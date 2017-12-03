Driving out Demonic Spirits

By Tendai Tagarira

Those who want to be cleansed of all demonic spirits say,

LORD JESUS, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of all sin. Cleanse me of all unclean, impure and deceiving spirits. Drive out all demonic spirits operating in me. Fill me with the HOLY SPIRIT and command all unclean spirits not to enter me again. So help me JESUS. Amen.

Blessing.

LORD JESUS bless those who have repented with the HOLY SPIRIT. Clothe them with garments of righteousness, fine linen, bright and clean. Guard them from all the spirits of beliar. Guard them from being seduced and enticed by the enemy. Heal those who are sick. Bless them LORD JESUS, Bless their homes, and use them for your Divine Kingdom. Amen.

Message.

If you have repented, beware of the following spirits operating in the world. The LORD JESUS gave the HOLY CHURCH permission to drive them out in the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS. Let the HOLY CHURCH exercise her authority in the NAME OF JESUS and may the demons come out in JESUS NAME. AMEN.

1. Spirit of Timidity or Cowardice or Fear.

2 Timothy 1:7 [Full Chapter]

For God did not give us a spirit of timidity or cowardice or fear, but [He has given us a spirit] of power and of love and of sound judgment and personal discipline [abilities that result in a calm, well-balanced mind and self-control].

2. Spirits of Divination

Leviticus 19:31

‘Do not turn to mediums [who pretend to consult the dead] or to spiritists [who have spirits of divination]; do not seek them out to be defiled by them. I am the Lord your God.

3. Spirit of Jealousy and Suspicion

Numbers 5:14

and if a spirit (sense, attitude) of jealousy comes over him and he is jealous and angry at his wife who has defiled herself—or if a spirit of jealousy comes over him and he is jealous of his wife when she has not defiled herself—

4. A fighting spirit

Joshua 2:11

When we heard it, our hearts melted [in despair], and a [fighting] spirit no longer remained in any man because of you; for the Lord your God, He is God in heaven above and on earth beneath.

5. Despairing spirit

1 Samuel 1:15

But Hannah answered, “No, my lord, I am a woman with a despairing spirit. I have not been drinking wine or any intoxicating drink, but I have poured out my soul before the Lord.

6. Tormenting and Terrifying Spirit

1 Samuel 16:14

Now the Spirit of the Lord departed from Saul, and an evil spirit from the Lord tormented and terrified him.

7. A deceiving and enticing spirit

1 Kings 22:22

The Lord said to him, ‘How?’ And he said, ‘I will go out and be a deceiving spirit in the mouth of all his prophets.’ Then the Lord said, ‘You are to entice him and also succeed. Go and do so.’

1 Kings 22:23

Now then, behold, the Lord has put a deceiving spirit in the mouth of all these prophets; and the Lord has proclaimed disaster against you.”

8. Spirits of Earthly Kings

1 Chronicles 5:26

So the God of Israel stirred up the spirit of Pul, king of Assyria, [that is,] the spirit of Tilgath-pilneser king of Assyria, and he carried them away into exile—the Reubenites, the Gadites, and the half-tribe of Manasseh—and brought them to Halah, Habor, Hara, and the river Gozan, [where they remain] to this day.

9. A Spirit of the dead

1 Chronicles 10:13

So Saul died for his trespass which he committed against the Lord, for his failure to keep the word of the Lord; and also because he consulted a medium [regarding a spirit of the dead], to inquire of her,

Proverbs 9:18

But he does not know that the spirits of the dead are there, And that her guests are [already] in the depths of Sheol (the nether world, the place of the dead).

10. Spirit of Anger

2 Chronicles 21:16

Then the Lord stirred up against Jehoram the spirit (anger) of the Philistines and of the Arabs who bordered the Ethiopians.

11. Haughty spirit

Proverbs 16:18

Pride goes before destruction, And a haughty spirit before a fall.

12. Spirit of Distortion

Isaiah 19:14

The Lord has mixed a spirit of distortion within her; Her leaders have caused Egypt to stagger in all that she does, As a drunken man staggers in his vomit.

13. Spirit of Deep Sleep

Isaiah 29:10

For the Lord has poured over you a spirit of deep sleep. He has closed your eyes, [you who are] the prophets; And He has covered your heads, [you who are] the seers.

14. Disheartened spirit

Isaiah 61:3

To grant to those who mourn in Zion the following: To give them a turban instead of dust [on their heads, a sign of mourning], The oil of joy instead of mourning, The garment [expressive] of praise instead of a disheartened spirit. So they will be called the trees of righteousness [strong and magnificent, distinguished for integrity, justice, and right standing with God], The planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified.

15. Broken Spirit

Isaiah 65:14

“Indeed, My servants will shout for joy from a happy heart, But you will cry out with a heavy heart, And you shall wail and howl from a broken spirit.

16. Hostile Spirits

Jeremiah 51:1

[ Babylon Judged for Sins against Israel ] Thus says the Lord: “Behold, I am going to stir up and put into action [a fury] against Babylon And against the [rebellious] people of Leb- kamai (Chaldea) A destroying wind and hostile spirit;

Daniel 10:21

But I (Gabriel) will tell you what is inscribed in the writing of truth. There is no one who stands firmly with me and strengthens himself against these [hostile spirit forces] except Michael, your prince [the guardian of your nation].

17. Spirit of Prostitution

Hosea 4:12

My people consult their [lifeless] wooden idol, and their [diviner’s] wand gives them oracles. For a spirit of prostitution has led them astray [morally and spiritually], And they have played the prostitute, withdrawing themselves from their God.

Hosea 5:4

Their [immoral] practices will not permit them To return to their God, For the spirit of prostitution is within them And they do not know the Lord [they do not recognize, appreciate, heed or cherish Him].

18. False Spirit

Micah 2:11

“If a man walking in a false spirit [spouting deception] Should lie and say, ‘I will prophesy to you [O Israel] of wine and liquor (greed, sensual pleasure),’ He would be the acceptable spokesman of this people.

19. Stagnant spirit

Zephaniah 1:12

“It will come about at that time That I will search Jerusalem with lamps And I will punish the men Who [like old wine] are stagnant in spirit, Who say in their hearts, ‘The Lord will not do good, nor will He do evil.’

20. Unclean Spirits

Zechariah 13:2

“In that day,” declares the Lord of hosts, “I will cut off the names of the idols from the land, and they will no longer be remembered. I will also remove the [false] prophets and the unclean spirit from the land.

Matthew 12:43

“Now when the unclean spirit has gone out of a man, it roams through waterless (dry, arid) places in search of rest, but it does not find it.

Mark 1:22-24Amplified Bible (AMP)

22 They were completely amazed at His teaching; because He was teaching them as one having [God-given] authority, and not as the scribes. 23 Just then there was a man in their synagogue with an unclean spirit; and he cried out [terribly from the depths of his throat], 24 saying, “[a]What business do You have with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have You come to destroy us? I know who You are—the Holy One of God!”

Mark 1:27

They were all so amazed that they debated and questioned each other, saying, “What is this? A new teaching with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits (demons), and they obey Him.”

Mark 3:11

Whenever the unclean spirits saw Him, they fell down before Him and screamed out, “You are the Son of God!”

Mark 5:7-13Amplified Bible (AMP)

7 and screaming with a loud voice, he said, “What business do we have in common with each other, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I implore you by God [swear to me], do not torment me!” 8 For Jesus had been saying to him, “Come out of the man, you unclean spirit!” 9 He was asking him, “What is your name?” And he replied, “My name is Legion; for we are many.” 10 And he began begging Him repeatedly not to send them out of the region. 11 Now there was a large herd of pigs grazing there on the mountain. 12 And the demons begged Him, saying, “Send us to the pigs so that we may go into them!” 13 Jesus gave them permission. And the unclean spirits came out [of the man] and entered the pigs. The herd, numbering about two thousand, rushed down the steep bank into the sea; and they were drowned [one after the other] in the sea.

Mark 9:25

When Jesus saw that a crowd was rapidly gathering [around them], He rebuked the unclean spirit, saying to it, “You deaf and mute spirit, I command you, come out of him and never enter him again!”

Mark 9:28-30Amplified Bible (AMP)

28 When He had gone indoors, His disciples began asking Him privately, “Why were we unable to drive it out?” 29 He replied to them, “This kind [of unclean spirit] cannot come out by anything but prayer [to the Father].”

Luke 8:29

Now He was [already] commanding the unclean spirit to come out of the man. For it had seized him [violently] many times; and he was kept under guard and bound with chains and shackles, but he would break the bonds and be driven by the demon into the desert.

Luke 9:42

Even while the boy was coming, the demon slammed him down and threw him into a [violent] convulsion. But Jesus rebuked the unclean spirit, and healed the boy and gave him back to his father.

Luke 13:11

And there was a woman who for eighteen years had had an illness caused by a spirit (demon). She was bent double, and could not straighten up at all.

Yours.

Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira