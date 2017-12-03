21 perish in Mat North accident…. Health Ministry UD truck with anti-malaria campaigners – PICTURES

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


21 people died when a truck they were travelling in failed to negotiate a curve and overturned at Jimila Business Centre in Tsholotsho yesterday evening.

The accident occurred when the driver of the Nissan UD truck belonging to the Ministry of Health and Child Care lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road to the right and overturned several times before landing on its roof.
Police Action Senior Staff Officer, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said 15 people died on the spot, while the other six died upon admission at Tsholotsho District Hospital.

According to some of the passengers who spoke to the ZBC News, the truck stopped three times as arguments erupted between the driver and the 69 passengers that were on board.

According to Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director, Dr Nyasha Masuka, 21 of the injured passengers are now admitted at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo with two in critical condition, while four are at the United Bulawayo Hospital.

The rest are admitted at Tsholotsho District Hospital.

“There are two that are critically ill who have just been assessed by the anaesthetist to see if they can be moved into the intensive care unit (ICU) so one of them is semi-conscious.

“The way we measure the level of consciousness, if you are fully conscious its 15/15, but one of the patients is 8/15 so he might need to be assisted to breathe and the other one is still yet to be assessed,” said Dr Masuka.

The Provincial Chairperson in the Department of Civil Protection, Ms Latiso Dlamini said the accident has been communicated to the Head Office in Harare so that resource mobilisation can begin.

“We are hoping that we would get the assistance which is required mainly the coffins for those that have already passed on. We would also request for medication, so we are going to use a committee to request for more drugs,” she said.

Medical staff and some equipment have been moved from the various district hospitals in the province to compliment the facilities at Mpilo Hospital.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to move 13 bodies to the United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary since the facilities at Mpilo are already overwhelmed.

The names of the deceased are being with held until their next of kin have been notified. ZBC News

  • Wad up

    …GFG™…

  • SHAME ……. Rip

  • its so sad. its Mugabe who hasnt mantained these roads allowing corruption to take centre stage in every institution. Uhuru Kenyatta has used 620 million dollars on a 6 lane road that connects three countries from Nairobi. So tell me why is our 2 lane Beitbridge road said to have taken 2 billion dollars. can Joram Gumbo explain this. people are dying because of the state of our roads. Mugabe nehure rake should return our money!

    • Kikkkkkk even mari yakaba jonso yaitogadzira this road.but akashaya moyo nekumusha kwake

  • RIP

  • Haaa God not at this time may their soles rest in PC its all because of our reckless drivers we all know our roads are not all so Gud but why playing with people ‘liyfs

    • driver is not solely to blame comon guys tarisai kamuzariro kavakaita vanhu avo mulorry kuitwa kungw masaga kudaro any slhift vaidonha vamwe so the employer anofanira kuona yekuseta

  • This was just an accident before it happened. Why not the kit in the lorry and a decent coach for peo… https://t.co/pErIrGicWH

  • So sad guys

  • So sad

  • Very sad R.I.P

  • Death toll has risen to 32 .

  • Oh shame !! Thus very bad news and my soul condolence the families and friends who lost their beloved ones!!

  • is that the truck? if yes please we need to be cautious when doing things? How on earth do we overload a truck like that? worse of human being? MTDSRIP

  • prioritise safety at workplaces.

  • Some of the deaths we faces or see are the results of negligence coz one cant overload people like that

  • The mode of transport was not safe for transporting workers

    • Surely the Ministry and whoever was the superviser are responsible for these deaths. how can this lorry carry so many pple and all that luggage? This is painful.

  • Eish so sad

  • Mweya yavo ngaizorore murugare netsitsi dzaMwari

  • That is very saddening mtdsrip!Driving a vehicle with people needs a sober mind and alertness.Please drivers drive carefully this festive season.

  • All employees and contractors should be able to return home fit and well at the end of each shift. We can achieve this by taking our responsibilities and care for each other.

    #Health_and_Safety

  • So sad….MTSRIP…..but now police have to ban trucks from furring people ….only passenger vehicles are supposed to carry people not goods vehicles.And drivirs should exercise caution when approaching such area.They should be professional on their job…l understand the driver was enjoying since it was a campaign thing….I also happened here in Malawi where by 22 soldiers died in a road accident after a driver failed to negotiate a curve.He was over speeding and the guys has just finished their training. Now this is towards festive season, please lets work together and reduce road accident by checking if our vehicles are road worthy …..(especially tires),avoid drink and driving,over speeding etc.Together we can avoid road accidents which claim lives.

  • carrying people in loading box like luggage. sorry to the families.

  • RIP

  • Gambling with life, how can you load pple in a truck like bags? Completely negligence..
    Anyway tough luck. ..
    My condolences to the deceased’s families…it really hurts.

  • Thus what we call an accident. Its not planned. Kurwara hakutiurayi. Tinofa nenguva chete. May the remaining families be blessed and consoled with the fact that destiny when reached its reached regardless of how what who and when. Such a sad tym. Unpleasant

  • So sad

  • sandura

    From the picture, the people were packed on the back of Lorry like bags. Ministry Of Health is irresponsible, how can a lorry carry goods and 69 Passengers.
    May the families of the deceased be consoled.

    • mabwe

      All because of mugabe

  • Shame

  • Its sade

  • A curve shuld b negotiated at a low speed , centrifugal force alwys forces the load to outer part.

  • Chikiti

    Zimbabwe is full of highly educated people but we can’t put laws that ban the carrying of passengers in such trucks, these politicians fight to rule but won’t make such changes for people’s safety, this is not acceptable.

  • May their souls rest in peace, whoever initially took this photo was foreseeing danger ahead. The problem the roadblocks are manned by soldiers so they can’t enforce any law, they just ask for your ID only

    • How many accidents happened B4 the soldiers INTERVENED? Its all about the infrastructure and drivers

    • Very true its just the truck was overloaded

    • Mapurisa haasi iwo anoita kut ma accident asaitike.the problm is caused by bad roads

    • Are u a Police force? Dont jst wafling

    • Josphat Arsenal Fc Nenohwe, mai vako vanowetera mumachira, ndichiita police pakayi

    • The load was just too much

    • Even the police have never enforced the law this has been going on for several years.

  • This is saddening. Also this portrays our substandard working conditions because how come a lorry that is supposed to carry equipment and goods is used to carry people and luggage? This should stop

  • Was the driver new to the area or influenced by musombodia

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Nenyaya yenhamo Safety haikoshesewi yevashandi zvokwadi kana vanhu vakazadziwa semabhero kudai ndiyo chinyi ndinoti Gurukota reZANU PF David Parirenyatwa wavuraisa vanhu . ngaende ngaende

  • May their poor souls rest in peace

  • Its so sad may their souls rest in eternal peace . Its our irresponsible Govt causing us all this pain vanotenga ma expensive luxurious cars vashandi vachisanganiswa negoods kudayi poor ZANU Land

  • agreeing to disagree with everyone on putting the blame squarely on the driver, it is the responsibility of the ministry under Govt to aquire transport for health practitioners of late Gvt have neglected health sector and preferences was given to Security sectors, Chiefs to mention a few while health was mainly relied on international donors. It’s rainy season and we cannot expect Gvt workers to use a truck in other countries like Botswana the one authorised it will be fired of charged for negligence but ultimately mistakes are corrected by people and most importantly respect the bereaved families. RIP

    • True the Minister of health must do the honourable thing and resign. Surely how can people going to prevent malaria not use a decent bus?

  • Shame so sad MTDSRIP

  • sarah Mahoka

    RIP. But 69 is a full bus
    .Why did they not hire a bus. 69 in one lorry even without other luggage is too much.Hurumende must not be at the forefront of breaking laws. This is an overload

  • asi iwo mazariro achowo vakomana hee kutadza kutsvaka mota mbiri here aaah

  • Kokhu okunje kubuhlungu

  • This very saddening we are together in this hard times,may their soul rest in Peace

  • It’s quite saddening ,the driver must have been speeding, if he survived he must be taken to task

  • This country mjght be cursed indeed

  • So sad the curve is Sharp and no sign to alert drivers hence posing.it a hazard to drivers unfamiliar with the road. However the road is good it’s only the Sharp curve.

  • YOO SHAME

  • Edson Maphosa

  • Something needs to be done asap

  • Kuti haizi coup here,zvichine nyanisi ,munyika yakadzingwa president nemasoja

  • How on earth can u load people like this in a truck pathetic

  • OK

  • SYMBOLS AS ATERNATIVE LANGUAGE

    I note with a sunken heart an ENOCK MATONHODZE choosing a laughing symbol in a situation like this. NOT SURE if he understands it’s meaning It’s hurting period.

  • asi shuwa vanhu varikubata basa rakadai votakurwa nechi lorry chaka overloader kudaro kunge masaga,, asi ma boss ekuma ministry iwayo vanofamba nemota dzinodhura,,,, kutadza kutsvagawo zvims bhazi here? panoda kugadziriswa ipapo….

  • So sad. May their souls Rest In Peace and may their families find comfort in the Holy Spirit.

  • There are three cause of that accident if I may say.

    1. Overloading ythat may have resulted in the driver failing to control the truck.
    2. There is a sharp curve @ Jamela Bc that doesn’t have road signs. One can’t negotiate @ 80km per hour with a small van that has a normal load. I do suggest that our gvt prioritise putting road signs on the roads so as to inform our drivers who doesn’t know the roads.

    If the signs were there there could have been no such a loss of humans. Signs do not cost $1000.00 including T&s for staff.
    3. Negligence by the HOD Or supervisor of the staff. As we can see from the picture, the truck is full of equipment for malaria control hence there was no space for humans. There was no need to deploy such a team without enough transport. The HOD caused the accident by authorising that trip & should be made redponsible

  • That’s too tragic, I am so sorry.

  • Ndarwadziwa shuwa

  • Shame

  • May there soul RIP

  • R.i.p guys

  • Mapurisa ndavagadzirise ipapo especially motikari dzinotakura vanovaka nema guards unotoona ichipfuura nepa road block iri overloaded haibatwe ndapaongororwe ipapo President.

  • Shame. May they rest in peace

  • It’s sad …..u can’t be loading people in such a manner….. this are human beings not bags of maizemeal the management is to blame fr this.

  • Very sry may their souls rest in peace..and wish you all who are injured a speedy recovery

  • mabwe

    Very sad…may their souls restin eternal peace. True fighters. Fighting malaria in Mat North…yet some morons choose to talk about marginalization of the same region to champion their political careers

  • Very sad.