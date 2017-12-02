Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Individuals and companies that illegally externalised significant amounts of money from the country are known and will be prosecuted if they do not heed a three-month amnesty extended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week, a senior government official has said.

Emmerson Mnangagwa and Obert Mpofu

Zimbabwe is currently in the grips of a serious foreign currency crisis blamed by the authorities on a wide trade deficit as well as the smuggling of cash to offshore havens.

Last year, the central bank said as much as US$1,8 billion has been funneled out of the country in 2015 alone.

Mnangagwa, sworn in as president last week after former president Robert Mugabe stepped down under pressure from his party and the military, has promised economic reforms and tough action against graft.

On Tuesday, the new president announced a three-month amnesty under which illegally externalised funds could be brought back into the country with no risk of prosecution for those involved.

Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, told reporters that the expiry of the moratorium would be followed by arrests and prosecution of culprits.

“After February, legal action will be taken and arrests will be made. The looters are known,” Sibanda said.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told The Financial Gazette yesterday that the net could catch high-profile individuals, many with political links and some with close ties to the new president.
Mnangagwa’s statement also hinted at the political profiles of targeted offenders.

“Activities linked to Operation Restore Legacy have, among other issues, helped uncover cases where huge sums of money and other assets were illegally externalised by certain individuals and corporates,” Mnangagwa said.

The military operation, which eventually forced Mugabe’s resignation after a week-long stand-off that saw the army effectively taking control of government, targeted the former president’s closest allies.

Announcing the operation on State television in a pre-dawn statement, major general Sibusiso Moyo said the military was targeting “criminal elements” around Mugabe.

The former president was, however, granted amnesty from prosecution, in a deal that eventually secured his exit.

However, former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, taken into captivity by the military in a nocturnal raid on his Harare home, has since been arraigned in court and faces charges of corruption, fraud and criminal abuse of office.

In June, then finance minister Patrick Chinamasa told Parliament that government had commissioned a probe into externalisation of forex.

“We are in touch now with the authorities in countries where our money is being externalised. So, sooner or later, we should have information on who is externalising money,” Chinamasa said.

Mnangagwa, a veteran of successive Mugabe governments, has used his first week in power to strike a different tone from his long-time boss. Critics have long accused Mugabe of condoning graft, especially among his top officials, during his 37 years in power.

Mindful of another criticism leveled at Mugabe, whose governments were typically big, Mnangagwa has also promised to run a leaner, more efficient administration.

“I am currently in the process of putting together a new government structure, which should essentially be leaner,” Mnangagwa told senior government officials in a meeting on Tuesday.

“This, of course, will entail the merging of some line ministries in order to remove functional duplications as well as contain unnecessary expenditures, so as to enhance productivity and efficient delivery of service.”

Mnangagwa is believed to be working on a Cabinet that could halve his predecessor’s. Mugabe’s last administration had 29 Cabinet ministers, three ministers of state, 25 deputy ministers, 10 provincial ministers and 24 permanent secretaries.

This could see the downgrading of some current ministries to departments headed by directors-general, while some, such as the two education ministries, would be combined.

Similarly, the agriculture, land and environment functions look set to be under one ministry. Other portfolios targeted for radical changes, or outright abolition, include foreign affairs, information, information communication technologies, transport and infrastructure development, small to medium enterprise development, youth and indigenisation, women’s affairs, water, cyber crime mitigation, arts, sport and culture as well as local government.

“I want to assure you that no one will be laid off, except those who have reached retirement age. Those whose ministerial posts will be abolished will be re-skilled and reassigned to other areas in the public service,” Mnangagwa said on Tuesday.

“Our people have endured economic hardships for over two decades, and now expect this new government to turn things around, within the shortest time possible.” The Financial Gazette

  • G40 faction looters hokoyo.

    • Wt of lacoste looters such as Super and Obert

    • It depends on whose side you are ,iam still baffled how chombo could be caught while Obert remains .

  • They’re on point

  • Arrest them all

  • T.N hokoyo kkkk

  • The guilty are afraid.

  • Please cde president munangagwa,do away with the issue of bond notes.this is causing problems ranging from price distortions,high rate.selling of money.etc.return the american dollar or adopt the pound.

  • What abt those with more than 2 farms

  • Plz take heed, don’t be like Mzembi who is now saying we were being warned.

  • Bond bond ratiuraya kubussiness

  • Kkkkkkkk you know the criminals and you are giving them a chance to look for another way out.This is funny

  • Tell us if they bring the money. Or its a campaign strategy. Money from chombo and chipanga where is it. Still no info about it. Something doesn’t add up here

    • Wat wud stop thm frm tellin u their progress?Its nt a campain strategy Man!Wud u vote fo them bcoz thy hv recovered money frm Chombo??As fo Chombo n Chipanga their case is still in th courts au nt following up th saga?How wud everythin add up wen ua nt updatin yoself abt wats happenin

    • remanded in custody jst follow the news daily

    • chombo is even begging for mercy whch means he kniws he is guilty

  • 990

    We don’t believe it till Mr Mnangagwa get elected.

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    Manangagwa lost it when he appointed known zanu pf crooks back into his cabinet, we lost faith in him and his words, same old rubbish of only targeting those who oppose president and protecting thieves as long their are bootlicking him, it won’t work, the people who destroyed Zimbabwe are non other than zanu pf big wigs and most of them are still around and been given another opportunity to steal by manangagwa, or to conceal their crimes

  • Itaiyi chimudara nyika inake tinakirwe tese

  • They knew it and just watched them looting…now vovanyengerera kuti vadzose kkkkkkk drama rakapfupi na vz chairo.They have to face prosecution and reclaim the money …..thats the only way to recover it.They even knew the amounts. They cant just suspect that someone akaviga mari yaasingazivi.In other words yhey connived and vakuda ku gadzirira ma campaign ….hameno

    • Panyengererwaa munhu hre apaa nhai mkuru

    • Say that again they have been given an ultimatum

    • There is no persuasive in that statement

    • Who knew n watched t. Ws Mnangagwa a president then o t ws Bob. Mweya weDis dai waparadzwa mamuri mkomaB.

    • @Tawona….take a look into it from outside the ring….remember this guy was once a minister of justice…..these people vanozivana….wait for ma elections….muone zvivhaitika

  • KUTONGA KWARO…gore rino tichawona mahumbwe chaiwo.We are being fooled because this guy is campaigning. Make a mistake and vote for him y’all see the next dictater is coming

    • Ua losing t man he nt campaignin at all rather h is amendin wh t hs nt bn don correctli,Shud h hv let t go lyk tht pple extenalising cash?? Of coz NOt bt saka y au complaining?

  • handiwone chekumirira mbava ini kana ichizivikanwa. if it is a crime pliz mr president jus go and arrest the thugs

  • Looters include Mnangagwa and Chiwenga if we’re not being subjected to a PR exercise just like Mugabe used to do

  • Ini ndakungoda kuti zvinhu zvidzikame ,access to your cash, normal prices. I think voting for mdc will create more starving as these guys will never accept defeat. It looks like garwe has grained morepopularity than tsvangirai.

  • Ras

    Some just kept the money in their bedrooms

  • Known by who???Its an offence .Why are they not prosecuted???

  • Kudzorera loot kunomboda 3mnths here? Dzei?. Ipapo ipapo nhai indava kujaidza mbavha imi.

  • Those who know the looters also looted but may not have looted enough to say they did…

  • Thats sh*t you targeting only G40 looters what abt Lacoste looters ??

  • To be frank enough all Zimbabweans are thieves. Most of us if not everyone is involved in unclear means of surviving caused by our situations. Some of us were corruptly employed. Others are involved in dirty deals. Shop owners are just hiking prices for their personal gains. No one is perfect guys during this era