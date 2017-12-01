Kapini’s heart bleeds for Bosso

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders eccentric goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini, has expressed sadness at the deteriorating performances of the Bulawayo giants that saw them finishing the season in sixth position, a distant 25 points from champions, FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane outfit grabbed their maiden league title on the last day of the season following a 2-0 win over Chapungu United at Ascot Stadium on a day that Highlanders chose to blow a golden opportunity presented to them by their outgoing principal sponsor BancABC.

BancABC had promised to give the players a golden handshake as a parting shot if they beat Caps United, but they only managed a 1-1 draw.

Now based in South Africa where he turns out for Highlands Park in the National First Division, Campos, as he was affectionately known during his days at the once mighty Bulawayo giants, said it was taboo for a big team like Highlanders to finish outside the top four and called for a complete overhaul of the club.

“How can a team as big as Highlanders fail to finish in the top four? Something is not right and while having youngsters is the way to go, we also need experienced players in that team to guide the young players.

Look at FC Platinum, they brought on board the likes of Mkhokheli Dube and Takesure Chinyama and went on to win the league. I am saddened when my team struggles like this. Something must be done quickly to get the team back on track,” said Kapini.

Kapini spent six years at Highlanders and won the league title on three occasions in 2001, 2002 and the last league title Bosso lifted in 2006 before leaving for Platinum Stars in the South African Absa Premiership.

During his days at Bosso, the club’s worst finish in a season was in 2005 when they ended third behind Caps United and Masvingo United.

The club’s rich history hit a new low this weekend when it failed to provide a Soccer Star of the Year finalist. The Chronicle