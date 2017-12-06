Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

‘Help us on Gukurahundi’

201 9

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Popular pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu, which for years has been fighting a somewhat losing battle to have the Gukurahundi atrocities nationally recognised under former president Robert Mugabe’s regime, has pinned hope on new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Picture by NewsDay)
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Picture by NewsDay)

Ibhetshu’s secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo told the Southern News recently that while they are embracing a new political dispensation under Mnangagwa, who is also perceived to have had an influential role during the Gukurahundi era, they cannot rush to expect a bunch of roses from him.

“What I am not sure about is when Mnangagwa said let bygones be bygones during his maiden speech, what did he mean?,” Fuzwayo said.

“I hope he was not referring to Gukurahundi because unfortunately, it’s something that cannot be wished away. I am sure he was referring to their internal factional fights,” he said.

“While we wish him to be different from Mugabe on the matter, for now we can’t tell because we are not sure that it was Mugabe’s position or a Zanu PF position.”

In expressing his hope to the leadership of Mnangagwa — who has since pledged servant leadership to the people of Zimbabwe, Fuzwayo said: “Mnangagwa said he is now a Christian and what that means to us is that he has repented. So in that regard, if he is a true Christian he should give room to national healing and reconciliation.”

The Ibhetshu activist said it was not for the new president to address the past by himself but he should set up an independent commission that will be mandated to look into the issue.

The former president refused to apologise for the atrocities, preferring to say “it was a moment of madness”.

“The issue of Gukurahundi is not about individuals, therefore we don’t expect Mnangagwa to be the one doing it, but his office must facilitate for a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to be functional.

While politicians are stakeholders, they should not be key stakeholders of this peace and reconciliation process, we need churches, civic society, traditional leaders and former freedom fighters to be involved in this whole process,” Fuzwayo explained.

Under Mugabe, Ibhetshu clashed with the law enforcers on several occasions as they sought to conduct commemorations of the victims of Gukurahundi.

The latest was last month when hundreds of activists, led by Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa, were blocked by heavily-armed police from visiting Bhalagwe in Kezi where thousands were said to have been thrown in a disused mine. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here
  • Cj

    Hey nehanda gukurahundi haivake nyika kana mashaya nyaya vharai kaa , dai mukuto share kuti nyika kut… https://t.co/XnJd08adzV

  • Hoping for the impossible… Mnangagwa doing what? How does he do or say anything about Gukurahundi without implicating himself

  • Lani bhetshu lika mthwakazi lokho elikwenzayo kufana lokuya cela usizo esitheni sakho, to me its desparation,

  • What exactly happened pa Gukurahundi

  • Ah

  • mugabefan

    Asking Mnangagwa to help you with Gukurahundi? You must be seriously retarded!

  • Kupedza nyaya yegukurahundi Zanupf must apologize

  • Nyaya iyi yava kunetsa hariviri zuva isina kutaurwa,,

  • Ibhetshu lika Zulu

    Nowt good part of our history , in the last ten years mugabe wasnt that much active in office. Pandakamuwona 2015 aitotadza kana nekufamba.

    Hatingati ndiye ayivadzivirira.

    Those folk must get compensation from Mr Mnangagwa.