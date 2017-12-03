Disappointing Cabinet – Where Mnangagwa is leading us is where we are coming from

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Moses Chamboko

In his own words, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said “The voice of the people is the voice of God”. We now hold him to his word. He must start listening to the sacred voice of God and move our nation forward.

Moses Chamboko
Simply put, President Mnangagwa appears to have confused Commissariat with Cabinet. He also doesn’t seem to appreciate the real meaning of a “lean cabinet”.

Reducing ministers from 26 to 22 cannot pass as a big step towards a streamlined and efficient government. Yes, he got rid of some useless ministries created by Mugabe to accommodate factional interests such as Psychomotor Activities and merged a few others but, broadly speaking, it is more of the same.

He has appointed six unnecessary deputy ministers and ten unconstitutional provincial ministers whose practical function is that of provincial commissars. They should be full-time employees of the party not government. President Mnangagwa should have shown some respect for the new Constitution by disbanding provincial ministries and installing provincial councils.

Appointing nine non-parliamentarians to his ministry against the provisions of the Constitution which allows for a maximum of five, even though he climbed down later, demonstrates the irony that we had a Minister of Justice who did not fully understand the National Constitution.

We now have a Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans whose assistant is called Deputy Minister for War Veterans. This deputy’s role should simply be fulfilled by a department of the ministry with Victor Matemadanda as the director for that department.

The same applies to the Ministry of Women and Youth Affairs where the deputy is only responsible for Youth Affairs. If anything youth and women affairs should be departments of the Ministry of Social Welfare. Having a full minister responsible for scholarships is irrational — a typical case of jobs for the boys. Surely there must be a junior clerk in the Ministry of Education for this role.

David Parirenyatwa has not done anything notable to improve our health services. Beyond his family name, nothing of substance has ever come out of this minister. Our health delivery system has been in intensive care unit since Parirenyatwa became minister. He has no initiative and he cannot do even basic things like ensuring that patients have food and blankets.

Since he became Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa has been moaning about raising salaries for civil servants, every month. He has acted more like a school bursar than a Minister of Finance. Yes, there were times when his efforts were frustrated by Mugabe but the fact remains that he is not the best person to drive the revival of our economy.

We have Zimbabweans around the world who have successfully held very senior positions in international financial institutions. If the President did not want to select a decent technocrat from within Zimbabwe, he could have looked beyond the borders for the good of our nation.

Appointing a serving general who was spokesperson for the “non-coup” to the critical ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade remains a mystery. I would have given that portfolio to a diplomat such Chris Mutsvangwa or Simon Khaya Moyo as my learned, articulate and analytical homeboy, Alex Magaisa has also suggested.

Deployment of Sibusiso Moyo as the face of Zimbabwe in the international community sends a very poor message both abroad and at home especially so soon after the developments leading to Mugabe’s resignation.

While there is nothing wrong with generals assuming political office after retiring from service, it is the process and immediate leading events that are questionable in our circumstances. Both Solomon Mujuru and Josiah Tungamirai joined active politics after retirement from the military.

We did not see anything wrong with that. Agrippa Mutambara and Ambrose Mutinhiri are other examples. Elsewhere in the region, President Ian Khama is a general. The difference is that the moment he opted for politics, he relinquished his military role and fully subjected himself to democratic processes. He also immediately stood down as Paramount Chief of the Bamangwato.

Generally, Zimbabweans have very little confidence in and respect for Obert Mpofu. If President Mnangagwa had indeed listened to the voice of God, he would never have retained Mpofu, especially in the critical ministry of Home Affairs. If I had my way, I would redeploy Sibusiso Moyo to Home Affairs to cleanse the ZRP once and for all.

As for Perrance Shiri, it appears more like elimination by promotion. However, to give credit where it is due, despite his intellectual shortcomings, Shiri is an affable pragmatist whose performance as the minister responsible for Agriculture might surprise us.

The appointment of Winston Chitando to head Mining and Mining Development seems to be the most reasonable appointment that the President has made.

However, the underrepresentation of women and youth in the new cabinet is reprehensible. It appears ZANU PF only thinks about this critical constituency when it is time for rallies and elections. This neglect is nothing but abuse and lack of respect for women and youth.

Zimbabweans at home and in the Diaspora had hoped that a new, young, energetic, professional and technocratic Zimbabwean would be appointed to the critical ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Re-appointing Chinamasa is as disappointing as retaining Dokora at Education, arguably the worst Minister of Education we have had since independence – undertaker of the education system. We are not excited to note that Dokora has finally been dropped. Rather, we are surprised that he was even considered in the first place.

Unfortunately, there is never a second chance to make a first impression. President Mnangagwa seems to have blown his first chance big time. Unless he does something radical in the interim, even if it means a quick reshuffle after Congress, progressive Zimbabweans will not take him seriously. He comes across as a “client President” who has no option but to look after his benefactors. This is the difficulty of coming into office through undemocratic means.

Many of us were willing to forgive President Mnangagwa and his cohorts for their past transgressions, real or imagined. We even threw our principles and caution to the wind hoping that our own John Magufuli or Deng Xiaoping had finally been born. We have read about sinners who went on to become saints. We thought this was President Mnangagwa’s moment. He had a real chance to get all Zimbabweans fully behind him in rebuilding the economy.

Some of us fiercely argued in the past three weeks that we should not prejudge Manangagwa. We went on to say that the composition of his Cabinet would reveal his real agenda and intentions. Now that he has retained and recycled some perennial failures and dead wood in his Cabinet, worse still in key ministries, we have every reason to suspect that where we are going is where we are coming from.

Zimbabweans expected an economic Cabinet but President Mnangagwa has given them a Commissariat, at best a “Command Cabinet”, very similar to the ‘war cabinet’ that Mugabe once put together after facing a stiff challenge from the opposition. It was about personal survival and nothing else.

Before his Cabinet was announced, the new President had raised national hopes so high through his inauguration speech as well as through a statement a few days later that he was going to form a lean government that would focus on performance and delivery.

Underperforming civil servants were put on notice in the process. We all thought that, finally, we were getting somewhere. Were we sold a dummy?

The President has missed a perfect opportunity to transform our economy and our politics. While we gave him the benefit of the doubt, it appears the honeymoon is over. It is back to the established ZANU PF way of doing things.

The only good thing that has come out of President Mnangagwa’s error of judgement is that the opposition has been emboldened. It is time to regroup and take the democratic project forward.

While Mugabe is gone, it is now time to focus on remedying the ruinous system he left behind.  The fight is not over yet. 2018 is our opportunity to rid ourselves of the entrenched Mugabeism. We need transformation, not cosmetic change.

Moses Chamboko is an unwavering pro-democracy activist and Secretary General of ZUNDE. He can be contacted at [email protected], [email protected] , @zundezim. Website: zunde.org.

  • Why can’t you people form own, political parties or join others campaign and win and appoint what you feel is the best cabinet, rather than wasting time stock taking Zanu

    • But ED did not form his own political party neither did he campaign to win an election.

    • we have to monitor Mnangagwa bcoz they used the pple’s demonstration as their ticket to unseat Mugabe

  • Already!! You can not get rid of everyone over a night where is your common sense!

  • Elections are coming this just for 7 months!

  • I still ask one question..out of those zanu pf mps who would you have picked as minister..seriously..pliz give us new news..

    • So this means this party can not lead us so it must be voted out.is it??

    • Correct..

    • However if ED made a wrong move why opposition leaders are corncened when this move will make masses loose confidence in ED and vote him out… the opposition were aiming to be credited for all the achievements which were going to take place in the short term inclusive government…… Now that Mugabe is gone the opposition leaders have nothing more to tell the masses vanga vajairA kuti Mugabe ngaaende

  • Yes he is leading us back back to where zim currency used to buy where zim mines where trading on the stock market where we used to have no inflation when there was still production and development (where we used to buy bread for a dollar) bring back our legacy and honour we are tired of being abused and disrespected by other countries take us the Ngwena but musazotinyudza

  • You expect what was destroyed in 37 years to be rectified in one day. Do you have a monopoly over the best way forward? Let’s give ED a chance.

    • chance for bringing the garbage into the parliament kusvika rinhi tichitungamirwa neharahwa nechembere this is too much Zimbabweans we’re a joke if we expect anything from this regime it’s a continuation of Mugabe era

    • Dude if you believe ED and zanu are going to change then my friend you will believe anything. Buddy you just not paying attention. A night stand with zanu just because they charmed you out of your intellect will leave you with an unwanted pregnancy. Wise up!

    • Anyways…I would rather we don’t judge him yet..lest we throw the baby with bath water.

    • Chimombe..I have the right to respect your point of view and so do you…

  • you no go lieee

  • Whats your suggestions from the available pool. @Mthulisi Moyo i support what you are saying

    • My thot is ED did the best he could with lemons ,he made lemonade with some of them..remember he has to choose from serving MPs..hinestly we cant have chinoz,mandipaka,gwanetsa and them as ministers…

    • Kikikikikiki very true, a qoute from the late Dr Myles Munroe “an army of lions led by a sheep cannot defeat an army of sheep led by a lion” so its about the leader

    • Exactly ..if ED has sound policies it will be hard for this crooniea to misbehave..plus they wld have to drive the set objective..lime they did with Zimasset and other crazy zanu stuff.

    • Exactly

    • If we cld not get an inclusive cabinet then i guess avo ndovane49%

  • I thnk new blood with fresh ideas u cant expect gumtree to produce fruits..the idea is to change the tree

    • Are you aware that his choice was limited to present MPs except for 5 he could pick from outside?Look at the names and make a suggestion.Elect better MPs next time.

    • Charles Shanyurai Calvin Majange u are right pple are making noise out of nothing this is not a 5year cabinet but it will serve less than a year..if the opposition believes it was a bad move for ED to reappoint those guys then its a good move on their side if ED failed to convince the masses to vote for him

  • Zimbos let’s be patient enough its not even a month and pple are starting to change goal posts even if you put a completely new cabinet that will take long to get everything to the most required level so its high time we help those who have been given the mandate to bring us back to our 80s and early 90s .Let’s be united and we wl go a miles in a short time to come we have to pull in one direction .Winning is possible

  • Noways.i think we should give President Mnangagwa enough time to settle so that he can organise things.

  • Duzvi remunhu wakadzungaira unofunga kt Mnangagwa angaise vaunoda iwewe kt wageza Gurus here

  • You just wonder kuti vamwe vanhu vanofunga sei chaizvo….Nhumbu inobatwa nezuva rimwe ikagora mwedzi mipfumbamwe kuti iberekwe wani, iwe woda nyika yakaparadzwa kwemakore makumi matatu nemanomwe inake nezuva rimwe! Zvakaoma fani. Vatungamiri endererai mberi nebasa ramakatangamusateerera henyu vanhu vakadai.

  • hazvirevi zvaunotaura ichokwadi how do you know

  • To be honest all Zimbabweans are just happy that our most hated former president Mugabe is gone as for our new president its just the momentum of excitement thats is still prevailing thats making most people to feel or to see like he can do a good job but the reality is to be seen as time go on. To me there are signs already that showing to the fact that we have just replaced a coca cola lid with a fanta one leaving the contains unchanged. If watch zbc you will get the facts of what i m talking about

  • Hazard goal Chelsea win

  • I’m getting really sick and tired of the Jack n Jills,the armchair political critics who just spring up and ready to comment crap and just criticise everything about this issue. To those who are saying Mnangagwa has recycledrecycled recycled dead old wood,why don’t you simply form your own parties and participate in the political affairs in Zim?The old deaf wood will keep ruling over us as long as the new younger generation does not stand up and get involved in politics. Why our politics only has a few under 45yrs politicians like Chamisa,Mliswa,Fadzai,Vimbai Msvaburi etc? Where are all the rest of the new generation? NOWHERE!..This old dead wood got into politics at very young ages to fight against white unfair system and they have had their time. As long as those born in the early 1970 to those born after 1980 show cowardice in participating in our country’s politics, we should not complain if the old malaz keep ruling over us and recycling their old friends in government .

    • the list of the young generation you mentioned it’s not the only they’re plenty but u only know a few and secondly we have every right to criticise Munangagwa’s cabinet bcoz we’re the one’s who marched to remove mugabe and it’s us who made him to be who he is today

  • Raviro

    Very well thought through and well said. Mr President, relisten to the voice of God and the people and revise your cabinet. We need CHANGE in Zimbabwe which is why the masses of Zimbabwe so hungrily rallied behind you. At the moment we seem to be on a fast train to nowhere with our eyes wide shut. Please Mr President listen, listen, listen and create your own legacy, do not remain in another man’s very DARK shadow.

  • Did Zanu Pf ever say they were doing it to benefit you dimwit?