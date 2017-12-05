Internet goes down in Zimbabwe

There are reports that around 11:30am Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, an Econet Wireless Zimbabwe subsidiary, had a major fibre outage that affected the bulk of internet users in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile a public notice issued by TelOne and seen by Nehanda Radio said;

“TelOne sincerely apologises for the unexpected interruption on our internet service experienced this afternoon. This is due to faults that occurred on our main links through South Africa and Botswana. Our backup link through Mozambique has remained active with limited connectivity.

“The link through Botswana has now been restored, we however still have limited connectivity as our major link through South Africa is still being worked on.

“Our partners and engineers are on the ground working to restore full service. Thank you for your valued custom and any inconveniences caused by this unfortunate incident are sincerely regretted.”