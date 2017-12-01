Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa names senior military officials to cabinet posts

Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed senior military officials to top posts in his new cabinet and chose a veteran cabinet minister to head the finance ministry.

Zimbabwe's then acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and his wife Auxilia (R) attend the funeral ceremony of Peter Chanetsa at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, on January 7, 2017.
Former governor Peter Chanesta died on January 2, 2017. / AFP / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president last Friday after 93-year-old Robert Mugabe quit under pressure from the army.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, announced the new ministers appointed by Mnangagwa in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The new appointments are with immediate effect.

Patrick Chinamasa, as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning;

Obert Mpofu, as the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture;

Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement;

Dr Lazarus Dokora, as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education;

Dr David Parirenyatwa, as the Minister of Health and Child Care;

Kembo Mohadi, as the Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans;

Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs;

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade;

Kazembe Kazembe, as Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation;

Dr Mike Bimha, as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development;

July Moyo, as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing;

Sithembiso Nyoni, as Minister of Women and Youth Affairs;

Professor Amon Murwira, as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development;

Supa Mandiwanzira, as Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security;

Professor Clever Nyathi, as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare;

Dr Joram Gumbo, as Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development;

Winston Chitando, as Minister of Mines and Mining Development;

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as Minister of Environment, Water and Climate;

Priscah Mupfumira, as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry;

Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, as Minister of Energy and Power Development;

Chris Mutsvangwa, as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Government Programmes.

Ministers of State for the Provinces

Angeline Masuku, as Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan;

Miriam Rutendo Chikukwa, as Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan;

Monica Mutsvangwa, as Minister of State for Manicaland;

Martin Tafara Dinha, as Minister of State for Mashonaland Central;

Webster Shamu, as Minister of State for Mashonaland West;

David Musabayana, as Minister of State for Mashonaland East;

Ndabazekaya Giyilitshe Cain Mathema, as Minister of State for Matabeleland North;

Abednico Ncube, as Minister of State for Matabeleland South;

Josiah Dunira Hungwe, as Minister of State for Masvingo; and

Owen Ncube, as Minister of State for Midlands.

Dr Christopher Mushohwe, as Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office.

Deputy Ministers

Terence Mukupe, as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development;

Davis Marapira, as Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement;

Professor Paul Mavima, as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education;

Victor Matemadanda; as Deputy Minister for War Veterans;

Pupurayi Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs;

Joshua Malinga, as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare.

African News Agency and Independent Foreign Service

  • This is “a coup” prize giving day

  • Next thing he will appoint Mugabe as minister of Youth

  • The cabinet is hogwash and i believe as zimbos let us not be abused and taken for a ride by Zanupf th… https://t.co/XUJHtS6Rsj

  • yaah! That’s very correct to restore order 👊

  • Very dissapointed

  • What this transition means is that it aims to reorganise the military matrix by effectively retiring the otherwise problematic army top brass via the civilian government. Granted, the outcome is good for the opposition alliance ahead of elections in 2018. This time, I don’t foresee resistance to victory by opposition in the next elections since securocrats have been shafted. It’s a good outcome, but what is required now is for voter registration campaigns to be intensified.

    • You really believe Zanu PF would reform itself out of power? That the generals did what they did just so they could guarantee an opposition victory?

    • The army generals’ terms were almost about to end, as per the constitution. They had to be retired, one way or the other. Cabinet posts in a transitional government will be a good exit package, rather than just being shafted and threatened with arrest, which was the source of their confrontation with Mugabe.

    • And the serving soldiers appointed to cabinet? Will they resign instantly because I distinctly remember reading a section in our constitution which clearly forbade serving military officials from being appointed to civilian institutions except in times of emergencies. We are not in an emergency and the generals themselves have stated so.

    • Zimbabwe Journalistsa they couldnt allow themselves to be ordinary citizens look now they are ministers they arent going anywhere you will be shocked to see Chiwenga made VP

    • #TorySithole, the transitional government is only up to early next year. Remember these guys were already on their way out, but they needed a soft-landing and a “good exit package”. Mugabe failed to honour that, instead he and his wife threatened them with arrest. These guys were central in military decisions that made elections a mere formality in the past, so their whittling down to civilian matters removes a stumbling block to acceptance of an electoral victory by the opposition.

  • U.S, uk and others have politicians with military backgrounds. Whats special about zim? Lets focus on… https://t.co/9HbqcXBeuz

  • Mdc iri kufushura

  • I was waiting for this moment to those who were seeing a transformed angel in #EDM

    • We knew they wont be much change as much as we celebrate the fall of Bob, but change shall come lets see if the problem was Mugabe

    • Me too. MaZimbo anovaraidzika zvinonzwisa tsitsi. Kutotukirira opposition kunge ndiyo yakamboondonga nyika yacho.

    • @Wizzy taura hako.

  • This is a reward in the light of recent coup. But the calculations are ill timed, and a big blow to democracy. No adequate representation of woman and youths, I can foresee another disaster.

  • Nxaaa matuzvi aya….takamira we’re not going anywhere ne zanu pf yenyu iyi

  • Hapna kufara kwatakaita apa back to Mugabe regime…..So disappointed

  • Revolutions ar simpl mismanagements followd by e movin bek of e sam ambitions and corruptions in2 e s… https://t.co/5EyR9XBazh

  • Thanks mnangagwa u have lost 2018 votes already. Kwaksss

  • Vachingohukura isu tichitonga pasi nemanduuuuu,zvinorevei izvozvo,Jahphrazah akimbaa kutonga kwaro ikaita natiomnal anthem ndokutonga kwacho,even tikavota opposition i wine ma elections ha iyi team aive pachigaro,kunyeba Zimbabwe ndeye zanu vechichinjana zvavo

  • Nyaya iripo kubvisa Zanu Pf zvachose

  • Toibvisa sei Zanu Pf zvachose. Kuenda ku, election tinovhotera mdc t

  • Its the same old thieves that we have had for years. ED recycled human waste thinking it would come out smelling like roses. If it smells like shit it is shit. What a damp squib and sham! Our suffering continues until we remove these looters.

  • this is bullshit at its worst, same old dirty pigs, zim is too small and too poor we should have a max of 15 ministers, 1 deputy president, they should only be parliament, no need for senate… zanu is still zanu, the struggle and suffering continues…

  • What you thought the coup was for everybody? It was just ZanuPF cleaning its house otherwise it is still the same ZanuPF

  • padzinotungana dzemudanga mahwani anenge atanga..singing

  • Mmmm Dokora uyo

  • Don’t mistake a new hair cut wth a new heard . #,fact!!

  • Robert paaiti muchandidemba aiziva kwazvaienda

  • same old thieves

  • Literally we are miles away from change, but this is an davantage for MDC.

  • 😂😂😂😂😂 What do the idiots who were already writing off the opposition because their messiah was going to wave his magic wand say now?

  • This is a very big blow.we are very much disapointed by recycle useless Cabinet ministers like Chinamasa who was in Forefront at the closure of Shabanie Mine so my appeal is let Munangagwa revisit the list and appoint ministers based on proffesionalism not political muscles

    • like he promised now he is doing the opposite

  • this gvt will never give up power and will never improve the economy our only real option is to change citizenship

  • Mukuru wema Youths is almost 59years old kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Army muhurumende

  • Chiwenga vice president

  • chinozivikanwa kurova vanhu chete apa.

  • sisi gire vanga vari right ku appointer vapfanha

  • People’s wills please minister not to be greedy those hungry for top post just come down and work as a unit

  • A washed hyena remains the same. ZANU cleaned their house and people were celebrating. Now this cabinet. Is it worth celebrating. Arny chiefs in ministerial position. Rise of a new dictator and army rule. Dance again

  • Maybe the press statement read by Chiwenga was difficult to understand for all those opposed to ED’s cabinet. It was cleaning bad element in ZANUPF and government who took advantage to destroy the party within due to Mugabe’s advanced age….I didn’t read that they was going to be s government of national unity. Thus why elections are going ahead. Its the same re cycled old guards under a new leader with different ideas. He is in charge and can never go back to an old man like Mugabe for advise. Ed had done his homework while in Zanupf. Its game on. Opposition start preparing for 2018 elections. If the opposition thought there will be another quickie with Zanupf..thus will be a breach of democratic principal to good governance. We don’t want a One Party State.

  • Imbai kutonga kwaro gamba tiende, Ngoma ndiyo ndiyo pakasiira Mugabe ipapo zanu izanu chete hapana chinochinja apa. Vanhu kufara vakadzi muchitorwa mafotos nemauto tichikuonai hedu, pamwe vamwe vanemimba so dzakabata 21 November pedzezvo madzoserwa futi kuti old Zimbabwe.

    • Taura hko iwe.pakasiirwa namugabe muchatoti paiva nan.ndatenda hngu

    • Kkkkk kwanzi vamwe vanenhumbu dza21 November

  • We are screwed.Do u think these military people will accept defeat if Zanu loses.Anyway Munangagwa can not be expected to be loyal to the peopthebecause we are not the ones who put him in power.He is a Zanu PF president so he has to be loyal to his party.Isu totosimba kuvhota next year

    • you are good at seeing what is happening at and say it as it is.ndoona ma post ako ku group

  • I once said…mukanyanyofara..muchafarira nen’anga inobata mai uroyi..these guys are sounding like they want to serve their interests though I also tend to agree with ZimbabweJournalistsa’s view…lets register to vote good people

  • Remember zanu was formed in thuggery manner whereby leaders takes it all they even through each other in pits in Mozambique for gals

  • ZANU PF must go

  • The most surprising part is the surprise Zimbabweans show every time Zanu Pf screws them over. Ticha Kakaman Callans Calm Mhuka Tonde Cctmg Mhike Nketa Kenneth Tariro Nyaunzwi

  • Kkkkkkkk sunga jombo tiyendeeeee iwe musoja iweeeeee

  • Yakanaka yakadaro mdhara simudzaaaaaa kuti kete

  • worried_zimbo

    yaaaaaaa futhi yaaaaaaa, asazi, this is just terrible, opposition parties must quickly put themselves together, this is an opportunity when election time comes, hope they are all seeing that.

  • We are under military rule period!
    What a mess we are in!!!! Paying school tuition nembududzi!
    Aaaah!

    Tibatsirei tenzi!

  • He is just a tortoise on a fence pole.Military is solely in charge of everything.

  • People must act like they are happy kungovarasisa vasaita yavo iya pamavotes tozowachisana ipapo

  • North Korea,chaiyo

  • James Bond

    Lets take our country back! Register to vote! Next year, we want real freedom!!

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    Shame, a slap on the face of Zimbabwe people

  • Change future plans again. Going back to the drawing table .

  • Mnangagwa will be Mnangagwa nothing will change.