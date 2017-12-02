Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa drops Dokora after public outcry

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise | Reuters |

Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa dropped his education minister, a day after reappointing him to a cabinet which gave top posts to senior military officials in what was widely seen as a reward for the army’s role in the removal of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

Lazarus Dokora
Mnangagwa made other changes to the cabinet that his chief secretary Misheck Sibanda called “adjustments to ensure compliance with the Constitution and considerations of gender, demography and special needs”.

Under the Zimbabwean constitution, ministers and their deputies have to be members of parliament, except five who can be chosen for their professional skills and competence. Mnangagwa had named as ministers seven people, including Major-General Sibusiso Moyo as foreign minister and Marshall Perrance Shiri to the sensitive land portfolio, who are not lawmakers.

He replaced primary and higher education minister Lazaraus Dokora with his deputy Paul Mavima. Dokora’s reappointment had caused an outcry from Zimbabweans on social media and radio shows who slammed him for poor performance and undermining the country’s education system.

He also named ZANU-PF lawmaker Petronella Kagonye to the labour and social welfare portfolio, replacing university professor Clever Nyathi who was appointed special advisor in the president’s office on national peace and reconciliation.

Chris Mutsvanga, leader of the powerful war veterans’ association and who was named media, information and broadcast minister, has also been appointed special advisor to the president.

Sworn in as president last Friday after 93-year-old Mugabe quit in the wake of a de facto military coup, Mnangagwa’s cabinet drew criticisms from analysts and Zimbabweans who had expected a more broad-based lineup that marked a break from the Mugabe era.

  • Dokora ngaaende

  • ngaaende Dokora hapana zvaaibatsira kuswero dzidzisa vanaMoslem go go usadzoke achirambidzaChristianity enda usadzoke dofora wemunhu

  • ko kuhealth ndiko kumwe kunobiwa mari zvekuti ongororai Min of health neHSB

  • Dokora go forever mxxxm wauraya education system yedu nxaaa

  • Vana dokora mange mavekungotikanganisira vana vedu nezvimwari zvenyu.

  • No reward for mediocrity..

  • Dont worry vari kutsvairwa vese

  • Magona Shumba uyo haagoni basa

  • Good ridence of bad rubbish he was full of poop turning our education system into mediocresy. We are a Christian country you don’t change our Christian values in schools to pave way to mediocresy and middle east beliefs. Sorry sir we are Christians we will never be Muslims. No disrespect to that religion but not in our country.

  • haaaa papaitwa error pana dokora. ngaende iyeye zvachose. kwasara mumwe fut ipapo

  • ngayende ngayende munhu i…………..ngayende ngayende netundebvu twakeeee

  • Good riddance

  • yeah had to. with all due respect Zimbabwe is a christian nation there was no need for you to introduce Islam to children who are post to go to Christ…you deserved the drop you actually earned it

  • Thank you for listening. Sare Obert Mpofu

  • Next is Chinamasa

  • Hama tingati Dokora ini ndine mibvunzo pama youth atikutambira mari inongoenderana neya teacher iye achiswera hake kubhawa nemahure ministry iyi President ngavanyatsoongorora vaida kubvisa but ghost worker raiwanikwa sei muyouth wa Robert aripo akarara vanhu ava ngavabve pliz hurumende ipe mari vanhu vari pamabasa kwete mbavha honai kwanga kwava naChipanga