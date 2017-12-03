Mpho Mpofu: Open Letter to President Mnangagwa

By Mpho E. Mpofu

Mr President l hope this finds you well. May l begin by congratulating you on your new appointment as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. As you come into office please know that there is a lot at stake for the people of Zimbabwe. For 37 years we have suffered under the hands of a tyrant whom you stood by for all those years. Today as you take office l pray we shall not suffer again as we would like to give you a benefit of the doubt.

For the past 14 days we have enjoyed freedom of speech, broadcasting free of propaganda, freedom of demonstrating, peaceful travel without police corruption and lastly a united Zimbabwe one not divided by race, tribe nor political affiliation. It is in these past days that l has felt hope, had a renowned spirit and believed in the new Zimbabwe. All this was possible because the military was not against the people.

Today as l write this letter l am in tears as l do not know what lies ahead but l pray for a new Zimbabwe. I pray you shall not take us back to propaganda that kept former President R G Mugabe in power for 37 years. l hope you shall not take away our freedom of speech and that of demonstration, you shall not jail us for standing up for what we believe in and holding office bearers accountable. Above all I would like to believe you shall not divide our country by race, tribe no political party but you shall bring us together as Zimbabweans.

I am confident you are aware that former President R G Mugabe was not the only problem but the system in which he operated and enabled him was. As President l ask that you clean out the corrupt systems and the people in our government.

I humbly request we work within the constitution to protect promote and fulfil human rights. Above all l hope and believe you shall ensure smooth transition with ground for free, fair and credible elections so that it may be the people’s choices. May we desist from intimidating and unlawfuly imprisoning rights activist and those holding the government accountable.

Today we start a new chapter as Zimbabwe one that was accomplished by the united people of Zimbabwe. May we appoint positions on merit and not favour and relationships, may we move away from nepotism and corruption. I am confident that Zimbabwe can go back to being the bread basket of Africa with a strong economy if we work together. I would like all Zimbabweans to be home and contribute to the development of our country.

Zimbabweans have been silenced and have resorted to hiding for fear of being persecuted for speaking out. The same fear you felt on your life the past 2 weeks is the exact fear we have felt for 37 years. I pray that instead of instilling the exact fear you shall protect each citizen and you shall be open to constructive criticism and deliver on the promise of a functioning Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe does not belong to the war veterans, ZANU PF or the opposition parties, Zimbabwe belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. As custodian please ensure we build our economy, heal wounds, be united and have the freedom to democratically elect leaders we want.

We shall not fear to stand up to you and hold you accountable. We shall not let the hard work of Zimbabweans and tax payers’ money fund your family and your cabinets’ families luxurious lifestyles. This is what killed Zimbabwe’s economy over the past years.

Zimbabwe is not a dynasty and we will all protect our beautiful country. We expect accountability and transparency in your government with full declaration of assets. May your government be cautious about wasting resources and ensure we save as much as possible to rebuild Zimbabwe.

The same united Zimbabweans that marched to take down Mugabe will find the same voice to stand up to you or any other future President abusing their power. The people of Zimbabwe have a weakness of looking to leaders as saviours who liberated them.

If that weakness locates you especially after 37 years of suffering, l am confident you will desist from it. As you called yourself the servant of the people, refuse to be a demi god. We are watching to see if you shall retain thieves in your cabinet or you shall root out all the corrupt people in order to build a better Zimbabwe.

With that said l wish you all the best in this journey as it will be difficult and trying but stay true to the people of Zimbabwe. Together we can; IN UNITY FREEDOM AND WORK.

Yours faithfully

Mpho E. Mpofu (Patriotic Citizen of Zimbabwe)