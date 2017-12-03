Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chombo pleads with Mnangagwa

17,988 58

By Andrew Kunambura

Former Finance minister, Ignatius Chombo, wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa two days after he had been sworn into office offering to work for him in any capacity.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges, in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
In a passionate congratulatory message to Mnangagwa, Chombo wrote from his hospital bed pledging he would be unwaveringly loyal to Mnangagwa in the same way he was to former president, Robert Mugabe, who was deposed last month.

“I saw your inauguration as the second executive President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with pride and contentment, especially after the goings on in the party and government during the last six weeks. I wish I could attend but I couldn’t because I am in hospital for some health problems that doctors are attending to. I missed all recently held meetings because I was away, learning some hard lessons,” Chombo wrote.

“I wish to heartily congratulate you for your elevation to the position of president of the Republic of Zimbabwe as well as first secretary of our beloved party Zanu PF. May God give you strength and guidance as you lead us into the future.

“You have all my full support and loyalty in equal measure as I served the former president, … Mugabe during his tenure in office.

“I am available to serve in any capacity that you deem fit. Once again, I wish you all the greatest good and may God bless you ever more,” he wrote.

Mnangagwa did not heed to Chombo’s adoring plea as he overlooked him in his Cabinet announced on Friday night.

He replaced Chombo with his long-time associate, Patrick Chinamasa.

Chombo, who was swept aside in a military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy, is currently languishing in remand prison after being arrested on several counts of corruption and criminal abuse of office.

He recently appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts where he was denied bail.

He has since appealed against the denial of bail at the High Court where the bail application will be heard on Wednesday.

Chombo was also kicked out of Zanu PF for aligning with the vanquished Generation 40 (G40) faction, which had been fighting to forestall Mnangagwa’s rise to the highest office in the land.

He also lost his lofty secretary for Zanu PF administration position and his Zvimba North National Assembly seat following his recall from Parliament.Daily News

  • Uda kuba futi nxaaaa demet gara imomo mujeri

  • Zvinzwisa tsitsi

  • INDA UNOITA GARDEN BOY WAKE.SIZE INOKWANA.

  • hapana kuhwisa tsitsi apa akakonzeresa nhamo kuvanhu vamwe vakatourawa njere neurombo

  • Kwaaaaa.akange atokanda CV kare kikkkkk
    Uchada basa rei chombo iwe une upfumi kudaro humwe upfumi wakutodya nemastep daughter kikkkkk.aaaaa its funny or yaive disguise watoona kuti winter yaamuna December

  • Don’t

  • Wy munzwa mundove

  • Haagute mari akaita seyi

  • You mean offering to steal/loot more?????? Ngaagare kwaari ikoko kuchitova matsotsi.

  • Jesu anoregerera

  • ngatidze kuti sekuru wangu akafa sei muna April-you fool!!!!

  • Uuuum shame

  • Let him offer to work with Gumbura

  • Sad accident in Tsholotsho, may their souls rest in peace

  • U see now. So he can continue to loot? Idiot

  • “ lam away learning some hard lessons” hahahahahaha kokungoti ndiri kuremand ndakamirira kutongwa nenyaya dzangu dzehumbavha.😃😃😁

  • Kusvika wati eke.

  • kkk politics futi

  • saka madhara aya chaanoda zvigaro chete.

  • kupwanyira vanhu dzimba iwe une shuwa here

  • zimbavha torai zvese

  • Ummm anga achiri kungoda kuba, rimwe ishavi chairo

  • plead for forgiveness not to work.. Hell No

  • Haaaaa mbavha hatidzide mu new government,vanosswera vatidzidzisira vanhu kuba

  • Only the strong forgive

  • hurumende haibvumirwi kupinza munhu akambosungwa akarara kuchitokisi kunyangwe waipomerwa sorry try to change your name and age mr chombo as a way to get vaccance in government try to our neighber countries sometimes you will be luck 👮👮🤘🤘👋👋

  • stupid foolish person ngaazorore kuba kambwa kamugabe

  • He wants to surround him again 😅, shenanigans

  • Kkkkkkk

  • vachombo kuchena musoro kuchembera chibvai maramba makabaya kumudya ndigere plus neeconomy yenyu yama kuproducer yachembera haichaita

  • Even kuita garde boy. Why work when u hv lots of money

  • ndanzwa tsitsi ini, mutemo mutemo hawo hapana zvekuzviita asi ndasiririswa nababa ava

    • Taura hako zvinosirisa asi hapana yokutamba mhoswa inodya mwene wayo

  • Maya padzai paza maden dzaishamisira ngadzimboitirwa chimero

  • To me it seems like there is a secret behind Chombo’s arrest

  • Serve your jail term only

  • Mbavha haiguti zvokwadi sure nema zimari awakaba unongoda kudzoka kuzoba futi. Haa bodo ndarikoniwa gororo iri . Ko tambo dzakadzvinya vana Masendeke dsakaraswa here dzipedzise uyu.

  • These CABALS are hard to believe

  • There is no better place than where he is now.Stay there bro.

  • Aaaa but 10miriyoni yakawanikwa mumba mako yaive yukuhaya ma mecenariesmHatidi.get away

  • akadya Mari dzeku tichishanda palocal gorvement haa ngaafiremo ko mhuri yangu yaakauraya nenzara mwari ngaave naye now l have almost 10 out of country bcz of him

  • Kkkkkkkkk. The law must take its course

  • chombo imbavha ngaafire mujeri

  • Well as Senior Correction Officer inhouse.

  • Tobva tadii paye tobva tavhura docket rekupanya kwenzimba

  • Enda unosakura kwaZvimba

  • Chombo hapana madhiri apa, kuenda Chete, prison is now your second home

  • Honest to Zimbabwe as a whole not to an individual. You forgot that u were working for the people that’s where you went wrong. Destruction of people s property is unforgivable. You are heartless. Were u not in Zimbabwe when people were building those houses only to wait till they finished building and you destroyed them. ?????????

  • Yaa samathanyela

  • Garwe harina tsitsi dzakadaro bamnini , our raletives died coz of yu vamwe neBP , stress , kushaya mishonga muzvipatara , road accidents ( poor roads ) iwe uchidya mari dzacho . Feel the pain now .

  • M very happy to see you dying nenzara , you were smiling wen we were crying but yu ddnt hear us .

  • Yaaaaa shooo you are perfectly working fo him kujeri ikoko.A FUNDI you are pliz impart knowledge to da innocent souls with yu deh who weh jailed for crimes dey dd not commit ukadaro chete mdhara Whitehead, Garwe richafara chaizvoooooo.I kno yu will be equal to da task given yo vast experience in da teaching fraternity.

  • First bring back all the corrupt gotten riches.

  • How about washing Mbare toilets Mr chombo

  • Wakandipwanyira imba yangu nanhasi andina kana imba but ndakunzwira tsitsi wena