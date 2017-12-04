Carlos Green forges ahead

By Tawanda Marwizi

Musician Carlos Green thrilled fans over the weekend when he performed at Club Veritas in Westlea.

He performed old and new songs set to be released this coming Wednesday when he launches his fourth album “Head On” at Club Iridium formerly Jazz 24/7.

Green said he decided to take a new genre on the coming album and roped in several musicians and producers.

The 16-track album has songs “Tidaire” featuring Andy Muridzo, while Soul Jah appeared on the track “Usazvifananidze Neni”. On the song “Nzimbe” he featured Boom Berto while “Amai” features urban groove star Rockford Josphat. Progress Chipfumo was also featured on the project.

On the project, he worked with T Man Masello, Makumbe and DJ Tamuka from Military Touch Movement.

“The idea behind is to have different sound as they are all different people with different styles. I have since moved from Hip-hop to contemporary music,” he added.

The musician however could not say whether his genre was Afro-fusion or dancehall.

“I am mixing Afro-fusion and dancehall and my music is called Afro-confusion,” he said.

He said he decided to feature several musicians on his album, as an affirmation that there was no bad blood between him and other artistes.

“Unity is the best lesson I have learnt and I am happy that my relationship with other musicians has assisted me to foster ahead,” he said.

He has since released a video with Muridzo and the song was already making waves on the local scene.

“We are doing live performances around Harare and other parts of the country. My main aim is to allow fans to understand my music,” he said.

Meanwhile several musicians have been lined up for the launch.

Chipfumo, Suluman Chimbetu, Stunner and Shinsoman are some of the musicians that will be performing at the launch. The Herald