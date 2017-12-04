Man arrested for ‘fatally assaulting’ sister’s boyfriend

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda man (29) has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his 17-year-old younger sister’s 30-year-old boyfriend with an iron bar after he found him in the middle of the night fondling the juvenile at their home.

David Mukondole of C4 Blanket Mine rushed to his young sister’s bedroom when the teenager screamed after her boyfriend Knowledge Moyo of D22 Blanket Mine budged into her room unannounced.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said Moyo died on Wednesday while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was attacked on Monday at around 12 midnight.

“I can confirm that we arrested a man who allegedly beat up the now deceased with an iron bar after he invaded their homestead in the middle of the night.

Knowledge Moyo sustained injuries as a result of the attack and was referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. He died after he had been admitted for two days,” he said.

Insp Ndebele expressed concern on the increase in cases of murder and assault in the province. He said people must desist from taking matters into their own hands.

“We continue to urge people to desist from resorting to violence in order to solve issues. We also urge people to stop taking the law into their own hands.

When a suspect has been apprehended by community members they should hand him or her over to the police as taking matters into their own hands will only lead them to jail,” he said.

“In this case this man realised that there was an intruder in their house. Instead of attacking him he should have apprehended him and taken him to the police. People should allow justice to take its course.

”A source who preferred anonymity said the juvenile screamed for help after her boyfriend gained entry into their house and proceeded to her bedroom and started fondling her in the middle of the night.

He said Mukondole retrieved an iron bar and proceeded to the juvenile’s bedroom but Moyo fled upon seeing him.

“Mukondole pursued Moyo and caught up with him a few metres from the house. He struck him on the head with an iron bar and Moyo fell down.

Mukondole left Moyo who was bleeding profusely lying on the ground.

“After some time Mukondele’s wife urged him to check on Moyo. Mukondole found Moyo lying on the same spot and he alerted the mine security officer

. Moyo was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was later transferred to UBH and later died,” said the source. The Chronicle