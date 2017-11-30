Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Tsvangirai in GNU dilemma

1,462 65

By Fungi Kwaramba and Blessings Mashaya

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the formation of an inclusive Cabinet that could help unite the nation’s deeply-divided citizens.

Morgan Tsvangirai vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
Morgan Tsvangirai vs Emmerson Mnangagwa

According to MDC insiders, Tsvangirai has been in constant touch with emissaries from Mnangagwa, who is keen on having the former prime minister’s proxies in his Cabinet in a bid to refresh the poisoned political atmosphere fuelling the current economic malaise.

This could be contributing to the inordinate delays in the announcement of a new Cabinet — the first by Mnangagwa since he took the oath of office on Friday last week.

Currently, Mnangagwa is operating with an interim Cabinet comprising two ministers — Patrick Chinamasa (Finance) and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Foreign Affairs) — amid indications that a new team could be in place by Monday once the discussions have been finalised.

MDC legislator for Zengeza Simon Chidhakwa told the Daily News this week that Tsvangirai disclosed to his inner circle prospects of an inclusive arrangement but was left in a dilemma after he failed to get the buy-in from lieutenants.

“There were mixed feelings over the matter because some believe that it is not wise for us to involve ourselves because we risk losing value before elections.

Others, however, think we can come in as long as we are guaranteed that far-reaching reforms around issues to do with elections and the people’s liberties, including civil and political are guaranteed,” said Chidhakwa — a close associate of Tsvangirai.

“In view of the mixed feelings expressed, the president said it was imperative that we prepare for elections hence he emphasised the need to escalate our voter registration drive.”

Tsvangirai was expected to escalate his consultations to the party’s national executive before the end of the week to get a cue on whether the MDC should be part of the inclusive arrangement, which does not seem to include opposition parties that have no representation in Parliament.

MDC insiders said Tsvangirai is under pressure from many quarters to work with Mnangagwa, including from his wife Elizabeth and the wife of the commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Constantino Chiwenga.

Marry Chiwenga and Elizabeth, who were not picking up their phones yesterday, are close friends and together played a major role when Tsvangirai was assisted by government to foot his medical bills last year.

Tsvangirai is now increasingly frail, having been diagnosed with cancer of the colon last year.

Due to his age and ill-health, the MDC leader appears to be amenable to an inclusive arrangement to enable him to fend for his family and pay for his medical costs.

Intelligence reports gleaned by Reuters revealed recently that Mnangagwa, a lawyer by profession, was as early as last year willing to work with the opposition and on that score he has support of the military, which propelled him to power.

At his inauguration last week, the president pledged to unite the country, which has been polarised for decades along political lines.

His unifying speech led many to speculate that time had come for the country’s major political parties, chiefly Zanu PF and the MDC, to work together to heal the wounds inflicted on the nation by Robert Mugabe’s ruinous rule that stretched over 37 years.

Although critics are sceptical about Mnangagwa’s sincerity towards the opposition amid suspicions that he could be a clone of his predecessor, having served Mugabe for nearly six decades, he has so far proved naysayers wrong.

Tsvangirai, who attended Mnangagwa’s inauguration last Friday, told Studio 7 on Monday night that he was willing to engage Zanu PF on the subject but expressed concern over the little time remaining before elections, which must be held before the end of August 2018.

“It was good for us to form a unity government but taking into consideration the time which is left before elections, it doesn’t make sense.

He (Mnangagwa) must complete (the) few months which are left. It was good for us to work together and take our country forward but for now, it can be problematic because it will create division by picking certain people to be included in his government,” Tsvangirai was quoted saying.

The Daily News can report that in as much as Tsvangirai is willing to engage Mnangagwa on the issue, he has his work cut out as his party is divided right through the middle chiefly because of personal considerations.

Two schools of thought have emerged in the MDC.

On the one hand, there is a section which feels that Mnangagwa needs the MDC’s support to take the country forward following more than three decades of ruinous economic policies by Mugabe.

But this is being resisted by another group which feels that if Mnangagwa is to score on the economic front, it would weaken the MDC’s chances of forming the next government after the 2018 elections.

This group also feels strongly that going into bed with Mnangagwa’s administration would legitimise Zanu PF’s controversial electoral victories of the past and play into the hands of critics who have always accused the party of political flip-flopping.

The MDC has always protested that Zanu PF has been rigging previous elections and therefore was ruling illegitimately.

Those belonging to this school of thought were even against the idea of Tsvangirai attending Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium as they feared that the MDC would be swallowed by Zanu PF without any gains of its own.

The MDC leader is currently at loggerheads with a number of senior party members who are against the idea of working with Mnangagwa.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu was yesterday emphatic against the establishment of a unity government, echoing misgivings shared by many in the country’s biggest opposition who feel that they will not be accommodated on “the gravy train”.

“Right now, we are more concerned with mobilising Zimbabweans to come out and register to vote during the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise. Our eyes are firmly on the elections that will be held next year.

We are also busy pushing for the putting into place of electoral reforms that will guarantee an even playing field in order to produce a free and fair election,” said Gutu.

“Let me put it more bluntly: There are no talks for the formation of a GNU 2 or whatever you would like to call it.

Elections will be held in the next few months and we are pretty confident of winning these elections and proceeding to form the next government if the elections are free and fair,” he added.

Ahead of Mnangagwa’s inauguration, Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Chinamasa told the Daily News that the ruling party was not averse to a unity government.

“We can only achieve that when we work with everyone regardless of political affiliation because what government will do will affect everyone so there is need for consensus with stakeholders, including the opposition on fundamental issues of policy so that we can engage the outside world with one voice,” said Chinamasa who is the interim Finance minister.

Chinamasa said people had “wrongly” interpreted the statement he made two weeks ago at the end of the Zanu PF central committee meeting, which resolved to recall Mugabe from government.

“Those who portrayed a picture of us as Zanu PF saying we can do it all alone misquoted me because what I said then was that the processes underway in Zanu PF are an internal issue and I do not envisage how the opposition can help us in that regard not that we don’t need them in national development,” Chinamasa clarified. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Why behind the scenes ???

  • Kkkkkkk haaa nonsense Save all the way

  • Kkkkkkk haaa nonsense Save all the way

  • Inoita

  • Inoita

  • Behind the scenes for what. Time is running out

  • Behind the scenes for what. Time is running out

  • Hoo

  • Hoo

  • Good idea , GNU is the one

  • Good idea , GNU is the one

  • Save if you refuse this offer from ED that’s the end of your political career.

  • Save if you refuse this offer from ED that’s the end of your political career.

    • Very true, vanhu vaenda naED, Tsvangirai must see that

    • Haa hakuna kwavaenda

    • Well focused ppl won’t ditch Tsvangirai

    • ED watitora moyo hake ndoochokwadi

    • Mogiza just b that little tick that hangs on a cow for its survival, ED is now the man of the moment, without him, u have very slim chance of survival nomatter whatever political intensive care unit the pple put u in

  • Let’s put our political affiliations aside, people do not eat party names, whether zanu or MDC people don’t really care, what we want is a government which delivers according to its promises

  • Let’s put our political affiliations aside, people do not eat party names, whether zanu or MDC people don’t really care, what we want is a government which delivers according to its promises

    • Let ED deliver alone for now then people will choose their own President next year

    • @Patson,rume rimwe harikombi churu.United we stand ,divided we fall.

    • Kana akambokomba Mugabe ngaakombezve nyika kkkkkkkk. Anyway his tenure is very short tozobatsirana asarudzwa nevanhu sezvo iyezvino chiri chinhu chavo sekutaura kwaChinamasa

    • What we want is unity and development embraced in one blanket of democracy not parties or party names.we have suffered for too long, we need peace.zim unite.thank you

  • Why unity govt.west has a new friend and he is in power,and it’s ED. MDC is now relevent,vaakungotoitira matumbu avo

  • Why unity govt.west has a new friend and he is in power,and it’s ED. MDC is now relevent,vaakungotoitira matumbu avo

    • ED is interim president, the deadline according to constitution for election is September2018, so no meaningful change can be brought in that short space of time, hence discussion about inclusive govt to stabilise economy. Otherwise no investor will bring huge investment when elections are about 9months away

    • ED wenyu uyu muchamutuka very soon

  • GNU Save rangarira pekutanga GNU after election not now its too early for that.

  • GNU Save rangarira pekutanga GNU after election not now its too early for that.

  • It makes sense given that the President is mum on his cabinet given that its now a week after his inauguration

  • It makes sense given that the President is mum on his cabinet given that its now a week after his inauguration

  • Zvakarongeka

  • Good move, what we want is a better Zimbabwe

  • of course that would be MDC’s chance to be in government because I don’t see them winning any elections if ED is going to revive the economy and ensure people’s freedoms. Instead it is actually good for Zimbabweans to suspend this election zeal which has divided the people and caused all these problems we are in. Most if not all of the problems we are facing are a result of this election vibe. The chaotic land reform was done to weaken the MDC (this again is an election thing) The sanctions and other measures against Zim were a result of elections. The inclusive government was disbanded because of Jonathan Moyo and his election things which led Jealous Mawarire to approach the high court with a petition to compel the then president to call for elections. Since the formation of MDC, people became divided and a lot of violence and bloodshed took place as political parties fought to win elections. In 2013 to date there were fights in the ruling party and no economic issues were addressed as people positioned themselves to win elections. Many people are now displaced and others ran away from their mother land because of elections. Zimbabweans lets wake up and see that there is no progress in elections, we have done them, we have seen them but at the moment we want peace and progress we can’t be a nation of disputes about election things. All the repressive laws they talk about were put in place so as to out do each other in preparation for elections. The unity government is the way to go and include all major political players for at least 3 or 4 years and work for the good of our nation. The ordinary people are suffering as the few politicians are talking of elections. Yes it is a constitutional process but we have some ways to solve our long time problems of the economy we have gone through 2 decades of no progress and all we have heard was every jargon to do with elections, elections this elections that we are tired of that. I rest my case.

    • Wabaya dede nemumukanwa

    • Wangu usanyepe….kana uchida wait n see 2018 MDC ibato guru baba to an extend yekut mwana vangu chaiye haado kunzwa zvezanu pf anobva achema

    • Mr mnangagwa varikuziva zvavarikuita zanu can never ever revive economy alone without mdc…

  • The only way MDC wl ever govern is thru gnu, aSad reality

  • Welcome move to those who want Zimbabwe to move forward but very unfortunate to selfish ones who wants to enrich themselves whilst most ordinary people languish in abject poverty. Ndivo vatinoti pasi navo vanhu vazere nehutsinye vanobira vanhu vakasvinura masikati zuva rakacheka nyika. Unonzwa vachiti havadi unity sezvinonzi zvimapato zvavo zvinosviniwa zvikabuda mabasa.

  • That’s a very welcome move

  • Veduweeka let this be true

  • Save take this offer bt on 1st vice president.

  • Aaaaa nhai akarambavisu tobvuma

  • Good idea. Tsvangson and Ed pliz do this for the zimbabweans

  • ndizvo varume batanidzai vanhu hapana mujudha kana mugreek tiri mashona tose ngatibatanei zvakanaka nyika iite uchi nemukaka

  • One party state?

  • imwe futi

  • Save batai ne Garwe iri,sezvo muri mvura,and Garwe rinodawo mvura kuti rirarame

  • Save he is facing hard times now. Kubuda kwa Gushungo mu office kwakasiya save negumbo rimwe.
    Ngavachi chifambidzana nezviripo tiende mberi.

  • Chikumbiro kuna Presdent vamunangagwa tanzwa nekushandira mahara ma security company evadzvanyiriri tibatsireivo tatambudzwa nembavha idzi

  • thats the only way to revive ths ailing economy.SAVE just do it for the sake of the masses.goodlucky

  • power hungry is a weapon of mass destruction,
    if they work together and deliver something on the table of the people of Zimbabwe let it be,
    zvekuti ndiyani watonga izvo it’s useless kana Tsvangirai akatonga tisina chikafu zvobatsirei?

  • If there is one thing i pray for is democracy, unity and development in my mother land.may all Zimbabweans work together for our nation.may zimbabwe be greater than South Africa economically, politically (democracy) and in development

  • Tinashe Mpasiri read this article. Goes to show you what the opposition has/lost.

  • Just don’t be used to legitimize a gang of power-hungry sharks who will it as an opportunity to erode your genuine desire for freedom and transparency. Its a risk worth taking after the GNU in 2009

  • it will be good move if they join together and form a good unity goverment to save people what we need is better living conditions and build better Zim

  • unity govt is e way to go…we need to revive the economy tomboisa ma divisions pa side,,,, asingade unity at this time doesn’t want Zim to move forward. ..taneta nekutambura.

  • if yu dont subscribe to this inclusivity Mr Tsvangirai forget about my vote come 2018 coz what yu are just telling me is that i should continue to suffer until i vote for yu

  • Check your headlines their is no dilema here nothing at all

  • He has to prove like wat he does everytime that he has people in the heart and form the damn GNU.its not a post that can make a person HERO but good DEEDS. Save the nation once again Save. #LetsUnite

  • dont think its true

  • The GNU will be political suicide for the ED adminstration and the death of opposition in Zim. Let the opposition remain in the opposition putting ED and company on their toes. Tsvangirai is battling cancer …hence what relevance can he be than wasting government resources and time.

  • Thats why i said i dnt doubt ED..why he knows that the nation is devided n MDC ndiyo inounza magutwa as the previous GNU report itself….going to elections now pasina zvokubira ummmmm hapabude chakanaka kkkkk…bt we are brothers n sisters hapana chokurwira lets unite

  • Boa inicitiva, pq a união faz a força , pensam no futuro mas ñ deixa de viver no presente.