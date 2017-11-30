Takwara’s Diski move closer

By Mukudzei Chingwere



Warriors midfield enforcer Gerald Takwara’s move to South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town is edging close with reports suggesting that manager Stanely Menzo wants him to start training with the team as quickly as possible.

Takwara charmed Menzo’s technical department early this year after providing the important midfield solidity that powered the Warriors to an unparalleled fifth COSAFA Castle Cup title, with a number of South African premiership sides also jostling for his signature.

The 22-year-old agreed personal details with the Urban Warriors’ who tabled an official bid for the midfielder that was rebuked by FC Platinum who said it was too little for the player of his calibre, but they risk losing him for free when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Warriors’ interim coach Sunday Chidzambwa had included him in his squad for the CECAFA squad but Zimbabwe have since withdrawn from the tourney.

Chidzambwa said Takwara needed to uphold his level of competence to excel in South Africa and the mentor’s assessment of the rising standards of football in the ABSA Premiership cannot be taken lightly having previously led the dugout there during his days at Umtata Bush Bucks, Free State Stars and Black Leopards.

“He (Takwara) is a good player and chances are high that he will definitely make the grade in South Africa.

“After the COSAFA tournament many clubs wanted to sign him but there was a bit of confusion with about four agents claiming to be representing him,” said Chidzambwa.

His current employers are likely to try and charm “The General’’, as Takwara is affectionately known, to remain at the club.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is looking to assemble a team that can make a mark on the continent next year when they will be representing the country in the Champions League after winning their maiden title with a two-point advantage over their nearest rivals Dynamos last Saturday.

Mapeza has also set his sights on taking FC Platinum into the group stage of Africa’s biggest club knock-out tournament, a feat so far achieved by Dynamos, Monomotapa and CAPS United.

It is against the background of such ambitions that FC Platinum are unlikely to let go their star players but would instead be seeking to put together a strong side that could make an impact on the continental stage.

CAF have also expanded the group stage teams which should work as an added incentive for FC Platinum. The Herald