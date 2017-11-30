Be patient with Zim: British envoy

By Nqobile Tshili

The British government has expressed optimism that the country’s new dispensation will usher positive changes that are desirable for Zimbabweans and the world.

In a statement, Britain’s Minister for Africa Mr Rory Stewart who last week met President Emmerson Mnangagwa among other political leaders, said his country should be patient with Zimbabwe under its new political leadership.

The country last week marked the dawn of a new era following the resignation of Cde Mugabe as the country’s President.

President Mnangagwa who was inaugurated last week has impressed different sectors with his clear policy on th way forward. He promised to normalise relations with other countries that have imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Mr Steward who has since returned to Britain said although Zimbabwe has suffered economic setbacks, hope was not lost due to the level of education among the country’s citizens.

He said the country has a chance to rebuild itself with the assistance of friendly nations.

“We’re now at a situation in Zimbabwe where there could be an opportunity for progress so I went to listen and to learn. This was one of the wealthiest countries in Africa. It has incredible human potential, a very educated population and fantastic natural resources.

But it is a country which has suffered terribly. If we’re patient and if we’re careful, this can be a moment of change where Zimbabwe becomes the country that its people and its many international friends want it to be,” said Mr Steward.

President Mnangagwa’s rise to power has seen friendly nations committing to assist in the rebuilding of Zimbabwe.Cde Mnangagwa’s inauguration message has impacted positively on the international community with several countries promising to help the country grow its economy.

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry K Thomas Jnr on Sunday said his country was prepared to help Zimbabwe achieve the much needed economic stability. The Chronicle