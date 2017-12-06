DeMbare stand by Mukamba

Instead of using tough love to chuck out the midfielder on to the streets, Mubaiwa reckons Mukamba needs to be rehabilitated immediately so that he resurrects his career.

Mukamba hit the headlines in the just-ended season for all the wrong reasons with sources in the DeMbare camp revealing that head coach Lloyd Mutasa was now ready to show the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year the exit door.

The former Bidvest Wits player was now being seen as a bad influence on other players as he skipped training sessions without notifying the technical team and more worryingly, his performances were unconvincing while allegations of drug and alcohol abuse surfaced.

At one point, Mutasa was reduced to tears after an altercation with the midfielder, who used abusive language towards him in front of the entire DeMbare squad.

Mukamba subsequently missed training for a number of days before he finally apologised for his behaviour and was allowed to train with the rest of his teammates.

Last month, Mukamba and defender Lincoln Zvasiya went AWOL in the run-up to a crucial clash away to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

After a club hearing, Mukamba was pardoned while Zvasiya was shown the exit door.

But unsurprisingly, Mukamba’s wayward behaviour did not change as he missed training again towards the end of the season.

Many people thought that this would be the final straw and expected DeMbare to cut their ties with the midfielder, who signed a two-year deal in June.

This season alone, Mutasa and the club bosses have pardoned Mukamba after many indiscretions and it seems they are not yet ready to give up on such a prodigious talent.

“We sat down as an executive following concerns raised by the team’s coaches about Mukamba’s behaviour. We felt the player needed all the help that he could get,” Mubaiwa told the Daily News yesterday.

“I think it is in his time of need that we cannot neglect him at this point in time. We need to give him all the support we can.”

The DeMbare boss believes with the right counselling and proper guidance, Mukamba can reclaim the former glory that made him a Warriors captain at one stage in his career.

“We are already looking for people who can give him proper counselling and rehabilitation. We cannot let him go on like this. We want to make him a better player,” Mubaiwa said.

“He has done a lot for the club and it is still our hope that he still has a lot to offer once his behaviour changes and is refocused again.”

After a shaky start largely due to an inexperienced side, DeMbare punched above their weight to gate-crash into the title race when many expected them to struggle.

In the end, the Glamour Boys finished the season in second place just two points behind eventual champions FC Platinum.

Despite this, the Glamour Boys are now in danger of losing many of those players they unearthed this season over the non-payment of salaries and winning bonuses.

Most of the DeMbare players are owed at least winning bonuses from 15 games from the just-ended season.

Mubaiwa said they are now working to settle the dues owed to their players in order to avert a potential disaster when Mutasa’s squad regroups for preseason training next year.

“We are working towards settling everything we owe the players,” he said.

“Our coaches will give us an update on their plans for next season and we will take it from there.” DailyNews