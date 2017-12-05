Don’t recycle leaders: Bosso legend

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ legend Lawrence “Lofty” Phiri has challenged members to analyse prospective Bosso leaders to avoid recycling office bearers.The Bulawayo giants will hold elections for chairman, secretary general and committee member.

Bosso have been without a chairman for a year following the suspension of Peter Dube by Zifa last year.

With Dube in the cold waiting for Zifa to clear him for a “mysterious crime”, Bosso vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya has been steering the ship.

Club secretary-general, Emmett Ndlovu, has said he will not seek re-election. The committee member’s position is held by Wisdom Mabhena.

Phiri’s name has been linked to the club’s chairmanship seat. Some people believed to be in contention for the top executive position include ex-chairman Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda, former secretary-general Andrew Tapela, Ngwenya and local businessman Kenneth Mhlophe.

“The only thing I agreed to was to serve Highlanders in any capacity and to be honest, I haven’t decided which position to go for. I’ve been approached by people and I’m yet to decide.

I promised people that I will avail myself to Highlanders and I will do that. I will announce my position at the end of the month,” said Phiri.“Look, the situation at Highlanders needs people to work together as a group.

Teamwork is key and bringing back glory days to Highlanders can’t be an individual’s responsibility, it needs collective effort.

“In my opinion, whoever comes in must be clear about his vision, clear about what he wants to do. I think the issue of recycling leadership should stop.

Some people have been in the system before during the last decade and they have nothing to show for it. Fresh ideas, new brains, people with vision, club at heart and not those who are just after positions, must be selected to lead Bosso,” said Phiri. The Chronicle