Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Opinion

Deploying soldiers on vendors is barbaric

287 62

4 December 2017

The decision by the current administration to deploy soldiers on vendors and commuters is a bad development which must not only be condemned but must stop forthwith.

Soldiers check a gun as they stand on an armoured vehicle parked in the central district of Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 November 2017, a day after the Zimbabwe National Army took control of the government from President Robert Mugabe on 15 November 2017. Mugabe and his family are believed to be safe at their house. The military denied it staged a coup d’etat. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The past few weeks have been peaceful with no cat and mouse games being played in town owing to the suspension of high police presence.

The people of Zimbabwe who marched on the 18th of November 2017, wished to have the absence of a police state as a permanent feature of our society, this is what opening a new chapter entails.

In his speech at the Gathering of the Daily Maverick in South Africa delivered on the 23rd of November 2017, President Biti said “I hope ZANUPF does not misinterpret what happened on the historic march.”

In less than a fortnight the new administration has misinterpreted the dislike of a police state for a desire for a military state.

They have misinterpreted the dislike for police brutality as a desire for military brutality.
We stated then as we do now that after the resignation of Mugabe those who took over had two choices.

The first choice is to maintain the status quo with those coming in just doing so for the purposes of filling the big shoes that have been left by President Mugabe.

The deployment of soldiers on the vendors coupled with the appointment of questionable characters back in cabinet is a sign of the new administration’s choice.

The choice to maintain coercion, corruption and capture.

That the status quo must continue with the same livers of power that have dominated our society for the past 37 years.

The second option is to use the opportunity of the coup to lay a foundation of an irrevocable path to sustainability, of a stable, just, inclusive and democratic Zimbabwe in which all are free to pursue happiness. For the majority of Zimbabweans including vendors who marched against President Mugabe, this is the option they marched for.

Zimbabweans who flanked the soldiers and their tanks during the march were expressing their search for a new contract with those in power and with power itself.

Sadly the deployment of soldiers against the vendors today is a betrayal of that narrative.

Power in democratic societies is based on persuasion as an instrument to rally the citizen behind you.

The past 37 years have been dominated by tear gas, guns and baton sticks as instruments of persuasion. Sadly those who took over from President Mugabe today displayed that they are unwilling to change.

Reality is that they even want to make it even scarier replacing crowd management responsibility from the police to the soldiers.

It is a reproduction of the old order with different names, characters and form. The new administration has thrown away a window of opportunity too early into their tenure.

They have thrown away a window of opportunity to restart, rethink and reconfigure, they have betrayed the goodwill expressed by Zimbabweans who felt that they deserve a chance.

When the vendors marched against Mugabe they were giving an opportunity to whoever would succeed him the opportunity to create jobs and create a better working environment for small businesses to operate.

It is a fundamental issue, vendors are not in the streets by choice anyone who has the people at heart must address the foundation not the symptoms.

Everyone is agreed to the idea that the current vending arrangement is an eyesore but there are ways to reorganise.

The government is full of people who are on foreign trips lessons could be learnt from other places as well.

By the way President Mnangagwa there is a little town called Rosaria in Argentina with ten times the number of vendors than those in Harare you can send one of yours to get lessons from there, the PDP did so in March of 2017.The individual we sent is available to advise the government on how to organise vending in town, he will do this for free.

If you do not change from the use of force, Zimbabweans will have no choice but to regroup, pick up the pieces and continue with the fight.

Together Another Zimbabwe is Possible
PDP Communications

Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Reason ?

  • ndozvamakada zvekutongwa nemasoja ashatei nhasi,pamberi nemasoja

  • Iya zvave barrbaric nhasi paiitwa march hanty ma vendor ndoaive pamberi, so ngazvirambe zvakadaro masoja muroad!!

  • Patakati pamberi nemasoja taiiti pamberi ne mhata nxaa! ptuuu!

  • Soldiers to remain at the barracks please

  • Vendors on streets spread diseases it’s not clean environment are there no markets that they can occupy orderly

    • Vendors are human beings the people are struggling without jobs

    • Vendors must move out of the city, vanhu manga majaira pesepese musika muchihwanda naGrace Mugabe.sure here nhai pakati pechitsuwa mumungwangwa munhu anoisa chiwaya achigocha chibage. Mikoto yava kuora neweti , hazvichaita Harare yaora.

    • Vendors are human beings, but munhu haufanire kuitira tsvina mupoto yauno bikira

    • vanhu veZanu vanga vajaira kuno collecta mari paeach and every vendor mutonaz manje vamama.most vendors vanotibhadhariswa kuti vatengesere tonaz nevanhu veZanu ndiyo secret behind vending muharare CBD

    • Maspace barons manyila pogona

  • There’s nothing barbaric about that

  • Soldiers are just there to help the police……… And to Knock some sense to those who Need such😂😂😂

  • All this is because we had a passion of removing Mugabe and we turned a blind eye on our future .we are stuck with another regime this time from the barracks. I’m very disappointed fear must never be used as law we are heading for doom

    • People are still happy kuti Mugabe is gone but we are not seeing the fact that now we are under some sort of military rule

  • They are there to wipe out o sphatheleni, imali e bank, never heard of Bank of Mpostori anywhere in the world

  • Tge government should instead deploy jobs on vendors

  • Clean our cities.

  • u cant even walk in town….. ngavaende vanhu ava

  • Is there anything wrong by cleaning up our city.vakaramba vazere mumastreets iwo mavendors hokoyo netyphoid mvura yaakunaya tinopera tese

  • Asante sana gudnite

  • Zimbabwe is under military rule. The army’s motives were sinister from day one of the so called Oper… https://t.co/ZYOWwjwUSe

  • ah whas the use of deploying the army in the streets now.uuummm Mugabe was better,realy .i wish if he could be there i think he could not even one day tolerate such nonsense like this.

    • Kkkkkk l like dis statement “Mugabe was better” Haunawo kuenda kumarch here?

    • no handina kumboenda kundomacha coz i totally disagreed nezvakaitwa nemasoja.zvakandibhowa zvikuru

    • Sorry shaz but vendor razara pese pese kunge nhunzi, vane ma selling point avo not pese pese #operation_restore_legacy #Sunshine_City

    • Vendors are killing our economy they don’t pay taxes haiwawo ngavaende especially ma money changer nxaa

    • ndopanzwisisa ipapo bt ko masoja ndobasa rawo hre iroro.what legacy are they trying to restore now out of bulling the vendors.remember what ever chaitika muZimbabwe it will be published world wide.zvinoonekwa zvese world wide.zvinozoita senge Zimbabwe is a country of violence where soldiers are pepetrating the citizens.zvimwe ngava tange vafunga before taking any action.remember kut masunctions anokonzerwa nei,these are some of the factors the European powers consider kut Zimbabwe inogona kuchengetedza zvizvarwa zvayo here.

  • Kkkkkkk the country is under military

  • Nehanda radio hauna nyaya tsek

  • Operation stability and restore order no money should circulate on the street Mali ayiye eBank

  • *#keep our city clean*

  • Shut up ts good. Idiot wemunhu

  • Masoja atori boe pane porice.havarovi zvedzungu

  • Vendors always cry when kicked out but they never ask for better alternative ways of selling their cabbages they seem to enjoy this cat and mouse game

  • Hakuna hako mabasa asi hazvinawo hutano kutenga chikafu chinotanyangwa nemunhu wese honai zvazvinenge zvakaita kana mvura yaakunaya dai vasingawaridze panotsikwa nevanhu zvaivanane

  • moda kunyepera kunge munomada sterek mavendor tonaz.imi matsotsi ajaira zvemahara murimi munovabhadharisa mitero everyday nekuti mozviita mayouth eZanu..mayouth eZanu arikuto rwadziwawo havo coz havacha collecta mari dzema vendor tonaz thats the bigest secret behind vending muCBD..

  • They now think Zimbabwe is a war zone

  • First create employment then voenda kumabasa . Maipembera muchituka munhu mukuru His Excellence Pres Cde R.G Mugabe . Next ndiwe unenge uchi haraswa nemasomeki . Naka

    • Jobs can only be created if we start being producers not just consumers who rely on SA infact close borders there will be no borders

  • Takakura vanhu vachitengesa kumbare nekumupedza nhamo ngavaende ikoko. Town yese kunhuwa rubbish kana

  • I’m sorry but some order has to be restored this issue of every corner becoming and vending stall and combi drivers risking the lives of people has to stop. All this of soppy journalism is the rubbish that should stop “forthwith”. We want our sunshine city back thank you very much.

    • Solution 1st Mu Fide and then maintain order because thats the only source of income people do have now and which was caused by the former leader. Then if you get into power n barely a month you repeating the same mistake that was there b4 you wl lose people’s confidence in you

    • Euten Mhangwa Simau I think people need to be patient. Everyone has their own solution but the let man do what can. Having a vending stall everywhere is not a solution regardless if it’s a livelihood. Neither is bad driving.

  • da millitarisation of da nation is a wrong move n i repeat very wrong… watch da space, zvikuitwa namasoja muma townz is not fair i jave witnesed wat they dd an hour ago, i have a feeling we were betrayed, apa takafarira ngozi tichiti mudzimu

  • Kkkkk imwe nhamo inouya sehumambo kumwe kutambura kunouya serugare

  • Tirikutotadz kufamba zvakanaka nekutya kutsika zvavanotengesa ngavarove pasi mavendor

  • The city centre real estate is worth billions and its lying idle cause tenants are fleeing from the madness in town.

  • Zvatanga zva 2005
    Kuputsira vanhu dzimba musina kuvavakira
    Modzinga ma vendors kusina basa

  • vachadawo here kuvhoterwa vanhu ava

  • Operation rebuilt Zimbabwe.next week they will be deployed pama ATM ese so that we get our cash anytime we want

  • Restore Legacy!!! Sunshine City

  • Guta ngarichene korera yanga yapararira

  • Why is it only in Harare where vendors have this die hard attitude? Soldiers are there to restore order where Chihuri’s boys failed due to corruption. Let what was for Mugabe go down with him. Its known that some vendors masquerade as selling air time but actually they are foreigners currency dealers…who always take an opportunity to dictate the money rates to their advantage…simply ‘ they are day light robbers’. The sprawling of vending stalls at former Zupco bus shades surely is uncalled for. All because of an incompetence local government. Even in the transport sector..mshikashika. How can VID and police allow a PSV vehicle operate intercity without dual tyres on the drive axle? Simply corruption. Vendor’s desperation for money is a catalyst for crimes..a health hazard..risk being ran over on islands by moving traffic..deprive those operating formally in the CBD maximum bussiness..known for vulgar language thereby scaring away visitors or other citizens..are the reason why most shops are closing business in the CBD opting on the outskirts …….the list is endless.

  • Sakunatsa

  • They are openning and cleaning up space for real big business.

  • It doesn’t mean we will have to do whatsoever we want,

  • Tsvina yavanosiya vapedza kutengesa yakanyanya sure ngavabaye, ukatsika domas rake raenda muka road kadiki diki ka vanosiya unenge watoita kunge watsika kamwana kacheche. Ini hangu am supporting ma soja ne poris zvavarikuita