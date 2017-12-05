Dlamini Zuma wins #ANCKZNPGC nomination as battle for ANC’s top job heats up

An official nomination of former AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as the preferred presidential candidate for KwaZulu-Natal ended the speculation about who the province want to be elected at the national conference to lead the party.

She was nominated by 433 branches while her main contender deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was favoured by 193, but appeared as nominee for the additional list of the national executive committee.

Outgoing ANC President Jacob Zuma made a surprise appeared on the additional list.

The ANC in KZN’s nominations list is as follows:

Deputy president – David Mabuza,

Nathi Mthethwa – National chairperson,

Ace Magashule – Secretary-General,

Jessie Duarte – Deputy Secretary-General,

Nomvula Mokonyane – Treasurer-General

Among other prominent leaders who appeared on the additional list are Winnie Mandela, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, SACP second deputy secretary Solly Mapaila, former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo, and Ramaphosa.

Delegates clapped hands as the names of the top six candidates were announced. Some delegates who are believed to be Ramaphosa’s supporters, notable from Abaqulusi Region’s side sat still.

Ramaphosa enjoys the support of five out of nine provinces. But it is speculated that Dlamini Zuma might emerge victorious since she enjoys support of biggest provinces Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and ANC Youth League and ANC Women’s League. Each of the league will send 60 delegates to the conference.

The various PECs would also contribute their support for each candidate. IOL