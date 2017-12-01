Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Two more arrested in Chombo case

By Tendai Rupapa

Two more people – the deputy director of valuations and estate management in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Rejoice Pazvakavambwa (43) and the registrar of valuers Lazarus Chimba (70) – have been arrested on allegations of facilitating the transfer of council property worth $900 000 into ex-Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo’s name.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned this week, arrives at court on to face corruption charges in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 25, 2017. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Chombo’s alleged underhand dealings at council also sucked in former Harare City town planner Psychology Chiwanga. Chombo appeared in court last week before magistrate Mr Elisha Singano and was remanded in custody to December 8. He has since appealed to the High Court for bail. The appeal is still pending.

Chiwanga appeared before Ms Josephine Sande, who remanded him in custody to the same date, while Pazvakavambwa and Chimba appeared before the same magistrate yesterday. They are accused of violating Section 4(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 9:16) and were remanded in custody to today for continuation of bail application.

They are being represented by Messrs Admire Rubaya and Joel Mambara. It is the State’s case that the duo acted in connivance with Chombo, Chiwanga, Iben Francisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi and Elias Choto.

Prosecuting, law officer Mr Edmore Nyazamba alleged that on a date unknown to the State, Chimba wrote a document dated June 13, 2008 to the City of Harare, indicating that he had no objection to a double transfer of a property in Glen Lorne to Aloise Chimeri. He also did not object to Chimeri being given title deeds of the said property, which had been illegally acquired and was sold to him by Chombo.

According to the State, Chimba also influenced Harare City Council to illegally get compensation of the said piece of land, which had been sold by Chombo. Pazvakavambwa, it is alleged, authored another document on June 25 of the same year addressed to City of Harare, confirming that the property had been sold to Chombo.

She further instructed Francisco to transfer the property into Chombo’s name, the court heard. It is further alleged by so doing, Chimba and Pazvakavambwa acted contrary to and inconsistent with their duties as public officers as their actions had the effect of showing favour to Chombo and Chimeri. The Herald

  • Chifamba zesa CEO ndiyo imwe mbavha iyoyo. Ngaabatwe

  • Team yemadhara yakatadzisa Italy kuenda Ku Russia. Ngavasungwe vose

  • And Obert Mpofu is getting promoted for the same crimes…???

  • Names?

  • Robert Mpofu is as guilty as Chombo

  • Obert Mpofu should be arrested too its not fare .

  • Chakachaya this tyme

  • It’s a joke ,the worst criminals like grace and obert remain unscathed.I just wonder what criteria is used to jail thieves.

  • Arrest almost every one in that new cabinet

  • Muchadurana

  • I think for now hatimbovapai nguva sekuti arikutungamira achinja may b vanochinja hunhu hwavo nekuti vachange vachiita nekugadzirisa zvavakatadza kumashure uye apa i think president ED vaiitira kuti semunhu arikuda kubuditsa maresults in six months vanenge vaona zvakakodzera kudzosera vanhu vane ruzivo urwu mu madepartments iwayo bt vachiziva kuti vachange vachitarisa kutiarikukundikana ndeupi then after ma elections vanenge vatove nekuziva kuti asingaitendeupi saka lets not get into decisions so early lets wait and see evry1 deserves a second chance in life

    • This is at national level. We dont need trials waapabasa. Get rid of all old corrupt members or our votes go to the opposition. Our lives are not on hold while we wait to see what is he going to bring

    • Micky you are right bt remember he is doing it kut aratidze his best for six months wobva waisa munhu arikulearner i think aona pakamuremera ipapo saka adzosa vanhu ava kuti anobva aita monitoring yakasimba uye ivo vanhu ava nekuziva kuti pple of zimbabwe havachadi nonsense they try their best to deliver vachigadzirisa their mistakes

    • And remember to take new faces again its a risky also hauzive zvaachabudisa in a short period of time saka apa president vaita inonzi kugona mbavha huirongera

    • Mumwe akapihwa nguva kusvika aaa 37 years

    • George tikutaura zve 6 months tapinda pa election wangu

    • Hakuna zvakadaro varume. 3 7 years was enough for trials..

    • They had 37 years ..what more do they want.

    • Mbavha imbavha chete.pakungoda mdc chete apa zanu yakatokundikana kare.

  • Welcome to real life chombo.kkkk after building a 50 bedroomed house you went on to occupy a prison cell in chikurubhi

  • Im seeing everything as a gimmick why…this whole thing is sounding stage managed..the coming of Walter Mzembi, the release of bhangu and saviour under bob’s exit deal, the whole package given to Bob and conditions on exit, the deadwood cabinet, the military inclusion, amnesty on stolen wealth…everyhing not sounding well and transparent….

    • ….and why is it only Chombo and his past Ministry is charged.we need more real suspects who should return looted public fund’s

  • Haaaaa zvave zvegenesisi mbavha dzakazara munew cabinet siyai Chombo uyu haasi ega mbavha vemazidumbu ana Mpofu vari free wani

  • I would be very interested to know how PC ended up owning large tracts of land in Hre South area around Irvine’s farm.

  • Bt combo haasi ega mbavha kaaa

  • Bt chombo haasi ega akaba mbavha dzese mkati to make it fair

  • Ende hamsati matanga

  • Mxxxxxxxm every corrupt dog lock him coz they dont deserves to be in public

  • Coming close to their master mind .gire

  • What about those who looted in mines and farms. It seems Chombo is the scape goat

  • Chombo’s arrest have more to do with seeking revenge than his looting and I can also c that the judiciary system is already captured

  • Varume murikureva here kuti Chombo chete ndiye aiba nevavakidzani vake?

  • but are they finding it difficult to nail Magaya??

  • Kkkk kutonga kwaro,Everyone conected to Chombo saga will b arested kkkk ,i think ther is a secret behind and Chombo is the most wanted ,muchafira mujere vaChombo

    • chombo arikufira kuti maguard ake aka ambusher masoja nenyaya ye ten million hapana corruption yaari kufira iye chete pambavha dzose kana iwe pafunge

    • Hawu yebo ,thanx ndandisingazive yowee saka ah shame

  • Uuuuuummm guys chombo was finance minister for how long … wht about chinamasa. And now he apoint him again as finance minister. Let go to register to vote guys

  • Pakaipa

  • Kutonga kwaro kkk Everyone Conected u havent started yet

  • Pana onini yekera aifamba nakule BoB ka uyu minister without portolio

  • Vamwe vanhu havapinde denga chokwadi hhhhhhhhhh why do people let other people down imi favava ndichamboenda kwa minister apa he has his own interests dzisinei nemi

  • Who cares we need a government that serves people. Let them give us the right to vote

  • It neva rains bt it pours