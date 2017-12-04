NetOne recruits more agents, merchants

By Kiyapili Sibanda

State owned telecommunications operator, NetOne, is recruiting merchants and agents around the country as part of its aggressive marketing and job creation drive.

Acting chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Brian Mutandiro said their desire was to ensure customers enjoyed wider access to cheaper and convenient mobile money service in the country.

He told Business Chronicle that increasing their agent and merchant base would allow wider market access to the company’s newly launched OneMoney platform.

“We are growing our ecosystem to allow our customers to enjoy wider access of the cheapest and most convenient mobile money service in the country. As we have always been saying, OneMoney and all our other services should be accessible for all Zimbabweans ensuring inclusivity of all,” said Mr Mutandiro.

“Through increased agents and merchants, customers will now have wider access and enjoy ease of transacting on the OneMoney Platform. We are building a viable business and we will continue being aggressive as we strive to grow this ecosystem and offer real value to our customers.”

He would not give specific numbers to be recruited but said the response from the public was overwhelming and that numbers kept increasing on a daily basis. Mr Mutandiro said NetOne was also working with other partners in the economy.

“In terms of our requirements we are asking for the usual basic requirements for anyone to be licensed by the local authority as a business operator. In other words if you are a licensed business operator you qualify to be considered for the OneMoney agency business,” he said.

“We stick to our OneMoney pledge of creating better and happier everyday lives for the millions of Zimbabweans. Some other benefits include 1.5 percent commission on all Zesa sales, $0.50 per each customer registration, $0.30 on every debit card sale and $0.10 for each new line registration.

”The exercise targets participation of several players such as sole traders or vendors, educational institutions, societies, associations, clubs, non-profit organisations and registered companies.

NetOne has already linked its OneMoney debit card with all Zimswitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology-registered banks, moving towards a complete financial ecosystem where every financial institution is connected to OneMoney. The Chronicle