Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Moyo declares war on Mnangagwa

1,682 63

By Farayi Machamire

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has lashed out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, claiming the incumbent was under a false sense of victory that would soon come to an end.

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo
Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo

Currently in the sanctuary of self-imposed exile, Moyo warned Mnangagwa that if he thought he has succeeded in taking over power, he has not seen anything yet.

“Only an idiot would think it is smart for a genocidal junta to violently shoot itself into power to install a fellow genocidal ‘gukurahundist’ under the mantra of stockholder entitlement,” he wrote on microblogging site, Twitter.

“If you and your lot think that will last, then you ain’t seen nothing yet; come rain or shine!” he continued on Thursday.

Mnangagwa was State Security minister during the Gukurahundi massacres and has been alleged to have been the chief architect of the operation that claimed more than 20 000 lives in Matabeleland and the Midlands regions between 1983 and 1987.

Moyo’s father was allegedly killed in the decade-long crackdown on dissidents in the southern provinces described by former president Robert Mugabe as a “moment of madness”.

He has never forgiven Mnangagwa, who denies any wrongdoing.

The former Tsholotsho Member of Parliament also did not have any kind words for the recently-appointed Cabinet, referring to it as a “Coup Cabinet”.

“So General S.B Moyo who announced the ‘intervention’ on ZTV& misled the world by claiming it wasn’t a coup, is one of the commanders in the #CoupCabinet as minister of Foreign Affairs & International Trade. Even #Nigeria didn’t have so many commanders in Cabinet in its coup days!” he opined.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo rubbished Moyo’s claims, saying no one takes him seriously.

In September this year, Mugabe revealed that the tiff between Mnangagwa and Moyo could be traced as far back as 2004 when the former Cabinet minister was expelled from the ruling party.

This was the period when several Zanu PF provincial chairmen were suspended for their role in a plot that became known as the “Tsholotsho Declaration”.

Moyo had been the mastermind of the plot whose objective was to push for Mnangagwa to replace former vice president Simon Muzenda, who had died a year earlier.

Mnangagwa, who was the party’s secretary for administration, survived that purge but was demoted to the post of Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs.

Since then, Moyo has been working against Mnangagwa’s presidential bid under the banner of Generation 40 (G40), a faction that drew its support from the young Turks in Zanu PF.

G40 suffered a major setback when the huge strides it had made were reversed last month when the military intervened on behalf of the rival Team Lacoste faction to pluck out “criminals” around Mugabe.

Moyo was one of the alleged “criminals” who skipped the country to escape the full wrath of his pursuers.

As the G40 alliance crumbled like a deck of cards last month, their rivals regrouped and ensured Mnangagwa who had been fired from Zanu PF before making good his escape on fears that his life was in danger, ascends to the highest office in the land.

Earlier in the week, Moyo came out swinging on micro-blogging site twitter.

While congratulating Mnangagwa for going after individuals and corporates that externalised foreign currency, he made disparaging statements claiming the president should come clean on what happened in the controversial Marange diamond fields.

Mugabe in February last year claimed government had not received meaningful returns from the diamond fields and that the State could have been prejudiced of $15 billion. Daily News

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Panorwa Nzou tsoka ndibereke…

  • Looks like a rat

  • 😂😂😂😂.eh bnna @ProfJNMoyo

  • u have a point professor. do come close please

  • Nxaaa these shit!

  • come professor utaurire paduze vanhu vanzwe kwete kungovukura from away

  • Proff is seeing MDC victory

  • Wakundibhowa hangu. Ukuita noise

  • Kakakaka unenge wanorombepiko

  • Arse hole

    They fucked up a fully functioning country and now he wants to cry baby.

    They should have all be executed in public

  • Cheap propaganda.declaring war on twitter.the crocodile promised to come bck after 2weeks to lead the party nd he did came whilst yu wer still busy celebrating nd yu wer caught offside.better strt looking fr a job than waste time hunting an elephant wth an axe

    • kkkkkkkkkkkkkl wandipedza. kuteya nzou neriva. Ngwena did exactly wat he meant in 2 weeks he removed Mugabe. I thot he was a joke in the first place.

    • KKK kkkkkkk & after two weeks he came

    • Moyo is a great man watch the space,even him Munangagwa knows

    • He is great n propaganda nt tactics,

  • What is the tym in Mogadishu, do u hide all day or at times

  • Bt kutaura chokwadi Mnangagwa politics anga arohwa naMoyo.only kuti akazoshandisa army zvichisimba bt pastrategy akarohwa.you can undermine Moyo bt this guy Mnangagwa he knows kuti he is threat for sure.he is waiting for that 3 months of arminesty to expire muchaona information ichabuda.

    • These guys were taught a very good lesson, if you wawata too much and the guy you wawating at is zii, pane zviri kuitika. They thought that the Ngwena in the river was a dead floating log. We all know what happened

  • Mambokadzi Perfect Pat

    Moyo you can bark all you like but you will never be reelected into power again so do us a favour and just shut up .

  • Kanongohukura kachigohukura iyo Ngwena zvayo ZETE pachigaro

  • M with you Jonono

  • Hahaha this guy lol

  • declaring war with which army?

  • chero akaibuditsa they were backed by first lady dai wachimo Kaine power

  • Irwai makanyarara. Musatinyaudze. Zvotipa chiiko izvozvo

  • I miss tsenengamu where is he

  • anopenga uyo Come bek to Zimbabwe

  • Wch stragegy # MrTapiwa coz jonzo ws being fronted by dctr stop it bt unfortunately he made an error of judgement nd mistook the crocodile fr a lizard.anobuda bobo padraft ndiye ane upper hand.how cn yu frighten nzou nematombo erekeni. Jonzo did nt realize that the power of the crocodile iz n the water

  • Take a look around our schools health facilities industries roads railway trains public toilets buses buildings etc nothing to smile about we need food on our tables we been down the drain far too long only Jah Jah He knows aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

  • Putsek msoro usina bvudzi

  • Bhanguuu ngiriyo ngiriyo bhanguuu

  • The anguish of being vanquished. The prof has lost relevance..

  • Kanoda kunoburitswa mumwena makari imomo

  • Kamhanza 💪

  • Mhazha

  • nut head

  • Who is going to end it even the oppositions, are campaigning for him

  • Trace this man and arrest him

  • Muripi mukoma J dzokai kumusha

  • Kkkkkk jonzo unoti ndigrace ere uyo anonzi garwe

  • Mr moyo mr ed got full supporþ of the army mind u. U hv bin looting hard. Bring back the money which u stole otherwise u will b in trouble. 3 months is too much. It cud b 2 weeks

  • we not free until everyone is free

  • we not free until everyone is free

  • 😂😂😂😂

  • Kkkk Min of Twitter nyararai henyu. ED akutombodlawo imi muchingoukura. Ende hapana zvaunomuita

  • Hondo is just a bitter man
    His days in paradise are gone he must be a man and accept defeat.

  • Zvakavharana Jonso hapana kwaunodzoka

  • Kkkkki veku hukura hukura kunge mbwa just go ahead and bark to hell

  • Sour grapes

  • Kuvukura. Ini zete kuvata

  • Gara pasi Jona

  • He declare war whilst in exile. If he is brave enough let him confront ED. Shame on him

  • Haiwawo ngaagare pasi msoro wakazara poo hauna chisvinu chauchataura iwe nxaa

  • Apa the whole country is happy that @ProfJNMoyo and Mugabe are gone & he’s busy barking thinking that… https://t.co/WYJdhWOeXq

  • THAT PIC THOUGH LOLS …. chenjera kiss kkk

  • Come back here and say that if you got balls

  • We dnt give a fuck!

  • Loser Musoro unenge banga washaya kwekuenda urikungo vukura gara kuma farms a Grace nyaudza vanhu manga majaira zvi rigalia mazvisuwa phekai mega ikoko Tseke

  • Jonzo toda kukubata.u deserve what Chombo is going thru more than him.ndiwe wakainfluenza Grace kuti ave over ambitious

  • razor blade

    I am not a Munangagwa supporter as such but I would like to think he is better than Moyo any day.
    J. Moyo is a thick chameleon with NO principles at all. All he does is spend time singing for whoever is buttering his bread and writing nonsense that he does not even believe himself. This bitter J. Moyo is the same guy who wrote draconic laws that undermined citizens and encouraged evil Robert Matibili to continue raping our country for a much longer period. Good riddance to bad rubbish!!

  • sarah Mahoka

    Moo hwich war are you declaring on munangagwa? Round 1 Tsholotso declaration. Ngwena 1 Jonso 0
    Round two and final your exulsion and going int exile Ngwena ichtonga Ngwena 5 Jonso 0
    You want some more. Haufi wakahwina pana Ngwena you are too small