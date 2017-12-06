Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chombo bail hearing postponed AGAIN

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise | Reuters |

A Zimbabwean court has postponed to Thursday the bail hearing of former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing charges of corruption dating back two decades.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges, in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Chombo, who did not appear at the court on Wednesday, was detained after the military seized power in “Operation Restore Legacy” mid-November, which it said was meant to remove “criminals” around former President Robert Mugabe.

The High Court had been due to sit on Wednesday to hear Chombo’s appeal against a lower court ruling last week denying him bail pending his trial on Dec. 8, but the state prosecutor said he needed time to prepare his case.

This is the second time the court has postponed the hearing after an initial sitting on Friday was delayed for the same reasons. His lawyer says Chombo will deny the allegations at his trial.

Chombo was among members of the G40 political faction allied to 93-year-old Mugabe and his wife, Grace, who were also expelled from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Ousted ZANU-PF Youth League leader Kudzanai Chipanga’s bail hearing was also postponed to Thursday. Chipanga is facing charges of making statements undermining public confidence in the military which helped end Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

Some supporters of new President Emmerson Mnangagwa have called for unspecified action against G40 but the president has urged citizens not to undertake any form of “vengeful retribution”.

Mnangagwa, who was sworn in on Nov. 24, and is under pressure to root out rampant corruption stifling the economy.

Last week, he opened a three-month amnesty window for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad by individuals and companies. Upon the expiry of the amnesty at end of February next year, the government will arrest and prosecute those who have failed to comply, he said in a statement.

  • Jail him already!!!!!

  • Lock him with Gumbura and gimme the keys. Next case ?

  • Mxxxxxxm these dogs shld remain in Prison forever

  • Please gumbura must meet this guys

  • I am worried and very concerned. Need help frm the group

    3. His Excellency the president and his family are safe, we are only targeting criminals around him ….

    This means 3/4 of gvnt minister of that time were criminals
    – how many criminals are in prison
    – Same ministers are still ministers today. Any change!!!!
    -same old madhalas are the same in power.
    – why cant we have any age limit for politicians ie 70yrs than 93yrs. This will open jobs to the younger generation. In most companies its 65 and 60
    – wen will we hav change of faces in our gvnt. 37yrs with same face is not joke.
    Everyone is happy with the change but im not coz its just like my daily change of my clothes. Only change in appearance but some person/systems.
    We all.have seen that zanu was very corrupt and the same pple wil use the same systems for corruption.
    Lets fight for really change than for change of clothes.
    SA has mor than 3millions zim pple and all wants to be home with family and friends but they cant.
    How is seeing change today in Zim.
    We need some ministers frm this group. Can see there a so many degrees here.
    We all analyze the issues here but not telling the truth.
    If Mr. President is ther for change he must to act now by arrests those who committed corruption including the former president. He must remain with one farm only. The rest must go the pple.
    5km road block must be removed. I spend $80 in fines for fire extinguisher for a car that was not designed to have it. How car i put fire extinguisher in the car boot. No sense. WE NEED REALLY CHANGE THAN FOR ONLY FEW TO ENJOY. LETS FIGHT TILL WE ARE REALLY FREE. ITS ANIMAL FARM IN ZIM

  • Bring bck the money r else feel the heat

  • we are living in interesting times ,I never dreamt of the fall of Mugabe and his henchmen

  • Those Yankees must rot in jail for the rest of there life!!!

  • But it’s not fair koz he wasn’t alone when they stole the money

  • good news

  • there’s a story behind a story just chill as events unfold

  • Ini akangovaka imba yangu yaakapitsa pa st Mary’s pa Chitungwiza ngaabude handina grudge

  • I am worried sick of these developments.Was Chombo the ‘criminals ‘that was being referred to. If we are to believe you Emerson all the people who have misused public funds must be brought to book.

  • Combo Haas mbavha ega

  • Pakatiiii!!

  • Y is he guarded like smone who is a threat to the grvmnt, xem poor guy

  • Ngaatotambira xmas imomo ozoonekwa nxt yr

  • Wy is it that he is still not wearing prison garb like every other prisoners.