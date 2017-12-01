Komphela praise for Hadebe

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has charmed his Kaizer Chiefs coach, Steve Komphela, who said the lanky defender has a bright future at Amakhosi.

A foot injury delayed Hadebe’s debut until last week’s goalless draw with AmaZulu at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

Hadebe started again in the 1-1 stalemate with Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, playing alongside Siyabonga Ngezana and Daniel Cardoso at the back, and in the process keeping Bafana Bafana defender Erick Mathoho on the bench.

“Based on his performances, he was calmer against Free State Stars and more decisive. You can see it’s a player that built on the confidence he got in the first match.

I thought he played well against AmaZulu and even against Stars he came through nicely. There are quite a number of things he does very well in helping the team. One could only anticipate or think there’s only a bright future for him at Chiefs,” Komphela told Kickoff.com.

Hadebe hooked up with former Chicken Inn teammate Edmore Chirambadare as well as former Warriors teammate Willard Katsande at Amakhosi.

Chiefs’ next game will be in Port Elizabeth against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 6.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders’ shot stopper Tapuwa Kapini has advised young Prince Dube to be patient at Supersport United where he is yet to make his debut after joining the Caf Confederation Cup losing finalists during the second transfer window from Bosso.

“He just needs to be patient, but when he gets a chance, he needs to grab it with both hands. I saw him once and he was in good shape when we had a game against them and I told him that the only way he can play was through hard work and know why he is here in South Africa.

I told him that he must not be like some players who come here and play one season and then they are finished,” said Kapini. The Chronicle