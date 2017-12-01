Under the Sledgehammer: The keys to State House reside in the barracks and not ballot boxes

By Tambanavo Chamanyawi

All red lights are flashing continuously in Zimbabwe! The dashboard is rubicund. Isn’t this a genuine cause of concern? We all witnessed it and clapped hands as our worst fears were getting confirmed. A suspicion we had for all along has just come to pass.

Elections have never been a currency of power transfer in Zimbabwe. And the bullet is. Yes! The bullet is still the exchange of power transmission in Zimbabwe. Robert Mugabe got his power through the trigger, even though he never pulled one.

He somehow managed to control it since 1970s. The same gun however took power away from Bob in November 2017 and handed to ‘The Croc’ Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The guys in camouflage made it clear that keys to The State House reside in their barracks and not ballots boxes. By the time these military fellows made it clear that they won’t be handing over the State House keys any time soon, to a ‘civilian stooge’ without war credentials Chamanyawi thought they had smoked their dirty socks. This statement is still standing.

Chamanyawi is still to receive a retraction of this threat. And Ngwena has completely militarised the Zimbabwe cabinet by rewarding generals with ministerial appointments. Even Perrance Shiri and Victor Matemadanda are cabinet ministers. And of course Major-General Sibusiso Moyo made it to cabinet. What about Chiwenga? Your guess is just as good as Chamanyawi’s.

And the rest of the team are the same dead wood now with different hair-cuts. Even Lazarus Dokora bounced back in the same position. With The Croc firmly in charge of the only pond where we all draw our survival from only the services of a strong tsikamutanda can get the Lacoste out of the water. Vapinda vapinda zvemakore ese.

Fallacious talk of free and fair elections in 2018 only serves to display how much we are out of tune with reality. All talks of inclusivity have come to naught as Ngwena stuck to his Lacostists and kept mhanduuu (Machinja) at bay. Chamanyawi understands that elections would go ahead next year as planned, but Ngwena shall emerge putting on the ‘straight presidential jacket.’

In any case it is clear that Mugabe had been putting on this straightjacket for some time at the philanthropy of Ngwena. When Bob eventually got carried away and crossed the Rubicon, it only took Ngwena two weeks to send his boss packing from the State House. He executed it so wittily compelling pastors to fall over each other rushing to bless the ‘coup.’

Even the masses marched to support the ‘legal coup.’ Our own courts found the ‘coup’ to be very legal. SADC was sent off rail occasionally barking bitter sweet nothings as Ngwena took charge and shoving Gushungo aside with speed and precision.

Ngwena literally told SADC to go to hell in a nifty manner that even made SADC to start looking forward for that trip to hell. The speed at which the Zanu PF turncoats switched allegiance from Dr. Amai to Ngwena even shocked their wives and children.

Nothing had prepared them for the change. Simon Khaya-Moyo changed turned mid-air. He conveniently started singing Mnangagwa praise choruses while he was still holding Mugabe’s hymn book. The ‘obedient son’ of Mugabe, Obert Mpofu became disobedient over-night and stabbed his trusting father in the back. They were both rewarded with serious cabinet posts.

This ‘pasi nemhanduuuuu’ fellow can’t be honestly expected to ‘lose power’ next year through an election. What is becoming increasingly clear is that it was easier for MDC to take power next year from Mugabe than Ngwena. Isn’t clear that Ngwena’s political gymnastics include bending laws without breaking them? If there is any fool who expect a change of guard next year, ngaamuke abike doro, ati kumudzimu yake musandipa hope dzakadiyi.

Chamanyawi doesn’t expect the Generals to risk jail by accepting any character with the potential to ‘reverse gains of their November 2017 revolution.’ Friends in the MDC circles vari kuridza mhere. Vakwetsura rukunga. They confided to Chamanyawi that cold shivers were running down the spines of the Party leadership. They are complaining about a more vicious and attentive ‘Croc’ at the gate. Even those who made it to cabinet were made to submit detailed CVs and motivational letters for consideration for the limited ministerial positions available.

Ngwena slashed the bloated government to 22 ministries, much to the pleasure of Zimbabweans and international community. The template of the official motivation letter which Chamanyawi managed to glance at last night is placing more emphasis on measurable deliverables with timelines. Kusiyana kwaMasamba ka uko. Vaisimwa Joko vawana kuneTanganda.

There are chances that Ngwena might deliver on bread and butter issues, enticing people to forget about Party politics. Hundreds of white farmers might be sweet-talked back to their land literally jump-starting Agro-based industries. Will Perence Shiri manage that?

Overt signs of international public goodwill accompanied by the re-opening of credit lines might turn Ngwena into a real mudhara wakauya.