Soul Jah Love lauds ED, Chiwenga in song

In addition to fawning over Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, the just-released track titled Garwe also attacks former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is currently battling a salvo of corruption charges as well as under-fire Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) commissioner general Augustine Chihuri.

In keeping with the title Garwe, which is the moniker for the just-installed head of State, the track is predominantly a Mnangagwa praise song.

Part of the song goes:

“Kana vasvika vaMnangagwa, nyika yakunakigwa (Zimbabweans are celebrating ED’s ascendancy to power), yakugadzirwa iyo migwagwa (roads are now being constructed), Topemberera kutonga kweGarwe, roita munyika mufarwe (We are celebrating ED’s rule), Kuti vana vadzoke nyika yedu iGarwe (Zimbabweans are returning from the Diaspora because ED is now in power), yapindira Lacoste hatichatereri maghost (the Lacoste faction has triumphed over the G40 faction in Zanu PF).

Not surprisingly, the song makes reference to widespread allegations that Mnangagwa ate poisoned ice-cream at a Zanu PF rally.

Towards the end of the song, Soul Jah Love sings:

“Harife ne ice-cream Garwe iro, rinosvika kumaextreme (ED won’t succumb to poisoned ice-cream), yapinda Ngwena Zimbabwe yapinda machena (Zimbabwe now a better place because ED is now the president.)

The song projects Chiwenga as a no-nonsense leader.

“Tovatenda General Chiwenga, varamba zvekupenga (Chiwenga doesn’t tolerate nonsense), mauto edu ndiwo akapenga (Our soldiers are top-class.)

Though Chombo is almost down and out politically, Soul Jah Love doesn’t hesitate to stick his big boot into the former Zanu PF secretary for administration.

“Vana Chombo mauto anokoka zvombo (Our soldiers are up in arms against Chombo), tikavaona tinovatema nematombo (If we come across Chombo we will stone him). Haisi type inogadzwa humambo (He is not good enough to be a leader).

It would appear it never rains but pours for Chihuri who was booed during the inauguration of Mnangagwa as president.

The controversial Soul Jah Love infers that Chihuri and members of the police are associated with corrupt activities.

“VaChihuri handina kuziva kuti ndozvamuri, moda kuita mega mari inemumvuri (Chihuri you are selfish; you don’t want fellow citizens to make a lot of money just like you.)

Ironically, the song Garwe comes almost three years after Soul Jah Love sang an equally flattering track for former president Mugabe titled Happy Birthday Baba Mugabe.

In part of the song Soul Jah Love sings:

“Hakuna akaita savo (Baba Mugabe), kusvika tamuwana rambai muripo More life, more time kusvika tawana anepfungwa dzenyu (There is no one like Mugabe. He should remain as president until we find someone equally good; someone who shares his views.)

Soul Jah Love’s Garwe is the latest in an increasing list of songs about the new political dispensation which have been released over the past week.

Most of these songs praise the Zimbabwe Defence Forces who allowed ordinary Zimbabweans to freely take part in demonstrations that eventually forced Mugabe to quit and be replaced by his long-time lieutenant Mnangagwa.

Artistes who have dropped songs celebrating the new era are Zimdancehall artistes Killer T and Sniper Storm, gospel star Shingisai Suluma as well as South Africa-based hip-hop artiste Don Dada.

The songs by Killer T and Sniper Storm are both titled Nyika Yese Irikufara.

Part of Killer T’s song goes:

“Nyika yese irikupembera (The whole country is celebrating). Munhu wese arikufara (Everyone is happy). Kana masoja agara atiudza kuti hakuna anosara (The army said everyone should participate in the removal of Mugabe from the presidency.)”

Sniper Storm, who calls himself the general, sings:

“Masoja apinda patown zvikanzi mapurisa rovai shoes (The soldiers moved into the city centre and displaced members of the police)…Vanhu arikuita madiro aJojina. Tinovatenda masoja edu. Tinovatenda vaChiwenga, tinovatambira bho ED mutungamiri wedu (The people are beside themselves with joy. We are grateful to Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.)”

On the other hand, the songs by United States of America-based Suluma and Zimbabwe-born Don Dada are more subtle.

In Pano Patasvika, the veteran gospel artiste sings:

“Zvino tavepano hatichadzokeri sure. (Now that we have got this far we should remain forward-looking.) Fambai rwendo rurefu. Shingai tichasvikayo. Mwari tungamirai pano tasvika. (Let us remain steadfast on this long journey because we will reach our destination with God’s guidance.”)

Don Dada’s track is called Kubatana Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe-born rapper attracted national attention in South Africa after he was granted the rights to compose the official 2017 Nelson Mandela Day song titled Viva Mandela. DailyNews