IdolsSA runner-up’s abuse accuser speaks out after charges were withdrawn

The woman who alleged that #IdolsSA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba violently assaulted her has spoken up against what she believes is the silencing of survivors by the justice system.

In a series of screengrabs the woman, Neo Tsele, said she was: “shattered and disappointed” by the fact that Ndaba’s was let free provisionally. Ndaba (25) appeared earlier today at the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court where the criminal charges against him were provisionally withdrawn pending further investigations.

Tsele (21) questioned in the post what women would need to do in order to have the criminal justice system believe them. She said: “Should we start taking videos while being beaten up? Wow. the police are failing us over and over again.Abuse will never end in SA because we are not taken seriously,” it read.

In another post, Tsele said she was ‘crying out’ for women who have been in ‘her situation’.

“I am crying out for every woman who has been in my situation. We will never get justice, it is so sad but that’s reality. They will continue killing us, sexually and physically abuse us because they’re giving them chances to do that over and over again.”

The assault charges against the singer, who was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court today were provisionally withdrawn after Ndaba’s defence made representations to the court.

His lawyer is quoted saying they are ‘confident’ that if the state had prospects of proceeding with the case they would have done so today. IOL