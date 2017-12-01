Musiiwa’s body expected today

By Abigail Mawonde

The body of former Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Aldrin Musiiwa, who died in Dublin, Ireland, while attending a Global Human Resources Conference, is expected to arrive in the country today before burial on Sunday.

He was 51.The Health and Child Care Ministry confirmed the development on its social media pages.

“The body will arrive tomorrow (today) at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, where it will be taken to a funeral parlour.

“There will be a church service at the parlour on Saturday then we will proceed to his CC Molina Farm Plot No. 80 in Kadoma, where he will be buried on Sunday,” said the family spokesperson, Mr Joseph Musiiwa, who was quoted by the ministry.

Dr Musiiwa had visited Ireland on Government business.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Brigadier-General Dr Gerald Gwinji described the late Honourable Musiiwa as a passionate medical practitioner.

“Dr Musiiwa worked diligently and often beyond the call of duty in improving children’s health care services, including their upkeep, immunisation, nutrition, just to mention a few,” said Dr Gwinji.

Dr Musiiwa served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Chakari constituency since 2013.

Dr Musiiwa is survived by his wife and five children. The Herald