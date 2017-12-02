At the height of his power, former president Robert Mugabe was elevated to deity status, his opponents were wantonly thrown into prison under the country’s nefarious laws such as Criminal Codification, and in Zanu PF he would fire his subordinates at the snap of a finger.

Indeed absolute power corrupts absolutely.

But that all came to an end last week and now Zimbabwe has a new dispensation, a timely reminder to all and sundry that all things, great or small, ugly or beautiful, right or wrong will come to an end.

His family, from his wife to his obscenely rich sons, who have never worked in their lives, were also just as powerful and flaunted their ill-gotten wealth with little regard to the suffering masses, but as things stand, the net is closing in on them and soon they might be made to account for every penny they might have externalised.

The lesson inherent in the fall of Mugabe is that those in power now should not abuse it because when the tide of time and people stand up and demand answers they too would be made to account for their deeds or misdeeds.

Mugabe is a lesson to those in power and those who seek power that the laws of the country will always remain supreme, for even though the former president enjoyed immunity during his time in office now he faces trial for acts he might have committed or omitted during his 37-year reign.

From the Gukurahundi atrocities of the 1980s where an estimated 20 000 people lost their lives, to the 2008 election violence in which the MDC claims scores of its supporters were murdered by State agents, Mugabe is now pressed to provide answers, unless the system that ousted him chooses to let bygones be bygones.

Of course, he might be lucky as his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa calls him father but his wife Grace and their sons might not be so lucky and might end up in prison.

As one legislator once said those in power now should start renovating the country’s prisons for who would have ever imagined the once high-flying Ignatius Chombo behind bars as is the case now.

Those in power should always be guided by the law and exercise their power within the precincts of law otherwise when things change, they too might be in Chombo’s shoes. Daily News