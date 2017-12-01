Mnangagwa names senior military officials to cabinet posts

Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed senior military officials to top posts in his new cabinet and chose a veteran cabinet minister to head the finance ministry.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president last Friday after 93-year-old Robert Mugabe quit under pressure from the army.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, announced the new ministers appointed by Mnangagwa in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The new appointments are with immediate effect.

Mnangagwa appointed Patrick Chinamasa to the finance and economic development ministry. Chinamasa has been in acting capacity in that portfolio since November 27.

Obert Mpofu was appointed home affair and culture minister, Air Marshall Perrance Shiri (lands, agriculture and rural resettlement), Lazarus Dokora retained in the primary and secondary education ministry, while David Parirenyatwa was also not affected in the health and child care ministry.

Kembo Mohadi was moved from state security to defence, security and war veterans.

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, who made an announcement live on television and radio that the military had taken over on November 15, was appointed foreign affairs minister.

Kazembe Kazembe was appointed sports, arts and recreation minister, Mike Bimha retained the industry and commerce portfolio, only that enterprise development aspect was added to it.

Small and medium enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni was moved to women and youth affairs, while professor Amon Murwira, a new face, was appointed higher education, science and technology development minister.

July Moyo, a top Mnangagwa ally in the ruling Zanu PF party, was appointed local government, public works and national housing minister, while Supa Mandiwanzira retained the information communication technology ministry, but with cyber security added to it.

The labour and social welfare ministry went to Professor Clever Nyathi, as Joram Gumbo retained the transport and infrastructural development ministry.

Winston Chitando got the mines and mining development ministry and Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri retained the environment, water and climated portfolio.

Priscah Mupfumira, who was kicked out of government in the last cabinet reshuffle a few weeks ago, bounced back as tourism and hospitality minister, while Simon Khaya Moyo, previously with the information, media and broadcasting services ministry, was moved to energy and power development.

Firebrand Chris Mutsvangwa took over from Khaya Moyo, whereas Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who was appointed acting foreign affairs minister on November 27, the same day Chinamasa had been appointed in acting capacity was appointed minister of state for presidential affairs and monitoring government programmes.

Mnangagwa appointed as provincial affairs ministers Angeline Masuku (Bulawayo), Mirriam Chikukwa (Harare), Martin Dinha (Mashonaland Central), Webster Shamu (Mashonaland West) and David Musabayana (Mashonaland East).

Appointments to the provincial affairs ministries were Cain Mathem (Matabeleland North), Abednico Ncube (Matabeleland South), Josaya Hungwe (Masvingo), Owen Ncube (Midlands), Monica Mutsvangwa, wife of Christopher, (Manicaland) as well as Christopher Mushphwe, who was appointed minister if state for government scholarships in the President’s Office.

On deputy ministers, Mnangagwa appointed Terence Mukupe (finance and economic development), Davis Marapira (lands, agriculture and rural resettlement), Paul Mavhima (primary and secondary education), Victor Matemadanda (war veterans), Pupurayi Togarepi (youth affairs) and Joshua Malinga (social welfare).

