Army barracks officially renamed

By Tendai Rupapa

Army barracks countrywide will officially be renamed today, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa presiding over the main event at King George VI Barracks in Harare, which has since been renamed after the late national hero Cde Josiah Magama Tongogara.

All other army barracks will now bear the names of national heroes. Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi yesterday confirmed the development. “Tomorrow (today) there will be an official ceremony for the renaming of military barracks throughout the country,” he said.

“The barracks have since been renamed, but this is the official launch and it is going to be conducted by his Excellency, the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The name changing is an ongoing exercise in line with our legacy of the national liberation.

In the renaming process, they are going to adopt names of our liberation luminaries, the likes of the late Cdes Josiah Magama Tongogara, Nikita Mangena and many others. In remembrance of the great work they did, it was agreed that the Barracks be named after them.

“Name changes have been ongoing, some names were changed immediately after independence and we are completing the exercise.” The new names were announced in a recent Government gazette in line with Section 89 of the Defence Act (Chapter:02).

Brady Barracks in Bulawayo is now called Mzilikazi Barracks, while Cranborne cantonment and old Cranborne cantonment are now known as Charles Gumbo and Kaguvi Barracks, respectively.

Karuyana Barracks has changed to Chitekedza Barracks and 3 Brigade has been renamed to Herbert Chitepo Barracks. Chipinga cantonment is now known as William Ndangana Barracks and 4 Brigade Barracks has changed to Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks.

Second Battalion has changed to Masvingo Barracks and Gutu Barracks is now referred to as Chinomukutu Barracks.

Andrew Louw School is now called Sengwe Barracks, while Stamford Dzivarasekwa has been renamed Dzivarasekwa Barracks. Inkomo Camp has changed to Inkomo Barracks and Llewellin Barracks is now called Lookout Masuku Barracks.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru has been renamed Solomon Mujuru Barracks, while the Umtali cantonment is now known as the Charles Dauramanzi Barracks.

Inkomo Camp (Mounted regiment) is now called Amoth Norbert Chingombe Barracks and Battalion Battle School Headquarters and Battalion Battle Training Area are now called the Rekayi Tangwena Barracks. Flyde Air Force Base is now called Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force Base.

Royal Rhodesian Thornhill Air Force Base has been renamed Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base. The ZDF advised motorists that some roads leading to Borrowdale Road will be closed today and motorists should use alternative routes.

The move is meant to allow a smooth procession of the military parade for the commissioning Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

In a statement on Monday, ZDF said: “The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to inform members of the public that Borrowdale Road will be closed between intersections Borrowdale Road and Pauling Road turn-off and Borrowdale Road and Churchill Avenue. “Access to Borrowdale Road through Sandringham Drive/Falmouth will also be closed to allow safe conduct of an official military parade at KG VI North Gate.”

ZDF said a 21 Gun Salute would be fired during the ceremony, with the parade will take place from 6am to 11am. Added ZDF: “Inconveniences caused to the public during the road closure period are sincerely regretted.” The Herald