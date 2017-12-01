Chitembwe tips Chafa

Chafa and the league’s top goal-scorer Dominic Chungwa were the two CAPS United players, who made it to the calendar following an election by a panel of football journalists, coaches and team captains earlier this week.

The Soccer Star of the Year and his two runners-up will be announced at a banquet set for December 8 in the capital and Chitembwe believes Chafa has done well to earn the top gong.

“I have my own way of analysing things unfortunately I did not have enough time to also assess and analyse the performance of these other players,” Chitembwe said.

“But personally for me I thought Devon had a great, great season. When I’m looking at his contribution especially to my team it was immense. He was one kind of player that we really needed in most of our games.

“I also believe he is one player who played most of our games. I thought his performance in the Champions League was out of this world and even his performance in the domestic league, he was one leading light and for me he was outstanding.”

Chitembwe added: “I am very happy for Devon and Chungwa for making onto the calendar. We are talking of two players that were written off in some football sections. But I think they deserve to be part of the elite they worked very well during the course of the season.”

The Makepekepe coach felt all the other players that made it on the calendar deserved the recognition.

“I think all the players that have been included are deserving group of players. They are there obviously on merit and I think they had great season, very splendid performances,” he said.

Chafa will face stiff competition from such players like FC Platinum duo of Rodwell Chinyengetere and Kelvin Moyo who led the platinum miners to their maiden league title this year.

There are also players like Dynamos’ pair of Ocean Mushure and Cameroonian Christian Ntouba.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have three players in Tichaona Mabvura, Qadr Amini and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Chicken Inn’s Moses Jackson and veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu complete the list. DailyNews