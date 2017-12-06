State House renovations stall Mnangagwa occupation

By Farayi Machamire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to move into the residential side of State House as it is undergoing renovations, a top government official has said.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba told the Daily News yesterday that the State House had been deserted and left to degenerate after former President Robert Mugabe decamped to his Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale.

“Is there a prescribed period in which the president should move in? When was Cabinet sworn in?” Charamba asked rhetorically, further inquiring why the Daily News was concerned over the moving in of Mnangagwa into the State House.

“The State House is for offices and the Zimbabwe House is the boarding facility. That place has not been used for a long time, it’s undergoing renovations. That whole complex is being repainted.”

Charamba dismissed suggestions that Mnangagwa could be spurning occupation of State House for superstitious reasons. Some have claimed he wants a cleansing ceremony first.

“Do you know which office the president is using? He is using (former vice president Joice) Mujuru’s. Does that seem like a man who is superstitious?”

Special advisor to the president Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa will depart from policies implemented by his predecessor.

“That’s where State power is,” Mutsvangwa said, adding the nonagenarian’s move to decamp from State House was among the reasons for his fall.

“That was part of his caprices which eventually made him lose power. The president (Mnangagwa) is going to move in. This is his designated place of rule. I wouldn’t know when he will move (in but) he will move in soon.”

While Mnangagwa has not custom made his own Mercedes — his predecessor had a Pullman — while he has a long motorcade comprising army and police escort as well an ambulance.

Mnangagwa — sworn in as Zimbabwe’s second executive president a fortnight ago — says his first days in office have “been hectic” but believes with his new Cabinet he will revive the economy. Daily News