Robert Mugabe Jnr launches clothing label

The label has so far done black T-shirts for both men and women. The men’s T-shirts are worth $300 with those for women going for $250.

The 25-year-old, who is known for wild partying, did exactly that to celebrate the launch.

Robert Jnr shared pictures of his celebrations on his social media pages.

On Instagram, where he goes by the moniker Gushungo, declared his optimism for the future.

“God bless the hustle #prosperity…. manifest dreams, keep it 100 percent, meditate, #xGx #Godwork,” he wrote in a thread on his Instagram page.

In response to a comment on one of his friend’s profile, Robert Jnr wrote “only the beginning.”

Mugabe’s son, who is known for his passion for basketball, added that he was taking personal orders.

It seems fashion runs in their blood. His mother is a designer of sorts. The former first lady designed the Zanu PF fabric which was launched at the party’s annual conference in Masvingo last year.

The former first lady, who earned the nickname “Gucci Grace” because of her expensive fashion tastes, has always prided herself as a designer and fashionista, with her husband bragging that she even makes her own clothes.

In a People of the South interview with South African Dali Tambo, Mugabe refuted claims that Grace was a shopaholic.

“She doesn’t do that kind of shopping; she will buy fabrics and have them sown. She designs them herself. You can see they are quite decorated, she wants them very colourful,” Mugabe told Tambo in the interview.

The xGx clothing label is the second business venture that Robert Jnr has launched since his father resigned on November 21 following a military intervention spearheaded by General Constantino Chiwenga.

Last week, Robert Jnr and his brother Chatunga launched a promotions company called TripLife Entertainment at Harem Night Club in Johanesburg, South Africa.

The launch at Harem, which is touted as Africa’s best night club, featured award-winning South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest and American-Nigerian rapper Jidenna.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean dancehall artiste Buffalo Souljah also performed at the event.

A South African newspaper — The Citizen — confirmed the South African launch of TripLife Entertainment.

“For several weeks and without knowledge of the impending military takeover, Robert Jnr and Chatunga have been meticulously planning a lavish launch for their entertainment company, TripLife.

“The company focuses on event promotion, club launches and bringing international and local artists to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Mugabe’s sons have publicly announced their company by hosting a mini concert at the exclusive Harem Night Club in Sandton,” the paper said.

The two Mugabe boys are infamous for their wild partying.

Grace previously revealed that the two had become a nuisance who were engaging in all sorts of ills while they are studying in South Africa.

Grace had to go to South Africa to secure accommodation for the Mugabe boys after they had been evicted from their previous lodgings after a fracas. DailyNews