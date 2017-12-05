Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


I gave my best: Dokora

By Farayi Machamire

Former Primary and Education minister Lazarus Dokora has said he gave it his best despite public distrust while his predecessor Paul Mavima believes Dokora was “hugely misunderstood.”

Lazarus Dokora
Former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora

Dokora along with Christopher Mutsvangwa and Clever Nyathi had made it into Cabinet last week only for their appointments to be rescinded two days later.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa quickly moved to drop them from his Cabinet upon realising that he had overlooked the number of non-constituency legislators he could appoint to be ministers.

Had Dokora not been chopped, it would have been a continuation of his tenure which begun in 2013.

 “It was about the number of non-constituency members,” said Dokora, before defending his position on the new curriculum insisting “there were cabinet decisions” which he was only a figure head in their implementation.

 

Dokora had previously told the Daily News that “the name calling, the attention drawing by persons or even the agenda setting by media,” had not left him dismayed.

“In itself it has actually assisted the education sector in making sure that everybody pays attention to the processes that are underway in the ministry,” he said.

“At the beginning I kept saying ‘no I am not changing (anything), we need to tweak, we are good at knowledge form but we need skills and value…so ultimately everyone appreciates that you can’t continue to produce kids who are dysfunctional in their own economy. It doesn’t make logical or rational sense.”

Dokora is fully aware that many of his pronouncements have set him on a collision course with stakeholders in the education sector but his successor would like to see him being remembered in good light.

“He was a hard worker, that work ethic is what I learnt from him. A lot of people misunderstood him. He was a visionary. He knew where he wanted to take the new curriculum,” Mavima told the Daily News yesterday.

The introduction of the national pledge which critics said was an attempt to indoctrinate children set Dokora on a collision course with many.

His pronouncements on condoms and scripture union did little to instil trust in the masses who failed to understand his methods.

And when he scraped off monetary incentives for teachers and banned extra lessons, his subordinates were quick to call him Dofora  (daft one) which did not appear to extinguish the passion with which he went about his business.

However, Mavima said yesterday that there is no going back on the new curriculum and the national pledge.

Mavima said his ministry would soon carry out an assessment of the new curriculum with a view to improve the strategy of its implementation.

“We are going to do a process evaluation, see where we are going wrong and alter where it’s needed change course. We are not going to go back and say we don’t want to do Stem, we can’t go back and say we don’t want to promote entrepreneurship, promote critical thinking, patriotism.

“We can’t go back and say we don’t want to promote nationalism and national identity among our learners. We want learners who come out proud to be Zimbabwean. So all these issues are not a matter of discussion.

What is matter of discussion is that is this syllabus offering exactly what we want? And these are matters we are going to evaluate before the end of the year.” DailyNews

  • This one is lier almost destroyed our education sector single handed

  • #dokora uri mboko ka dora kemunhu @TembaMliswa

  • Rest in peace anywhere..

  • Yaa your best of shame

  • How can the whole country fail to understand ONE person? You have a doctorate and you can’t make yourself understood…??

    • Ummmm that’s strong bro….
      Who is he to make decisions for 13 million Zimbabweans who don’t understand him…does he have a school kid anyway and if yes where does he or she learn

  • U call that nonsense yo ‘best’ then u are delusional mhani….

  • Apana apo

  • your best was not enough

  • For the Muslims he gave the best

  • He should get a job in the private sector and prove himself in the economy they killed with his colleagues welcome to the unemployment list.

  • Well your best was terrible.

  • Misunderstood buy who yet u our children to be terrorist

  • It means he was a poor teacher then. I understood his direction but did not like the way he wanted to implement his curriculum. The curriculum is going to increase the gap between a rural student and an urban student. Especially when you look at some of the schools we went to kumamisha kwedu ukoooo kumachonyonyonyo!!!

  • You are such a disgrace..i feel sorry for your children who have to live with your shame

  • Besides David Coltat all Previous Ministers of Education act crazy like…there was Chigwedere who proposed one national uniform for school children and to change all school names to vernacular names then Dokota also with his own madness and now this one is already showing some signs and symptoms.

  • Please keep this guy out of the picture. Why is he forced upon the nation. He is hated, period.

  • Your best was nowhere near average.

    To cut the long story short, you failed. https://t.co/nxztgV2Enl

  • Dokora who is this guy ??????

  • Ah sekuru musatipedzere nguva ibvai apo

  • Kana Mavhima achida kupfuudzira zvaiitwa naDokora wake mushe agare arovawo pasi asati agarisa.

  • Aisada maticha ane husimbe ndosaka vaimuvenga pamberi newe dokora

  • Idiot Dokora and you Mavima becareful

  • Shut up you had never considered the plight of children from rural school where there is no access to internet but at the end of of the day you expect them to write same exams with those in towns…..implementation of your so called was pre mature because you were supposed to make sure internet is everywhere in zimbabwe plus the gadgets to use for every child but you never cared about all these because your children have access to everything …..in short you are a failure

  • You well useless

  • Mr Dokora you have no idea on how to improve education for our children.
    You cannot rush to implement things u cannot fund.we still need more govt schools, computers, modern technology equipment in schools etc.
    But u rush to change the curriculum, at whose benefit?
    You lost it,go and try vending or go back to school.

  • At least their is on vacant for you left ,that is father Christmas .

  • dokora the worst ….kkkkk teachers to wear uniforms

  • Good bye Doko 👋🏿👋🏿 Asante sana. We don’t want you

  • Zi Dofora

  • That was ur best??? I can’t imagine ur worst Sir

  • 👎

  • Tsek best ipi kwana

  • Ngaaende mbudzi yemunhu.