undergoing renovations. That whole complex is being repainted.”

Charamba dismissed suggestions that Mnangagwa could be spurning occupation of State House for superstitious reasons. Some have claimed he wants a cleansing ceremony first.

“Do you know which office the president is using? He is using (former vice president Joice) Mujuru’s. Does that seem like a man who is superstitious?”

Special advisor to the president Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa will depart from policies implemented by his predecessor.

“That’s where State power is,” Mutsvangwa said, adding the nonagenarian’s move to decamp from State House was among the reasons for his fall.

“That was part of his caprices which eventually made him lose power. The president (Mnangagwa) is going to move in. This is his designated place of rule. I wouldn’t know when he will move (in but) he will move in soon.”

While Mnangagwa has not custom made his own Mercedes — his predecessor had a Pullman — while he has a long motorcade comprising army and police escort as well an ambulance.

Mnangagwa — sworn in as Zimbabwe’s second executive president a fortnight ago — says his first days in office have “been hectic” but believes with his new Cabinet he will revive the economy. Daily News

  • Instead of creating jobs kuvanhu,makutoita marenovations pastate house,zvobatsirei izvozvo

  • Hahahaha

  • chimbomirai kumupinza we need to elect a real and legal president

  • Aiwa zvinotora nguva nen’anga dzakawanda kudzura makona a Bob anga adzika midzi for the past 37years!

  • Why dont you wait to win elections.

  • Stil employing Chinese with their machines not manpower guyz think about the children

  • 8 months is near

  • This man is wolf in sheep’s skin, kuti butter butter uku tichamama hedu. I don’t see him achibva pachigaro

    • akaiswa zvenharo. remember 2008 he was election agent waMugabe. he knws kuti vanhu ZANU PF havachaida.tichamama chaiko

  • People must learn to say the truth there are no renovations needed to a house which has been recently occupied.Tell people that they are busy hunting and removing goblings

  • Yoo so soon.

  • Why North

  • IS MUGABE REMOVE ?

  • Geoge charamba ndiye futi spokessperson wa ed mangagwa ???

  • State house kumaoffices guys, Zimbabwe house ndokunogarwa naPresident, Don’t get twisted 😎

  • Pano hapana vanhu. Hamusi kana kukurudzira vanhu kuti vanoregister.So you think you will do wonders.

  • Muchanyara namafungiro akavora ayo

  • Yah otherwise grace akasiya asima chi late denoter .tingaurairwa President vedu

  • Maybe they are removing grenades lol

  • I am worried and very concerned. Need help frm the group

    3. His Excellency the president and his family are safe, we are only targeting criminals around him ….

    This means 3/4 of gvnt minister of that time were criminals
    – how many criminals are in prison
    – Same ministers are still ministers today. Any change!!!!
    -same old madhalas are the same in power.
    – why cant we have any age limit for politicians ie 70yrs than 93yrs. This will open jobs to the younger generation. In most companies its 65 and 60
    – wen will we hav change of faces in our gvnt. 37yrs with same face is not joke.
    Everyone is happy with the change but im not coz its just like my daily change of my clothes. Only change in appearance but some person/systems.
    We all.have seen that zanu was very corrupt and the same pple wil use the same systems for corruption.
    Lets fight for really change than for change of clothes.
    SA has mor than 3millions zim pple and all wants to be home with family and friends but they cant.
    How is seeing change today in Zim.
    We need some ministers frm this group. Can see there a so many degrees here.
    We all analyze the issues here but not telling the truth.
    If Mr. President is ther for change he must to act now by arrests those who committed corruption including the former president. He must remain with one farm only. The rest must go the pple.
    5km road block must be removed. I spend $80 in fines for fire extinguisher for a car that was not designed to have it. How car i put fire extinguisher in the car boot. No sense. WE NEED REALLY CHANGE THAN FOR ONLY FEW TO ENJOY. LETS FIGHT TILL WE ARE REALLY FREE. ITS ANIMAL FARM IN ZIM

  • Marenovations ayi imba yanga inemunhu.taurauyi chokwadi kuti mubvisa makona amugabe hamugarike zvekumhanya.Mugabe chitopota.

  • Tinozomuburitsa ipapo iyeye adyiwa ma elections

  • Renovation yechii munhu ari kunhopedzisa term ya predecessor wake who told u that he is gonna b there for long

  • renovations, this guy is not going anywhere ..you renovate to stay for 8 months ..what a waste

  • Vachingotonga vachingotonga maprice achingokwira mari ichingonetsa muchingovukura muchingovukura muchavukurisa henyu

  • and scanning too

  • hanzi chihuri atakura mabook ESE emafines nemabhazi kuenda nawo kuchikuribhi kunopisa mastations ESE vanzi vapise kuitira kudzima umbowo

  • hanzi chihuri atakura mabook ESE emafines nemabhazi kuenda nawo kuchikuribhi kunopisa mastations ESE vanzi vapise kuitira kudzima umbowo

  • why worry junta back up iripo wani Mugabe angopagara achidyiwa

  • Corruption to renovation

  • Achagadzirira Tsvangirai kkkk

  • Chero mukarotomoka seii nothing will stop that

    Vukurai zvenyu muri pa Social media

  • mugabefan

    The more I look the clearer the picture. Baboons!

  • God knows why quickly extant things not yet exchange the economic lets work things for people first ours come last .kana chinhu changa chakanaka tsvakai zvimwe zvekugadzirisa .chii chakaipa iyoyo state house maita vanhu vakanyanya kuwanda sei .plz people first , people first

  • Whilst our hospitals fall apart…

  • Is that news?

  • Ngatipedzeranei muballot box

  • The roads and hospitals are in bad shape, they need urgent attention but you are prioritising parliament,yah tazoona shuwa kuti kutonga kwaro ndekwekurasika njere…