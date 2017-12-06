Police arrest two men ‘planning to blow up Downing Street gates and kill Theresa May’

Two men are due in Westminster Magistrates’ Court later over an alleged plot to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from Birmingham, have been charged with terrorism offences.

The BBC understands the allegations involve a plan to bomb Downing Street security gates and then attack the PM with a knife.

The men were arrested on 28 November by counter terrorism officers.

It comes a day after a security review said it was “conceivable” the Manchester Arena bombing could have been prevented.

MI5 chief Andrew Parker briefed Mrs May and the cabinet yesterday about nine alleged Islamist terror plots that have been foiled since March this year. BBC News