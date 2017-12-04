Emmett quits Bosso

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders secretary general Emmett Ndlovu is set to quit the Bulawayo giants when his term ends in February 2018 to concentrate on his pastoral role. Ndlovu has served the club for 21 years in various capacities, starting as team physiotherapist before being appointed manager.

He is still constitutionally allowed to seek another term, but he has reportedly chosen against standing for re-election at the next annual general meeting where a new chairman and committee member will also be elected.

A club insider said Ndlovu was now an ordained pastor and had chosen to concentrate on that role.

However, Ndlovu would neither confirm nor deny that he won’t be seeking another term in the Bosso executive next year.

“I think it’s too early to talk about my plans for next season,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders are already in election mode, with a number of names being touted for office, among them businessman Kenneth Mhlophe, a decorated retired soldier.

Mhlophe is touted to replace Dube as chairman, while Methuseli Mafu is expected to run for the secretary general’s post where he will likely face the challenge of Nkululeko Ndlovu, who previously sought to the club’s chief executive officer role, but lost out to incumbent Nhlanhla Dube.

Mabhena is also said to be keen on running for office again and should face off with Themba Ncube, who’s popularly known in the Highlanders’ circles as the chairman wempankweni.

If Mabhena wins, he would become the longest serving Bosso executive member in the same portfolio with nine years in the same role. The Chronicle