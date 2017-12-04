Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Politicians, traditional leaders misleading people on BVR

157 7

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Gweru residents have called for the criminalisation of politicians who are misleading prospective voters in next year’s elections by telling them that pictures taken during the ongoing BVR exercise will be used to trace their vote.

A mock exercise by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on the use of the biometric voter registration (Picture by NewsDay)

Speaking during a Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio committee public hearing to gather people’s views on the Electoral Amendment Bill, residents accused traditional leaders and politicians of misinforming the public.

“There are certain individuals who are bussing people to voter registration centres and confiscating their registration certificates giving them washing soap and other groceries before telling them that their pictures will be used to tell who they voted for;” Jennifer Chimanga of Mkoba said.

 Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions Midlands regional secretary Rebecca Butau said the elderly in rural areas were victims.

 

“To the ordinary person having three pictures taken is a scary experience because they are suspicious of the intentions.

“People are being intimidated so there is need to come up with a law that makes it an offence to do that. That also means that voter education should be started anew.

“Others including students wanted the amendments to provide for voting away from one’s constituency and have their votes transferred.

“As students we will be away when elections are held but we want to be allowed to vote from wherever we will be and then my vote transferred to my constituency,” said Rodney Buniko.

Residents also called for the scrapping of the proof of residence requirement arguing that it is difficult and expensive at the same time.

“We don’t need all this even the affidavit we don’t need it because it is a cost. What is the need for all this when you already have my biometrics?”

Regional chairperson of the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe Timothy Mpofu said the law should ensure that voters with disabilities especially those who need assistance get help form people they trust.

“We don’t want a situation whereby the police will be helping voters. The disabled should be helped by the people who assist them in their day to say lives.

“We also want prisoners and those in the Diaspora to be allowed to register at Zimbabwean embassies in the countries they reside,” Mpofu said.

The Electoral Amendment Bill is aimed at improving electoral laws and calls on members of the public who feel there are certain sections that should be improved to take their views and incorporate them in a report which the committee will present before Parliament.

Institutions such as Veritas already think that the Electoral Amendment Bill’s scope in its current form is very limited and must be expanded in order to include punitive measures on political parties that perpetrate voter intimidation. DailyNews

  • And we know which party those politicians belong to…

  • in a true democratic set up, chieftainships should be subjected to a voting system as well. why should we be led by a stupid schizophrenic idiot all because his equally insane father was a chief. we have seen mental patients taking over as chiefs jus because they are in line of chieftainship even silliest fools who cant tell their left from thei right. now all they have mastered is the art of intimidation, thuggery and murder. no respect for these traditional witches

  • Kkkkkkkkk mazimba akomana nemiwo fti do u their are those who are registering but will not vote on the day to register does not mean u must vote hazvimanikidzwi its your right and your choice too so hapana anokuteera kti wavhotera ani thats a lie and a black lie

  • Some people are so stupid and foolish even if you can be tracked it Will be of no use my vote will have counted already and tracking 3 million voters is more like genocide

  • So u call it free n fair elections, ?????

  • Ndakatonzwa rimwe richidaro kuno ku SA. Ndakangoti ziduta iri

  • mazanu aya atotanga ,,wake up mhani zimbas