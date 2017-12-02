Stanbic assists Chitungwiza hospital

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is assisting Chitungwiza Central Hospital with the revamping and resuscitation of its water supply in a programme that involves the drilling of new boreholes and the provision of water supply equipment.

The bank early this week handed over a 10 000-litre water tank and a new borehole to the hospital.

Stanbic, which is majority owned by South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, also unveiled a resuscitated existing borehole at the town’s main health care facility.

The bank’s non-executive director, Valentine Mushayakarara, said the financial institution engaged the hospital earlier this year to see how they could work together to improve the state of the hospital.

“What we have here is a result of plans made in deliberations involving the bank and hospital, which started from the beginning of the year,” he said at the handover ceremony.

Stanbic said its programme to revamp the hospital’s water supply system was ongoing with plans to drill three more boreholes on the site of the hospital still pending.

Mushayakarara said the bank embarked on the project hoping that it would benefit health care professionals and the community.

“We hope that this will benefit health care professionals as well as the community at large,” he said, adding that was in line with Stanbic’s corporate social responsibility projects such as the $7 000 blanket donation to the Harare Children’s Hospital in August.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive Obadiah Moyo said the new borehole and tank will go a long way in improving the hospital’s service. He said the water supply at the hospital has been without fixed course owing to water cuts and burst pipes around the area.

“To run a health care institution without water is a disaster,” he said, adding that the new water supply infrastructure promises “continuous supply of water for the hospital”.

Moyo said the hospital looks forward to the fulfilment of the bank’s promises to drill more boreholes at the site of the hospital.

Hospital Matron Docas Chairuka noted that the bank’s donation will improve service at the hospital which had been compromised by a substandard water supply system which at times was a burden to the hospital staff. DailyNews